Publié le Samedi 12 novembre 2022 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Gros week-endComme tous les week-ends, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- Gorky 17
- Arcanum
- Avernum
- Avernum 2
- Avernum 3
- King of Seas
- Ocean's Heart
- Diablo + Hellfire
Les jeux polonais sont en soldes :
- Panzer Dragoon Remake
- Lords of the Fallen
- This War of Mine
- Liberated
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
- Frostpunk
- Darkwood
- Dying Light
- Chernobylite
- Succubus
- Death end Request
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3
- Date a Live
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
Les jeux de stratégie sont en soldes :
- Patrician 3
- Robin Hood
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Sengoku
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III
- Banished
- Foundation
- Dragon Wars
- Gun Metal
- Dragon's Laire Trilogy
- Hexplore
- MDK
- MDK 2
- Messiah
- Prince of Qin
- Return to Krondor
- Soulbringer
- The Zork Anthology
- Grip
- The Town of Light
- Mosaic
- Night Call
- West of Dead
- PC Building Simulator
- Bad North
- Deliver us the moon
- The Signifier
- Those Who Remain
- Atomicrops
- The Falconeer
- Per Aspera
- The Longest Road on Earth
- Call of the Sea
- Sable
- Martha is dead
- Neverwinter Nights
- Neverwinter Nights 2
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition
- Planescape Torment Enhanced Edition
- Postal
- Postal 2
- Postal 3
- Postal 4
- A New Beginning
- Dex
- Rise of the Triad
- State of Mind
- Everspace
- Unreal Tournament
- System Shock 2
