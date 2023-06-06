DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 31 dÃ©cembre 2022 Ã 11:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : derniÃ¨res soldes de l'annÃ©e
Un dernier petit plaisir ?Pour ce dernier jour de l'année, on vous rappelle que Gog.com propose toujours des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Les Bestsellers :
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Arcanum: Of teamworks and Magick Obscura
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Atlantis: The Lost Tales
- Deponia
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Iron Storm
- Moto Racer
- Of Orcs And Men
- Secret Agent
- Sinking Island
- Beyond Divinity
- Blackguards 2
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Ember
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Rise Eterna
- Anachronox
- Death end re;Quest
- Iron Danger
- Jagged Alliance
- What Lies in the Multiverse
- Not For Broadcast
- Syberia: The World Before
- Expeditions: Rome
- NORCO
- Demon Turf
- Nobody Saves the World
- Strange Horticulture
- Card Shark
- Hard West 2
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Alien Breed 2: Assault
- Amerzone: The Explorer's Legacy
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Black Moon Chronicles
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Corsairs Gold
- Crystal Caves
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Warhammer 40K: Gladius - Relics of War
- Europa Universalis IV
- Stronghold: Warlords - Special Edition
- Dungeon Keeper 2
- Frostpunk
- Rise of Industry
- Sid Meier's Civilisation IV: The Complete Edition
- SimCity 4 Deluxe Edition
- SpellForce 2 - Anniversary Edition
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- Darkest Dungeon
- Outlast
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- American Fugitive
- Broforce
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- ENCODYA
- FAR: Lone Sails
- LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
- Europa Universalis IV
- Warhammer 40K: Space Marine
- DOOM 64
- King's Bounty II
- Mafia Trilogy
- Cloudpunk: Ultimate Edition
- ELEX II
- ITORAH
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Last Call BBS
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Haven
- UnderRail
- Banished
- Urbek City Builder
- Sable
- Per Aspera
- Interstellar Space: Genesis
