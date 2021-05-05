Dernières actus
Rims Racing : un nouveau jeu de ...
Hood: Outlaws & Legends lance un...
Hell Architect sortira cet été
Demon Skin sur PS4, Xbox One et ...
Publié le Samedi 8 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Belle listeDécouvrez comme chaque semaine les soldes sur le site Gog.com. Et comme chaque semaine, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences, les jeux que nous vous recommandons tout particulièrement.
Voici la liste :
Les jeux polonais sont en soldes :
- A.D. 2044
- Alice VR
- Ancestors Legacy
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
- Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
- Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
- Anomaly 2
- Anomaly Defenders
- Anomaly Korea
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
- Archeo: Shinar
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Beat Cop
- Blair Witch
- Book of Demons
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Butcher
- BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- CARRION
- Chernobylite
- Children of Morta
- Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
- Cinders
- Clash
- Crime Cities
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition - Season Pass 2
- Danger Scavenger
- Darkwood
- Devil's Hunt
- Downfall: Redux
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
- Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
- Dying Light - Viking: Raider of Harran Bundle
- Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Earth 2160
- ELDERBORN
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Fort Triumph
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk - Les gouffres
- Frostpunk Expansions Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk: On The Edge
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
- Fury Unleashed
- Garden Flipper
- Ghostrunner
- God's Trigger
- God's Trigger O.M.G. Edition
- God's Triggers O.M.G. Extras
- Gorky 17
- Hard Reset Redux
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- House Flipper
- House Flipper - HGTV DLC
- Inner Chains
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- Jupiter Hell
- Kajko i Kokosz
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Kholat
- KnightShift
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
- Leo the Lion
- Leo the Lion's Puzzles
- Liberated
- Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
- Lichtspeer Soundtrack
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Lorelai
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- MouseCraft
- My Brother Rabbit
- My Memory of Us
- My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage
- Observer: System Redux
- Observer: System Redux - Deluxe Edition
- Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Paradise Lost
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Project Warlock
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Realpolitiks
- Realpolitiks - New Power
- Regalia - Royal Edition
- Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
- Re-Legion
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Robo Rumble
- Ronin
- Ronin: Digital Special Edition
- Ronin: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
- Ruiner
- Ruiner Soundtrack
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - SV - AMUR
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
- Solstice
- Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
- Spacecom
- Steel Rats™
- SUPERHOT
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
- SYMMETRY
- The Cat Lady
- The Medium
- The Medium Deluxe Edition
- The Tenants
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- The Way
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Thea: The Awakening
- Thief Simulator
- This War of Mine
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
- Tower of Time
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- UBOAT
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Amazon River DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Greenland DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Japan DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Kariba Dam DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Moraine Lake DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - New Fish Species DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Sakura® Lures DLC
- Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Thailand DLC
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- WARSAW
- We. The Revolution
- Weedcraft Inc
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
- Yes, Your Grace
- AMID EVIL
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Catacombs Pack
- Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
- Deadly Dozen
- Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- DOOM II + Final DOOM
- DUSK
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- Elite Warriors Vietnam
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Eradicator
- Evolva
- Expendable
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
- HeXen II
- HeXen: Beyond Heretic
- HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
- Independence War Deluxe
- Ion Fury
- Killing Time
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Last Rites
- Line of Sight: Vietnam
- NAM
- Operation Body Count
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
- Project Warlock
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake: The Offering
- Redline
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Requiem: Avenging Angel
- Retro Classix: Express Raider
- Retro Classix: Heavy Barrel
- Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- SiN Gold
- Slave Zero
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- The Ultimate DOOM
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Gold
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Wetlands
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- WRATH: Aeon of RuinEN DEV
- Xeno Crisis
- 1942: The Pacific Air War
- Armored Brigade
- Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Czechoslovakia - Netherlands
- Armored Brigade Nation Pack: France - Belgium
- Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Italy - Yugoslavia
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
- Close Combat: Modern Tactics
- Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
- Close Combat: The Bloody First
- Close Combat: The Longest Day
- Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- Drive on Moscow
- European Air War
- F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
- F-19 Stealth Fighter
- Field of Glory II
- Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
- Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
- Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
- Field of Glory II: Medieval
- Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
- Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
- Field of Glory: Empires
- Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
- Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
- Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West
- Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
- Gunship!
- Hearts of Iron
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- Hearts of Iron III
- Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
- Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
- Men of War™
- Order of Battle: Allies Defiant
- Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
- Order of Battle: Burma Road
- Order of Battle: Endsieg
- Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
- Order of Battle: Morning Sun
- Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
- Order of Battle: Red Star
- Order of Battle: Red Steel
- Order of Battle: Red Storm
- Order of Battle: Rising Sun
- Order of Battle: Sandstorm
- Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
- Order of Battle: Winter War
- Order of Battle: World War II
- Pacific General
- Panzer Corps 2
- Panzer Corps 2 General Edition Upgrade
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1939
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1940
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1941
- Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - Spanish Civil War
- Panzer Corps Gold
- Steel Division 2
- Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
- Steel Division 2 - Black Sunday
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Edition
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
- Steel Division 2 - Death on the Vistula
- Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
- Steel Division 2 - History Pass
- Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #2 - Lvov Offensive
- Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #3 - Battle of Rimini
- Steel Division 2 - Pre-Order Pack
- Steel Division 2 - The Fate of Finland
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Steel Division 2 - Tribute to D-Day Pack
- Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
- Strategic Command Classic: WWI
- Strategic Command Classic: WWII
- Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
- Strategic Command WWII: World at War
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Strategic Command: World War I
- Tank Warfare: El Guettar
- Tank Warfare: Longstop Hill
- Tank Warfare: Operation Pugilist
- Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943
- Absolver
- Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition
- Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Assault Spy
- Assault Spy – Digital Soundtrack
- Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
- Breathedge
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Close To The Sun
- Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Death to Spies
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
- Forsaken Remastered
- Genesis Noir
- Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Gold Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
- Iconoclasts
- Iconoclasts - Soundtrack
- Late Shift
- Mages of Mystralia
- Mages of Mystralia - Original Soundtrack
- Maid of Sker
- Maid of Sker Bundle
- Maid of Sker Soundtrack
- Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
- Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
- Ruin of the Reckless
- Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
- Ruin of the Reckless OST
- Serious Sam 4
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
- Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- TANGLEWOOD®
- The Falconeer
- The Falconeer - The Hunter
- The Falconeer Game Guide
- The Falconeer Soundtrack
- The Falconeer: Deluxe Edition
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power Soundtrack
- Trine 4: Melody of Mystery
- Trine 4: Melody of Mystery Soundtrack
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Soundtrack
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine Soundtrack
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Vaporum
- Vaporum: Lockdown
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Narcisse d'oyo
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- L'atelier du jeu vidéo : Nintendo vous apprend à créer vos jeux par jymmyelloco
- Flashback 2 annoncé par Microids par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- PlayStation Plus : les jeux gratuits de mai par Marco
- (TEST) Monster Energy Supercross 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) par Cedric Gasperini
Articles préférés
- (TEST) Lost Words: Beyond the Page (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page : Interview exclusive de Rhianna Pratchett
- Love & Monsters, la critique du film
- (TEST) Monster Energy Supercross 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)
Dernières Vidéos
- Rims Racing : un nouveau jeu de motos
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends lance un dernier trailer
- Hell Architect sortira cet été
- Demon Skin sur PS4, Xbox One et Nintendo Switch le 30 septembre
- Metro Exodus Complete Edition arrive avec Ray
- Scarlet Nexus : découvrez la cinématique d'introduction
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé