Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 17 avril 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Petite semaine...

Découvrez comme chaque semaine, les jeux en soldes sur le site Gog.com, et faites-vous plaisir. Si vous voulez quelques idées, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences...

Voici la liste :

Les jeux MangaGamer sont en soldes :
  • A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
  • A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met
  • Da Capo 3 R
  • eden*
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
  • Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
  • Kindred Spirits on the Roof Full Chorus
  • Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!!
  • Princess Evangile
  • Princess Evangile W Happiness
  • The Expression Amrilato
  • The House in Fata Morgana
  • The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
  • The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
  • Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
  • Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • AMID EVIL
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
  • Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
  • Black Future '88
  • Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
  • Darwinia
  • Deep Sky Derelicts
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
  • DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
  • Diluvion: Resubmerged
  • Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
  • DUSK
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
  • Farmer's Dynasty
  • Farmer's Dynasty - Machines Pack
  • Farmer's Dynasty - Potatoes & Beets
  • Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
  • Good CompanyEN DEV
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Original Soundtrack
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
  • King's Bounty: The Legend
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Littlewood
  • Lords of Xulima
  • Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
  • Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
  • Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
  • Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
  • Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
  • Medieval Dynasty
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War: Red Tide
  • Men of War: Vietnam
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War™
  • Multiwinia
  • Murder by Numbers
  • Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
  • Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
  • PC Building Simulator
  • PC Building Simulator - AORUS Workshop
  • PC Building Simulator - Esports Expansion
  • PC Building Simulator - NZXT Workshop
  • PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
  • PC Building Simulator – Overclockers UK Workshop
  • PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
  • PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
  • Phantom Doctrine
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Professional Farmer: Cattle and Crops
  • Scanner Sombre
  • Sword Legacy Omen
  • Sword Legacy Omen - Digital Artbook
  • Sword Legacy Omen - Original Soundtrack
  • Tempest
  • Tempest - Jade Sea
  • Tempest - Pirate City
  • Tempest - Treasure Lands
  • Tempest Soundtrack
  • The Saboteur™
  • They Are Billions
  • They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
  • Uplink: Hacker Elite
  • Worms 2
  • WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
  • Worms United
  • Worms W.M.D
  • Worms World Party Remastered
  • Worms: Armageddon
  • Yoku's Island Express
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
  • Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
  • Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
  • Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
Les jeux Stellaris sont en soldes :
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Federations
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Broforce
  • Broforce: The Soundtrack
  • Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals
  • Carcassonne - The Princess & the Dragon Expansion
  • Carcassonne - The River
  • Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics
  • Carcassonne - Traders & Builders
  • Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
  • Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
  • Grim Dawn
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Crucible
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
  • Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
  • Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
  • LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
  • LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
  • LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Outward
  • Outward OST
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Outward: The Three Brothers
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
  • Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
  • Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
  • Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
  • Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
  • Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
  • Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
  • Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Scythe: Digital Edition
  • Scythe: Digital Edition - Invaders from Afar
  • Talisman - Base Game: Legendary Deck
  • Talisman - Complete Runestone Deck
  • Talisman - The Ancient Beasts Expansion
  • Talisman - The Blood Moon Expansion
  • Talisman - The Cataclysm Expansion
  • Talisman - The City Expansion
  • Talisman - The Clockwork Kingdom Expansion
  • Talisman - The Dragon Expansion
  • Talisman - The Dungeon Expansion
  • Talisman - The Dungeon Expansion: Legendary Deck
  • Talisman - The Firelands Expansion
  • Talisman - The Frostmarch Expansion
  • Talisman - The Harbinger Expansion
  • Talisman - The Highland Expansion
  • Talisman - The Highland Expansion: Legendary Deck
  • Talisman - The Nether Realm Expansion
  • Talisman - The Realm of Souls Expansion
  • Talisman - The Reaper Expansion
  • Talisman - The Reaper Expansion: Legendary Deck
  • Talisman - The Sacred Pool Expansion
  • Talisman - The Woodland Expansion
  • Talisman Character - Apprentice Mage
  • Talisman Character - Black Witch
  • Talisman Character - Courtesan
  • Talisman Character - Devil's Minion
  • Talisman Character - Exorcist
  • Talisman Character - Gambler
  • Talisman Character - Genie
  • Talisman Character - Goblin Shaman
  • Talisman Character - Illusionist
  • Talisman Character - Jester
  • Talisman Character - Martial Artist
  • Talisman Character - Martyr
  • Talisman Character - Pathfinder
  • Talisman Character - Pilgrim
  • Talisman Character - Ranger
  • Talisman Character - Samurai
  • Talisman Character - Saracen
  • Talisman Character - Satyr
  • Talisman Character - Shaman
  • Talisman Character - Shape Shifter
  • Talisman Character - Swordsman
  • Talisman Character - Vampire
  • Talisman Character - Witch Hunter
  • Talisman Character - Woodsman
  • Talisman: Digital Edition
  • Talisman: Digital Edition - DLC Bundle
  • Talisman: Origins
  • Talisman: Origins - Beyond the Veil
  • Talisman: Origins - The Eternal Conflict
  • Talisman: Origins - The Legend of Pandora's Box
  • The Escapists
  • The Escapists 2
  • The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
  • The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
  • The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
  • The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
  • The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
  • The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
  • The Escapists: Alcatraz
  • The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
  • The Escapists: Escape Team
  • The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
Les jeux Focus sont en soldes :
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
  • Bound By Flame
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • Curse of the Dead Gods
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Mars: War Logs
  • Masters of Anima
  • Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
  • Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
  • Runaway: A Road Adventure
  • Seasons after Fall
  • Silverfall: Complete
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
  • Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • The Council
  • The Next BIG Thing
  • The Surge
  • The Surge - A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
  • The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
  • The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Season Pass
  • The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
  • The Technomancer
  • Vampyr
  • Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
  • Yesterday

 

 
