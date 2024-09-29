Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 12 octobre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Beaucoup de jeux mais pas fouChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Akapura sont en soldes :
- The Darkside Detective
- Rain World
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The Metronomicon
- Star Vikings Forever
- GRIME
- Whispering Willows
- Whispering Willows - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Rain World: Downpour
- DLC The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 1
- DLC The Metronomicon - Chiptune Pack 2
- Mutazione
- DLC The Metronomicon - Indie Game Challenge Pack 1
- DLC The Metronomicon - J-Punch Pack
- Keep in Mind: Remastered
- Cryptmaster
- Desert Child
- Keep in Mind: Remastered - Deluxe Edition
- DLC The Metronomicon - The End Records Challenge Pack
- Etherborn
- Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery
- DLC The Metronomicon - The Soundtrack!
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded
- Spinch
- DLC The Darkside Detective - Soundtrack
- DLC Star Vikings Forever Soundtrack
- The Crow's Eye
- Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles
- The Crow's Eye - Deluxe Edition
- Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy
- DLC The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark - Soundtrack
- DLC Desert Child - Soundtrack
- DLC Etherborn Original Soundtrack
- DLC Etherborn Art & Design Book
- Universe For Sale
- DLC Whispering Willows - Art Book, Soundtrack and Wallpaper
- Gone Viral
- Kardboard Kings: Card Shop Simulator
- DLC GRIME - Score
- DLC GRIME - Soundtrack
- DLC Mutazione - Soundtrack
- DLC Relic Hunters Zero: Remix - Soundtrack
- Behind the Frame - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Chicken Assassin: Reloaded - Soundtrack
- Zoeti
- DLC Spinch - Soundtrack
- DLC Gone Viral Soundtrack
- DLC Keep in Mind: Remastered - Soundtrack
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Majesty Gold HD
- Stellaris
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Prison Architect
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- DLC Stellaris: Utopia
- Crusader Kings Complete
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- DLC Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Apocalypse
- Majesty 2 Collection
- DLC Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
- Europa Universalis II
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Hearts of Iron III
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- DLC Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3
- Europa Universalis
- DLC Stellaris: MegaCorp
- BATTLETECH
- DLC Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- DLC Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
- DLC Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
- Darkest Hour: A Hearts of Iron Game
- -80%
- Hearts of Iron II: Complete
- DLC Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
- Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
- DLC Stellaris: Federations
- DLC Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection
- DLC Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
- DLC Hearts of Iron III: DLC Collection
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Hearts of Iron
- Surviving Mars
- Victoria Complete
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- DLC Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack
- King Arthur Collection
- Hotline Miami
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Tropico Reloaded
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- LIMBO
- GRIS
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Flashback™
- Dead Cells
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- INSIDE
- Tropico 4
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Little Nightmares
- Slime Rancher
- Northgard
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Trüberbrook
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Kathy Rain
- Anodyne
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Serpent in the Staglands
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Mortal Shell - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The First Tree
- Hob
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Digital Special Edition
- Death's Door
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Tropico 5
- Kingdom: New Lands
- In Sound Mind
- Shadowgate
- Distrust
- Bad Dream: Fever
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- A Short Hike
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- DLC Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
- ENCODYA
- Cat Quest
- The Little Acre
- DLC Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
Les jeux Hypetrain Digital sont en soldes :
- Stoneshard
- Breathedge
- Intravenous
- Black Book
- Quasimorph
- Police Stories
- Jack Move
- Nova Lands
- There Is No Light
- Intravenous 2
- StormEdge
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Theme Park
- SPORE™ Collection
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Capitalism 2
- UnderRail
- This War of Mine
- We are the Dwarves
- NEO Scavenger
- Graveyard Keeper
- Pizza Connection 2
- Manor Lords
- Capitalism Plus
- Kenshi
- Pizza Connection
- Starbound
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Miasmata
- Dungeon Rats
- Thea: The Awakening
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Geneforge Saga
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- The Age of Decadence
- Dorfromantik
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- Loop Hero
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- Xenonauts
- Hard West
- Eschalon: Book II
- Songs of Conquest
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Battle Brothers
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- EVERSPACE™
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- The Last Express
- The Cat Lady
- Broforce
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- SteamWorld Dig
- Dracula 4+5
- Door Kickers
- AI War Collection
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Hard Reset Redux
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Aven Colony
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Cossacks 3
- Hocus Pocus
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Wacky Wheels
- CARRION
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Beholder
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Cold Waters
- HuniePop
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- House Party
- Treasure of Nadia
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- HunieCam Studio
- Succubus
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Lust Epidemic
- The Book of Bondmaids
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Inside Jennifer
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Summer with Mia Season 1
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Evenicle
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- DLC The Book of Bondmaids - Cooks, Thieves, Wives and Lovers
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Nox™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Stronghold HD
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Freespace 2
- Gothic
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Syndicate Plus™
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Gothic 3
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Clive Barker's Undying
