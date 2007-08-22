Dernières actus
(TEST) Dry Drowning (Nintendo Sw...
Hood: Outlaws & Legends, un nouv...
Knockout City : balle aux prison...
Publié le Samedi 27 mars 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, plus de 3000 jeux en soldes pour le printemps !
De quoi se faire largement plaisirPlus de 3000 jeux sont en soldes sur Gog.com pour les soldes du printemps. Quelques groupes de jeux particuliers ont été mis en avant par le site.
Les voici.
Les meilleures ventes :
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Blasphemous
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Breathedge
- Caesar 3
- Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics
- Children of Morta
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- Dead Cells
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Disco Elysium
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Drakensang
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Freedom Fighters
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Ghostrunner
- Graveyard Keeper
- HammertingEN DEV
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
- Ion Fury
- Iron Danger
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Medieval DynastyEN DEV
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Noita
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathologic 2
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- RimWorld
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Shining Song Starnova
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Spiritfarer
- SPORE™ Collection
- Star Renegades
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Superliminal
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Outer Worlds
- The Saboteur™
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Theme Hospital
- They Are Billions
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Thief™ Gold
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- XCOM® 2
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- Banner Saga
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
- Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Bionic Dues
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- CivCity: Rome
- Darkstar One
- Dawn of Man
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Door Kickers
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Medieval
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Fort Triumph
- Foundation
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
- Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Human Resource Machine
- Incredipede
- Invisible Inc.
- Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Jalopy
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Megaquarium
- Mini Metro
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Nowhere Prophet
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Prison Architect
- Project Hospital
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Watch
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Space Colony HD
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Syndicate Plus™
- Syndicate Wars™
- Tharsis
- The Colonists
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- Xenonauts
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Between the Stars
- Dead Space™
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- EVERSPACE™
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Kerbal Space Program
- Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
- Kerbal Space Program: Making History
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Objects in Space
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion – Outlaw Sectors DLC
- Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
- Space Colony HD
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Star Control®: Origins
- Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Expansion
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- State of Mind
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- The Great Perhaps
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- The Long Journey Home
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- Universe Sandbox
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- We are the Dwarves
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- X4: Split Vendetta
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM® 2
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- AER – Memories of Old
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Anna's Quest
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - New West
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Candle
- Caravan
- Ceville
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Combat Chess
- Dead Age
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deliverance: The Making of Kingdom Come
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Flashback™
- Gomo
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Haimrik
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Jagged Alliance
- Journey of a Roach
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Art Book
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - Treasures of the Past
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Memoria
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Of Orcs And Men
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Political Animals
- Post Mortem
- Randal's Monday
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Sacred Gold
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- SKYHILL
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Subject 13
- Submarine Titans
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Long Journey Home
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Swindle
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- We are the Dwarves
- XCOM® 2
- Yesterday Origins
- Zombie Night Terror
- Zombie Night Terror Special Edition Upgrade
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- Six Days in Fallujah, un FPS à architecture procédurale par jymmyelloco
- (TEST) Stronghold: Warlords (PC) par jymmyelloco
- Zack Snyder's Justice League, la critique du film par jymmyelloco
- Zack Snyder's Justice League, la critique du film par Quantum
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum
- Zack Snyder's Justice League, la critique du film par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- Humankind repoussé au 17 août
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends, un nouvelle classe de personnage dévoilée
- Knockout City : balle aux prisonniers dans ta gueule
- Immortals Fenyx Rising : sortie du deuxième DLC
- Biomutant se dévoile encore !
- Don't Forget Me sort le 20 avril
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé