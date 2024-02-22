Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 2 mars 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'en a pour tous les goûtsChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Thief™ Gold
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- Clive Barker's Undying
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Gemini Rue
- HuniePop
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- SOMA
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Worms United
- Botanicula
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Worms World Party Remastered
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Worms W.M.D
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Realms of the Haunting
- Project Warlock
- The 11th Hour
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Port Royale
- Creatures Exodus
- Creatures: The Albian Years
- Castles 1+2
- Etherlords 2
- Conquest of the New World
- Jagged Alliance 2: Unfinished Business
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Door Kickers
- Red Baron Pack
- Graveyard Keeper
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Etherlords
- Journey of a Roach
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Creatures Village
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- A Bird Story
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Human Resource Machine
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- The Sexy Brutale
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Gomo
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- Beat Cop
- Randal's Monday
- Escape Goat
- Breach & Clear
- HunieCam Studio
- Catacombs Pack
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Ziggurat
- Train Valley
- Big Pharma
- House Party
- MouseCraft
- Reigns
- THE LAST BLADE
- Sudden Strike 3
- Aqua Kitty: Milk Mine Defender
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- Death Road to Canada
- Pajama Sam Vol. 2
- Crawl
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- TWINKLE STAR SPRITES
- Felix The Reaper
- The Final Station
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Deluxe Edition
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Arx Fatalis
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Beyond Divinity
- CrossCode
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Bundle
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Geneforge Saga
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Lands of Lore 3
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Nox™
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Songs of Conquest
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Torchlight
- Torchlight II
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- XCOM® 2
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- DLC XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Star Trek™: Elite Force II
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Terraformers
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- Timberborn
- RimWorld
- Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
- Blade Runner
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker + OST + Digital Artbook Bundle
- The Invincible
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- The Invincible: Deluxe Edition
- Turbo Overkill
- DLC X4: Community of Planets Edition
- DLC X4: Kingdom End
- Wing Commander 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander Privateer
- Syndicate Wars
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- MDK
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Sin Gold
- MDK 2
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Danger Scavenger
- Lumencraft
- Scorchlands
- First Dwarf
- There Is No Light
- Intravenous
- Stoneshard
- Quasimorph
- Nova Lands
- Jack Move
- DLC Black Book - Endless Battles
- Black Book
- Police Stories
- Breathedge
- Plane Mechanic Simulator
- Lust from Beyond
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Lust from Beyond: M Edition
- MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator
- Fire Commander
- Beyond Sunset
- Brewpub Simulator
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Of Orcs And Men
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Bee Simulator
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Edition
- DLC Warhammer: Chaosbane - Witch Hunter DLC
- Steelrising
- Roguebook
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- DLC Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - The Exiled One
- Roguebook - Deluxe Edition
- Rogue Lords
- DLC Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- DLC Steelrising - Marie Antoinette Pack
- Rogue Lords - Blood Moon Edition
- War Hospital
- DLC Steelrising - Cagliostro’s Secrets
- DLC Roguebook - Heroes Skins Pack
- DLC Steelrising - Discus Chain
- DLC Roguebook - Alternate Art Pack
- DLC Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - Champion of Gaia Pack
- DLC War Hospital – X-ray
- War Hospital - Supporter Edition
- DLC Rogue Lords - Supporter Pack
- DLC War Hospital – Digital Artbook
- DLC War Hospital – Original Soundtrack
- DLC Roguebook - The Art of Roguebook
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Pack
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Digital Artbook
- DLC RoboCop: Rogue City - Vanguard Pack
- Ad Infinitum
- DLC Ad Infinitum - Digital Artbook
- DLC Ad Infinitum Soundtrack
- DLC Clash - Digital Artbook
- DLC Clash - Lone Fighter Pack
- DLC Clash - Supporter Pack
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- We are the Dwarves
- Mortal Glory + DLC
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- DLC Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- Book of Demons
- Dead Age
- DLC Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- NecroBouncer
- There Is No Light
- Blood and Zombies - Gold Edition
- Duel Princess
- Archvale
- Ira
- Dreamscaper
- Cultist Simulator Anthology Edition
- DLC Cultist Simulator: Original Soundtrack
- Death's Gambit: Afterlife
- DLC Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
- DLC Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Out There: Ω Edition
- FlatOut 2
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- GRIP
- Interstate '82
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
- Links 386 Pro
- DLC art of rally: australia
- World Racing 2 - Champion Edition
- Hover Ace
- Links LS: 1998 Edition
- Anstoss 1-3 Bundle
- The Moto Racer Collection
- Legend Bowl
- art of rally
- art of rally deluxe edition
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- Moto Racer
- Links: The Challenge of Golf
- OlliOlli
