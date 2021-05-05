Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 8 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Belle liste

Découvrez comme chaque semaine les soldes sur le site Gog.com. Et comme chaque semaine, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences, les jeux que nous vous recommandons tout particulièrement.

Voici la liste :

Les jeux polonais sont en soldes :
  • A.D. 2044
  • Alice VR
  • Ancestors Legacy
  • Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Artbook
  • Ancestors Legacy - Digital Soundtrack
  • Ancestors Legacy - Saladin's Conquest
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth
  • Anomaly Warzone Earth Mobile Campaign
  • Archeo: Shinar
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • Bad Dream: Fever
  • Beat Cop
  • Blair Witch
  • Book of Demons
  • Book of Demons - Collector's Content
  • Butcher
  • BUTCHER - Extended Soundtrack
  • Call of Juarez
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • CARRION
  • Chernobylite
  • Children of Morta
  • Children of Morta: Paws and Claws
  • Cinders
  • Clash
  • Crime Cities
  • Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
  • Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition - Season Pass 2
  • Danger Scavenger
  • Darkwood
  • Devil's Hunt
  • Downfall: Redux
  • Driftland: The Magic Revival
  • Dying Light - 5th Anniversary Bundle
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light - Retrowave Bundle
  • Dying Light - SHU Warrior Bundle
  • Dying Light - Viking: Raider of Harran Bundle
  • Dying Light: Godfather Bundle
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Rais Elite Bundle
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • ELDERBORN
  • Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
  • Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
  • Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
  • Fort Triumph
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk - Les gouffres
  • Frostpunk Expansions Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk: On The Edge
  • Frostpunk: Season Pass
  • Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
  • Fury Unleashed
  • Garden Flipper
  • Ghostrunner
  • God's Trigger
  • God's Trigger O.M.G. Edition
  • God's Triggers O.M.G. Extras
  • Gorky 17
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Help Will Come Tomorrow
  • House Flipper
  • House Flipper - HGTV DLC
  • Inner Chains
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
  • Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
  • Jupiter Hell
  • Kajko i Kokosz
  • Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
  • Kholat
  • KnightShift
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown
  • Leo the Lion
  • Leo the Lion's Puzzles
  • Liberated
  • Lichtspeer Complete Bundle
  • Lichtspeer Soundtrack
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
  • Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
  • Lorelai
  • Moonlighter
  • Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
  • Moonlighter: Complete Edition
  • MouseCraft
  • My Brother Rabbit
  • My Memory of Us
  • My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
  • Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
  • Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
  • Nomads of Driftland: The Forgotten Passage
  • Observer: System Redux
  • Observer: System Redux - Deluxe Edition
  • Official Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Soundtrack
  • Panzer Dragoon: Remake
  • Paradise Lost
  • Phantom Doctrine
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Project Warlock
  • Reah: Face the Unknown
  • Realpolitiks
  • Realpolitiks - New Power
  • Regalia - Royal Edition
  • Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs
  • Re-Legion
  • Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
  • Robo Rumble
  • Ronin
  • Ronin: Digital Special Edition
  • Ronin: Digital Special Edition Upgrade
  • Ruiner
  • Ruiner Soundtrack
  • Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  • Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
  • Seven: Enhanced Edition
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Shadow Warrior 2
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
  • Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - STURM BODYGUARD 9
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts - SV - AMUR
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
  • Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition upgrade
  • Solstice
  • Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
  • Spacecom
  • Steel Rats™
  • SUPERHOT
  • SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
  • SYMMETRY
  • The Cat Lady
  • The Medium
  • The Medium Deluxe Edition
  • The Tenants
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • The Way
  • Thea 2: The Shattering
  • Thea: The Awakening
  • Thief Simulator
  • This War of Mine
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tower 57
  • Tower 57 Two-pack
  • Tower of Time
  • Two Worlds Epic Edition
  • Two Worlds II: Call of the Tenebrae
  • Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
  • UBOAT
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Amazon River DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Greenland DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Japan DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Kariba Dam DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Moraine Lake DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - New Fish Species DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Sakura® Lures DLC
  • Ultimate Fishing Simulator - Thailand DLC
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Artbook
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Soundtrack
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • WARSAW
  • We. The Revolution
  • Weedcraft Inc
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest
  • X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
  • Yes, Your Grace
Les Retro Shooters sont en soldes :
  • AMID EVIL
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
  • Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
  • Blake Stone: Planet Strike
  • Blood: Fresh Supply
  • Catacombs Pack
  • Corridor 7: Alien Invasion
  • Deadly Dozen
  • Deadly Dozen Pacific Theater
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Descent 3 + Mercenary
  • Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM
  • DUSK
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
  • Elite Warriors Vietnam
  • EPIC + Inferno Bundle
  • Eradicator
  • Evolva
  • Expendable
  • Heretic + Hexen Collection
  • Heretic: Shadow of the Serpent Riders
  • HeXen II
  • HeXen: Beyond Heretic
  • HeXen: Deathkings of the Dark Citadel
  • Incoming + Incoming Forces
  • Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
  • Independence War Deluxe
  • Ion Fury
  • Killing Time
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • Last Rites
  • Line of Sight: Vietnam
  • NAM
  • Operation Body Count
  • Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
  • Project Warlock
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Redline
  • Redneck Rampage Collection
  • Requiem: Avenging Angel
  • Retro Classix: Express Raider
  • Retro Classix: Heavy Barrel
  • Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Rise of the Triad: Dark War
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
  • SiN Gold
  • Slave Zero
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • The Ultimate DOOM
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Wetlands
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • WRATH: Aeon of RuinEN DEV
  • Xeno Crisis
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • 1942: The Pacific Air War
  • Armored Brigade
  • Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Czechoslovakia - Netherlands
  • Armored Brigade Nation Pack: France - Belgium
  • Armored Brigade Nation Pack: Italy - Yugoslavia
  • Army Men
  • Army Men II
  • Army Men RTS
  • Army Men: Toys In Space
  • Army Men: World War
  • B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
  • Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
  • Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
  • Close Combat: Cross of Iron
  • Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
  • Close Combat: Last Stand Arnhem
  • Close Combat: Modern Tactics
  • Close Combat: Panthers in the Fog
  • Close Combat: The Bloody First
  • Close Combat: The Longest Day
  • Close Combat: Wacht am Rhein
  • Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
  • Drive on Moscow
  • European Air War
  • F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter 2.0
  • F-19 Stealth Fighter
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Age of Belisarius
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Legions Triumphant
  • Field of Glory II: Medieval
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
  • Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
  • Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
  • Gunship!
  • Hearts of Iron
  • Hearts of Iron II: Complete
  • Hearts of Iron III
  • Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
  • Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
  • Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • Men of War: Assault Squad
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
  • Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War: Red Tide
  • Men of War: Vietnam
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
  • Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition Upgrade
  • Men of War™
  • Order of Battle: Allies Defiant
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
  • Order of Battle: Red Steel
  • Order of Battle: Red Storm
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Pacific General
  • Panzer Corps 2
  • Panzer Corps 2 General Edition Upgrade
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1939
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1940
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1941
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - Spanish Civil War
  • Panzer Corps Gold
  • Steel Division 2
  • Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - Black Sunday
  • Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - Death on the Vistula
  • Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - History Pass
  • Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #2 - Lvov Offensive
  • Steel Division 2 - Nemesis #3 - Battle of Rimini
  • Steel Division 2 - Pre-Order Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - The Fate of Finland
  • Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - Tribute to D-Day Pack
  • Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWI
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWII
  • Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
  • Strategic Command WWII: World at War
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • Strategic Command: World War I
  • Tank Warfare: El Guettar
  • Tank Warfare: Longstop Hill
  • Tank Warfare: Operation Pugilist
  • Tank Warfare: Tunisia 1943
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Absolver
  • Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition
  • Absolver: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Assault Spy
  • Assault Spy – Digital Soundtrack
  • Assault Spy Elite Spy Edition
  • Breathedge
  • Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
  • Call of Juarez
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • Close To The Sun
  • Close to the Sun Digital Deluxe
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Death to Spies
  • Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  • Deliver Us The Moon
  • Deliver Us The Moon - Original Soundtrack
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Genesis Noir
  • Genesis Noir Cosmic Collection
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
  • Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
  • Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
  • Guacamelee! Gold Edition
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
  • Iconoclasts
  • Iconoclasts - Soundtrack
  • Late Shift
  • Mages of Mystralia
  • Mages of Mystralia - Original Soundtrack
  • Maid of Sker
  • Maid of Sker Bundle
  • Maid of Sker Soundtrack
  • Man O' War: Corsair - Fell Cargo
  • Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
  • Man O' War: Fledgling Griffon
  • Man O' War: Reik's Fashion
  • Ruin of the Reckless
  • Ruin of the Reckless Collector's Edition Art pack
  • Ruin of the Reckless OST
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Serious Sam 4 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
  • Stranger Things 3: The Game
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • TANGLEWOOD®
  • The Falconeer
  • The Falconeer - The Hunter
  • The Falconeer Game Guide
  • The Falconeer Soundtrack
  • The Falconeer: Deluxe Edition
  • Trine 2: Complete Story
  • Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power Soundtrack
  • Trine 4: Melody of Mystery
  • Trine 4: Melody of Mystery Soundtrack
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince Soundtrack
  • Trine Enchanted Edition
  • Trine Soundtrack
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection
  • Vaporum
  • Vaporum: Lockdown

 

 
41839-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres