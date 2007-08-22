Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

Horace débarque sur Nintendo Sw...

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Lit...

Super Mario Bros. 35 gratuit sur...

Cellyon : Boss Confrontation en ...

Cyberpunk 2077 : la pub avec Kea...

 

Publié le Samedi 3 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Longue et belle liste

Retrouvez les soldes du week-end sur Gog.com et faites-vous plaisir en vous offrant d'excellents vieux jeux à prix cassés. On vous laisse zieuter rapidement la liste, mais il y a vraiment de quoi se faire plaisir...

Voici la liste des jeux en soldes :

Les jeux 2K sont en soldes :
  • Army Men
  • Army Men II
  • Army Men RTS
  • Army Men: Toys In Space
  • Army Men: World War
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered
  • BioShock™ Remastered
  • CivCity: Rome
  • Freedom Force
  • Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
  • Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
  • Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
  • Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mafia III: Sign of the Times
  • Mafia III: Stones Unturned
  • Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
  • Railroad Tycoon 3
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • Sid Meier’s Railroads!
  • Spec Ops: The Line
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM® 2
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates!

Les jeux en soldes pour le 12ème anniversaire de Gog.com :
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk: Season Pass
  • Moonlighter
  • Children of Morta
  • Papers, Please
  • Satellite Reign
  • ABZÛ
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
  • Indivisible
  • Bande-son d’Indivisible
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Firewatch
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Overlord + Raising Hell
  • Overlord II
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Moon Temple
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
  • Hand of Fate
  • Hand of Fate 2
  • Hand of Fate 2: A Cold Hearth
  • Hand of Fate 2: Outlands and Outsiders
  • Hand of Fate 2: The Servant and the Beast
  • Hand of Fate: Wildcards
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
  • Hotline Miami
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
  • Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Katana ZERO
  • Ruiner
  • Ruiner Soundtrack
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Costume Quest
  • Psychonauts
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
  • Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
  • Guacamelee! Gold Edition
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • Dex
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Hacknet
  • Hacknet - Labyrinths
  • Hacknet - Labyrinths Official Soundtrack
  • Hacknet Official Soundtrack
  • To The Moon
  • Unepic
  • Black Future '88
  • Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Monster Train
  • Depth of Extinction
  • Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
  • Crying Suns
  • Void Bastards
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • Wildfire
  • Fae Tactics
  • One Step From Eden
  • Dust: An Elysian Tail
  • StarCrawlers
  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • SiN Gold
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • FoundationEN DEV
  • Foundation Soundtrack
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Pirates! Gold Plus
  • Wuppo - Definitive Edition
  • Anachronox
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Life is Strange: Complete Season
  • Omikron: The Nomad Soul
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • Niche - a genetics survival game
  • Niche - soundtrack
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
  • Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
  • Thimbleweed Park
  • Thimbleweed Park - Ransome Unbeeped
  • Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
  • Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
  • Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras
  • Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Soundtrack
  • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders III
  • Darksiders III - Digital Extras
  • Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void
  • Darksiders III - The Crucible
  • Darksiders III Deluxe Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Desperados III
  • Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Desperados III Season Pass
  • Desperados III Soundtrack
  • SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition
  • SpellForce 3
  • SpellForce 3 Digital Extras
  • SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
  • SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest - Digital Extras
  • SpellForce Platinum
  • Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
  • Graveyard Keeper Artbook
  • Graveyard Keeper OST
  • Gemini Rue
  • Primordia
  • Technobabylon
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
  • Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • River City Girls
  • Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
  • Shantae and the Seven Sirens
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
  • Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
  • The Mummy Demastered
  • Close To The Sun
  • Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
  • Sea Salt
  • The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
  • Terraria
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Standard Cosmetic Set
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
  • Conflict: Desert Storm
  • Banner Saga
  • Banner Saga - Soundtrack
  • Banner Saga 2
  • Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
  • Banner Saga 2 - Soundtrack
  • Banner Saga 3
  • Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
  • Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
  • Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
  • Banner Saga 3: Soundtrack
  • Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Crysis Warhead®
  • Crysis®
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Syndicate Plus™
  • Syndicate Wars™
  • Theme Hospital
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
  • Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
  • Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
  • Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
  • Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
  • Blade Runner
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • Unreal Gold
  • Flashback™
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Mirror's Edge™
  • Shadowrun Returns
Les jeux indés en soldes :
  • Firewatch
  • Hotline Miami
  • To The Moon
  • Rogue Legacy
  • Papers, Please
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Terraria
  • Exit the Gungeon
  • Crying Suns
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Ruiner
Les classiques en soldes :
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Pirates! Gold Plus
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • SiN Gold
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Blade Runner
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
Les RPG en soldes :
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Children of Morta
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition







 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- L'Edito du Dimanche par 10r

- L'Edito du Dimanche par jymmyelloco

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco

- Let's Sing Queen : la playlist par 10r

- Let's Sing Queen : la playlist par 10r

- Let's Sing Queen : la playlist par Cedric Gasperini

Articles préférés

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ?

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- À quoi jouez vous ce week-end ?

- (TEST) Marvel's Avengers (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

- Microsoft achète Bethesda !

- PS5 : Les grandes annonces

Dernières Vidéos

- Horace débarque sur Nintendo Switch le 21 octobre

- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope dévoile sa motion capture

- Super Mario Bros. 35 gratuit sur Nintendo Switch

- Cellyon : Boss Confrontation en accès anticipé sur Steam

- Cyberpunk 2077 : la pub avec Keanu Reeves

- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! sort le 14 octobre

- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne s'offre une 5ème mise à jour

Derniers Concours

- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine

- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge

- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !

- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !

- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé

- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night

40375-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres