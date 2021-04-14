Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 17 avril 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaine...Découvrez comme chaque semaine, les jeux en soldes sur le site Gog.com, et faites-vous plaisir. Si vous voulez quelques idées, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences...
Voici la liste :
Les jeux MangaGamer sont en soldes :
- A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
- A Kiss For The Petals - Remembering How We Met
- Da Capo 3 R
- eden*
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.2 Watanagashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.3 Tatarigoroshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.4 Himatsubushi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.5 Meakashi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.7 Minagoroshi
- Higurashi When They Cry Hou - Ch.8 Matsuribayashi
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.1
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.2
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.3
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Drama CD Vol.4
- Kindred Spirits on the Roof Full Chorus
- Lilycle Rainbow Stage!!!
- Princess Evangile
- Princess Evangile W Happiness
- The Expression Amrilato
- The House in Fata Morgana
- The House in Fata Morgana Original Soundtrack
- The House in Fata Morgana, Live in Osaka!
- Umineko When They Cry - Answer Arcs
- Umineko When They Cry - Question Arcs
- AMID EVIL
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- Black Future '88
- Black Future '88 Original Digital Soundtrack
- Darwinia
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
- DUSK
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- Farmer's Dynasty
- Farmer's Dynasty - Machines Pack
- Farmer's Dynasty - Potatoes & Beets
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Good CompanyEN DEV
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Original Soundtrack
- King of Dragon Pass
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
- Littlewood
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories Artbook
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories OST
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
- Medieval Dynasty
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
- Men of War™
- Multiwinia
- Murder by Numbers
- Murder by Numbers Collector’s Edition
- Murder by Numbers Soundtrack & Artbook
- PC Building Simulator
- PC Building Simulator - AORUS Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Esports Expansion
- PC Building Simulator - NZXT Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
- PC Building Simulator – Overclockers UK Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Professional Farmer: Cattle and Crops
- Scanner Sombre
- Sword Legacy Omen
- Sword Legacy Omen - Digital Artbook
- Sword Legacy Omen - Original Soundtrack
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- The Saboteur™
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Worms 2
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Worms United
- Worms W.M.D
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Worms: Armageddon
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- Stellaris
- Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Stellaris: Complete Soundtrack
- Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- Stellaris: Federations
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
- Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: MegaCorp
- Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Broforce
- Broforce: The Soundtrack
- Carcassonne - Inns & Cathedrals
- Carcassonne - The Princess & the Dragon Expansion
- Carcassonne - The River
- Carcassonne - Tiles & Tactics
- Carcassonne - Traders & Builders
- Carcassonne - Winter and Gingerbread Man
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
- Grim Dawn
- Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack
- Grim Dawn - Loyalist Item Pack #2
- Grim Dawn Definitive Edition
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
- LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
- Outward
- Outward OST
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Outward: The Three Brothers
- Overcooked! 2
- Overcooked! 2 - Campfire Cook Off!
- Overcooked! 2 - Carnival of Chaos
- Overcooked! 2 - Night Of The Hangry Horde
- Overcooked! 2 - Season Pass
- Overcooked! 2 - Surf 'n' Turf
- Overcooked! 2 - Too Many Cooks Pack
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Scythe: Digital Edition
- Scythe: Digital Edition - Invaders from Afar
- Talisman - Base Game: Legendary Deck
- Talisman - Complete Runestone Deck
- Talisman - The Ancient Beasts Expansion
- Talisman - The Blood Moon Expansion
- Talisman - The Cataclysm Expansion
- Talisman - The City Expansion
- Talisman - The Clockwork Kingdom Expansion
- Talisman - The Dragon Expansion
- Talisman - The Dungeon Expansion
- Talisman - The Dungeon Expansion: Legendary Deck
- Talisman - The Firelands Expansion
- Talisman - The Frostmarch Expansion
- Talisman - The Harbinger Expansion
- Talisman - The Highland Expansion
- Talisman - The Highland Expansion: Legendary Deck
- Talisman - The Nether Realm Expansion
- Talisman - The Realm of Souls Expansion
- Talisman - The Reaper Expansion
- Talisman - The Reaper Expansion: Legendary Deck
- Talisman - The Sacred Pool Expansion
- Talisman - The Woodland Expansion
- Talisman Character - Apprentice Mage
- Talisman Character - Black Witch
- Talisman Character - Courtesan
- Talisman Character - Devil's Minion
- Talisman Character - Exorcist
- Talisman Character - Gambler
- Talisman Character - Genie
- Talisman Character - Goblin Shaman
- Talisman Character - Illusionist
- Talisman Character - Jester
- Talisman Character - Martial Artist
- Talisman Character - Martyr
- Talisman Character - Pathfinder
- Talisman Character - Pilgrim
- Talisman Character - Ranger
- Talisman Character - Samurai
- Talisman Character - Saracen
- Talisman Character - Satyr
- Talisman Character - Shaman
- Talisman Character - Shape Shifter
- Talisman Character - Swordsman
- Talisman Character - Vampire
- Talisman Character - Witch Hunter
- Talisman Character - Woodsman
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- Talisman: Digital Edition - DLC Bundle
- Talisman: Origins
- Talisman: Origins - Beyond the Veil
- Talisman: Origins - The Eternal Conflict
- Talisman: Origins - The Legend of Pandora's Box
- The Escapists
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
- The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
- The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
- The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
- The Escapists: Alcatraz
- The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
- The Escapists: Escape Team
- The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland 3
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
- Bound By Flame
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Mars: War Logs
- Masters of Anima
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Seasons after Fall
- Silverfall: Complete
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Council
- The Next BIG Thing
- The Surge
- The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 - Season Pass
- The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- The Technomancer
- Vampyr
- Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
- Yesterday
