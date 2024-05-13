Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 18 mai 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore du lourdChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Plug-in Digital sont en soldes :
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Chroma Squad
- The Forgotten City
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Turmoil
- Edge Of Eternity
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- NeuroVoider
- Level22 Gary’s Misadventures
- DLC Turmoil - The Heat Is On
- The Blind Prophet
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
- Golazo! Football League
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Hellslave
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
- ScourgeBringer
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Deluxe Edition
- Ashwalkers
- Silmaris: Dice Kingdom
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Ultimate Edition
- Astria Ascending
- Paper Beast - Folded Edition
- DLC The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: Ruins Of Limis
- Alt-Frequencies
- The Forgotten City - Digital Collector's Edition
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Recompile
- Nanotale - Typing Chronicles
- Souldiers
- Edge Of Eternity - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crypto: Against All Odds
- DLC The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk - Splat Jaypak's Arenas
- Hidden Mysteries: Titanic
- Double Kick Heroes
- Foretales
- Golazo! 2
- Machinika Museum
- Astria Ascending - Digital Collector's Edition
- Outshine
- Guild of Ascension
- Skabma - Snowfall
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Legend of Grimrock
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Age of Wonders
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Cuphead
- MDK
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- FlatOut
- Creatures Exodus
- Creatures: The Albian Years
- Moto Racer
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- MegaRace 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Moto Racer 2
- Red Baron Pack
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- X3: Terran War Pack
- SteamWorld Dig
- Praetorians
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Quest for Infamy
- Men of War™
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Hard Reset Redux
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- X3: Reunion
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Battle Brothers
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Creatures Village
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- X2: The Threat
- Majesty 2 Collection
- Sword of the Samurai
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Zombie Night Terror
- Men of War: Red Tide
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- DOOM (1993)
- DOOM II
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Crysis®
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Quake
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- POSTAL 2
- XIII
- Quake II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Far Cry®
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Dead Space™
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- DOOM 3
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- The Suffering
- SiN Gold
- Mafia Classic
- Stranglehold
- Crysis Warhead®
- Quake 4
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Project Warlock
- Call of Juarez
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- METAL SLUG 3
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Enter the Gungeon
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- NecroVision
- Shadow Warrior 2
- METAL SLUG 2
- Ruiner
- Turok
- Ion Fury
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Painkiller: Overdose
- DOOM 64
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- SUPERHOT
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Descent
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- DUSK
- Iron Storm
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Freedom Fighters
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Descent 2
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Evolva
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Raiden Legacy
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Expendable
- Chernobylite
- AMID EVIL
- Metro Exodus
- Days Gone
- Serious Sam 4
- Hexen II
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Nox
- Darkest Dungeon
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Enclave
- Lionheart: Legacy of the Crusader
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Rune Classic
- Victor Vran
- Dead Cells
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Ys Origin
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Tower of Time
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- Children of Morta
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Blasphemous
- Dungeon Rats
- Apotheon
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Din's Curse
- Katana ZERO
- Vaporum
- Ember
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deep Sky Derelicts
- Gauntlet™ Slayer Edition
- Invictus: In the Shadow of Olympus
- Furi
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Hand of Fate
- Shadows: Awakening
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- DLC Din's Curse: Demon War
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Thief™ Gold
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven (1997)
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Deponia
- The Longest Journey
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Dracula Trilogy
- Mad Max
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- The Cat Lady
- Starflight™ 1+2
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- GRIS
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Pandemonium!
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Dracula 4+5
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Bioforge
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Lego Batman : le jeu vidéo
- The Walking Dead Season One
- The Walking Dead Season Two
- Styx Shards of Darkness
- Lego Batman 2 DC Super Heroes
- Just Cause 2 Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead 400 Days
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Just Cause
- Biomutant
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Reigns
- God of War
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Alpha Protocol
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Two Point Hospital
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Bigfoot
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Pebberley Island
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Speedy Recovery
- DLC Two Point Hospital: A Stitch in Time
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Off the Grid
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Close Encounters
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Culture Shock
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation
- Yakuza 0
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Retro Items Pack
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Exhibition Items Pack
- DLC Two Point Hospital: Fancy Dress Pack
- DLC Yakuza Kiwami 2 - Clan Creator Bundle
- DLC Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - Clan Creator Card Bundle
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- DLC Two Point Hospital Soundtrack
- The Yakuza Bundle
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- ENDLESS™ Space 2
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Yakuza Kiwami 2
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legends Costume Set
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Ultimate Costume Set
- Yakuza Remastered Collection
- DLC Yakuza: Like a Dragon Karaoke Set
- DLC Alien: Isolation - Season Pass
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- DLC ENDLESS™ Space 2 - Vaulters
- DLC ENDLESS™ Space 2 - Celestial Worlds
- DLC ENDLESS™ Space 2 - Untold Tales
- DLC Alien: Isolation - Last Survivor
- DLC ENDLESS™ Space 2 - Dark Matter
- DLC Alien: Isolation - Crew Expendable
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- DLC ENDLESS™ Space 2 - Lost
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Fallout 2
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Fallout
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Might and Magic® 9
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Shadowrun Returns
- Arx Fatalis
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Risen
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Geneforge Saga
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Darklands
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Fallout 4 GOTY
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
