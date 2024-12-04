Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 7 décembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Pas grand-chose à se mettre sous la dentChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les "Perfect Gift" sont en soldes :
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Stronghold HD
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Knights and Merchants
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Tropico Reloaded
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Capitalism 2
- Space Colony HD
- Graveyard Keeper
- NEO Scavenger
- Noita
- Call of Juarez
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Master of Orion 3
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Ion Fury
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Capitalism Plus
- RimWorld
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Original War
- Songs of Conquest
- Tropico 4
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Little Nightmares
- Hotline Miami
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- No Man's Sky
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- SOMA
- HuniePop
- Outlast
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Inquisitor
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Hitman: Absolution
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Dust: An Elysian Tail
- Broforce
- Spacechem
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Victor Vran
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- Kenshi
- Door Kickers
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- Ruiner
- Xenonauts
- Hard Reset Redux
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Cossacks 3
- Outlast 2
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- TIS-100
- Apotheon
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Blade Runner
- King of Dragon Pass
- Frostpunk
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- This War of Mine
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Geneforge Saga
- Alpha Protocol
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- The Age of Decadence
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Loop Hero
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Hard West
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Pathologic 2
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- House Party
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Legends of Eisenwald
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Long Live the Queen
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Beat Cop
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Thea: The Awakening
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Dawn of Man
- DLC ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Syberia
- Deponia
- The Longest Journey
- Syberia II
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Primordia
- Blackwell Bundle
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Resonance
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Gemini Rue
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Dracula Trilogy
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Still Life
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Memoria
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- The Last Express
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Cat Lady
- Realms of the Haunting
- Her Story
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The 11th Hour
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Still Life 2
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Harvester
- Blackwell Epiphany
- The Wolf Among Us
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Post Mortem
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Dracula 4+5
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Worms 2
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Gex
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Europa Universalis II
- Waxworks
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Moonstone: A Hard Days Knight
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Personal Nightmare
- FireStarter
- Entomorph: Plague of the Darkfall
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Anstoss 2 Gold Edition
- Links LS: 1998 Edition
- ECHELON
- Amazon: Guardians of Eden
- Links 386 Pro
- Countdown
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark
- Links: The Challenge of Golf
- A Kiss For The Petals - Maidens of Michael
- American Hero Unrated
- Elvira II: The Jaws of Cerberus
- TigerShark
- Perfect Weapon
- Chicken Strike: Cluck Ops (SP)
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Master of Magic Classic
- XIII
- POSTAL 2
- Torchlight II
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- FlatOut 2
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Age of Wonders
- Torchlight
- EVERSPACE™
- Unepic
- Jagged Alliance
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Majesty Gold HD
- UnderRail
- FlatOut
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Ghost Master
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG X
- Port Royale
- METAL SLUG 3
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Dorfromantik
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- METAL SLUG 2
- Gorky 17
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Ys Origin
- Darkstar One
- Praetorians
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- DLC UnderRail: Expedition
- Majesty 2 Collection
- Kathy Rain
- Whispers of a Machine
- Townscaper
- Kingdom: New Lands
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- NORCO
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Star Renegades
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
- Sable
- Call of the Sea
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Per Aspera
- Dome Keeper
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- West of Dead - Path of the Crow Edition
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Night Call
- GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Edition
- The Signifier Director's Cut
- Tails Noir
- Star Renegades Deluxe Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- DLC Per Aspera - Blue Mars
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Deluxe Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
- DLC SKALD: Against the Black Priory - Reinforcement Pack
- Call of the Sea Deluxe Edition
- Night Call Deluxe Edition
- Atomicrops
- DLC Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- Mosaic 1% Edition
- The Signifier Deluxe Edition
- Mosaic
- West of Dead
- NORCO Special Edition
- Tails Noir: Artifact Edition
- Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
- DLC Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands
- Clifftop Games Bundle: Kathy Rain: Director's Cut + Whispers of a Machine
- Moonstone Island
- Wolfstride
- Atomicrops Deluxe Edition + DLC
- DLC Atomicrops: Deerly Beloved
- Pizza Possum
- Imagine Earth
- Remains
- City Game Studio: a tycoon about game dev
- The Tale of Bistun
- Mega City Force
- Lempo
- Towerful Defense: A Rogue TD
- Caravan SandWitch
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Furi
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Chroma Squad
- The Forgotten City
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- Turmoil
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York - Deluxe Edition
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Epistory - Typing Chronicles
- Mana Spark
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- Edge Of Eternity
- NeuroVoider
- As Far As The Eye
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- The Blind Prophet
- Level22 Gary’s Misadventures
- Machinika Museum
- A Normal Lost Phone
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story
- Alt-Frequencies
- Hellslave
- DLC Turmoil - The Heat Is On
- Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King
- Astria Ascending
- Ashwalkers
- AWAY: Journey to the Unexpected
- Paper Beast - Folded Edition
- ScourgeBringer
- Gravity Circuit
- Souldiers
- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master
- The Forgotten City - Digital Collector's Edition
- Crypto: Against All Odds
- Golazo! 2
- Recompile
- DLC The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: Ruins Of Limis
