Publié le Samedi 4 juillet 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Vacances !Comme tous les week-ends, Gog.com vous propose une sélection de jeux en soldes. Il faut vraiment être difficile pour ne pas craquer pour un, deux, voire trois ou plus encore... ou pauvre. Mais très pauvre, parce que certains jeux sont vraiment très soldés. Ou alors, les avoir déjà...
En tout cas, lâchez-vous, c'est les vacances.
Les jeux The Witcher sont en soldes :
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,79 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion Pass
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Video Game Show — The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concert
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Objects in Space
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! Soundtrack
- The Great Perhaps
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Split Vendetta Soundtrack
- Space Colony HD
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soundtrack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
- Starpoint Gemini 3EN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter BundleEN DEV
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Pre-Order Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Revelations
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Green Planet
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Project Laika
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation - Soundtrack
- Star Control I & II
- Star Control III
- Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
- Offworld Trading Company
- Offworld Trading Company - OST
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Sorcerer King – Rivals
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Season Pass
- Star Control®: Origins Original Soundtrack
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2 est à 2,19 €
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- We are the Dwarves
- Freespace 2
- EVERSPACE™
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- Master of Magic
- Master of Magic: Caster of Magic
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- FORCED SHOWDOWN
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Deluxe Content
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Drone Invasion
- FORCED SHOWDOWN: Supreme Skin Pack
- Reigns
- Reigns Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Reigns: Game of Thrones
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- Reigns: Her Majesty - The Book of the Lady of the Wood
- Reigns: Her Majesty Soundtrack
- Iris and the Giant
- One Step From Eden
- Card City Nights
- Slay the Spire
- Slay the Spire - Soundtrack
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Thea: The Awakening
- Etherlords
- Etherlords 2
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- Guild of Dungeoneering
- Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
- Guild of Dungeoneering Soundtrack
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
- Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
- Cultist Simulator
- Cultist Simulator: Original Soundtrack
- Cultist Simulator: The Dancer
- Cultist Simulator: The Ghoul
- Cultist Simulator: The Priest
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Caesar
- Caesar II
- Caesar 3 est à 3,69 €
- Caesar™ IV
- Call to Power 2
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Dark Reign + Expansion
- Dark Reign 2
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- GUN™ est à 4,59 €
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- MissionForce: CyberStorm
- Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Police Quest Collection
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Return to Krondor
- Rise of the Dragon
- Shivers
- Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
- Singularity™ est à 4,99 €
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- The Zork Anthology
- Throne of Darkness
- TimeShift™
- Torin's Passage
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Wizards & Warriors
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Return to Zork
- Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
- Zork: Grand Inquisitor
- Heart of China
- Interstate '82
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
