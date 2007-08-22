Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 3 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Longue et belle listeRetrouvez les soldes du week-end sur Gog.com et faites-vous plaisir en vous offrant d'excellents vieux jeux à prix cassés. On vous laisse zieuter rapidement la liste, mais il y a vraiment de quoi se faire plaisir...
Voici la liste des jeux en soldes :
Les jeux 2K sont en soldes :
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- BioShock™ Remastered
- CivCity: Rome
- Freedom Force
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
- Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Spec Ops: The Line
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
Les jeux en soldes pour le 12ème anniversaire de Gog.com :
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Moonlighter
- Children of Morta
- Papers, Please
- Satellite Reign
- ABZÛ
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Indivisible
- Bande-son d’Indivisible
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Firewatch
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- The Witcher Adventure Game
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Rogue Legacy
- Overlord + Raising Hell
- Overlord II
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Moon Temple
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hand of Fate 2: A Cold Hearth
- Hand of Fate 2: Outlands and Outsiders
- Hand of Fate 2: The Servant and the Beast
- Hand of Fate: Wildcards
- Absolver
- Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Exit the Gungeon
- Exit the Gungeon Soundtrack
- Hotline Miami
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Katana ZERO
- Ruiner
- Ruiner Soundtrack
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Costume Quest
- Psychonauts
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Gold Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Dex
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Hacknet
- Hacknet - Labyrinths
- Hacknet - Labyrinths Official Soundtrack
- Hacknet Official Soundtrack
- To The Moon
- Unepic
- Black Future '88
- Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
- Hard Reset Redux
- Monster Train
- Depth of Extinction
- Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
- Crying Suns
- Void Bastards
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- Wildfire
- Fae Tactics
- One Step From Eden
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- StarCrawlers
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- SiN Gold
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- FoundationEN DEV
- Foundation Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Wuppo - Definitive Edition
- Anachronox
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Niche - a genetics survival game
- Niche - soundtrack
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- Hollow Knight
- Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
- Hollow Knight - Official Soundtrack
- Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
- Thimbleweed Park
- Thimbleweed Park - Ransome Unbeeped
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders Genesis Digital Extras
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition Soundtrack
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III - Digital Extras
- Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void
- Darksiders III - The Crucible
- Darksiders III Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Desperados III
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Desperados III Season Pass
- Desperados III Soundtrack
- SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition
- SpellForce 3
- SpellForce 3 Digital Extras
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest
- SpellForce 3: Soul Harvest - Digital Extras
- SpellForce Platinum
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Graveyard Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Gemini Rue
- Primordia
- Technobabylon
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- River City Girls
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- The Mummy Demastered
- Close To The Sun
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
- Sea Salt
- The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human
- Terraria
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Standard Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Banner Saga
- Banner Saga - Soundtrack
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 2 - Soundtrack
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
- Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Soundtrack
- Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Crysis Warhead®
- Crysis®
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- SPORE™ Collection
- Syndicate Plus™
- Syndicate Wars™
- Theme Hospital
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
- Vampire The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
- Blade Runner
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
- Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Unreal Gold
- Flashback™
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Mirror's Edge™
- Shadowrun Returns
