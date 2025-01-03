Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 janvier 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De bien belles chosesChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Torchlight II
- Torchlight
- Broforce
- Enter the Gungeon
- Beholder
- The Messenger
- The Escapists
- Freedom Planet
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Streets of Rogue
- Imperator: Rome
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- ENCODYA
- Cosmonautica
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- DLC Beholder - Blissful Sleep
- Indivisible
- Commandos 2 - HD Remaster
- Ancestors Legacy - Complete Edition
- Beholder 2
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- Intravenous
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- She Sees Red - Interactive Movie
- Not a Hero
- Hands of Necromancy
- Dread Templar
- Europa Universalis IV
- Forgive Me Father
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- Ancestors Legacy
- DLC Streets of Rogue Character Pack
- DLC The Escapists: Alcatraz
- Turbo Overkill
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
- DLC The Escapists: Escape Team
- DLC The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
- DLC Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- ENCODYA - Save the World Edition
- Nine Parchments
- Exit the Gungeon
- Not A Hero: Global MegaLord Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
- Okhlos: Omega
Les jeux d'horreur sont en soldes :
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Alan Wake
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- SOMA
- Outlast
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- System Shock
- Inscryption
- Outlast 2
- CARRION
- F.E.A.R. 3
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Rain World
- Tormented Souls
- STASIS: BONE TOTEM
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- The Invincible
- Blood West
- Phoenix Point: Complete Edition
- The Sinking City
- Hollowbody
- DLC Blasphemous 2 - Mea Culpa
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Reckoning of New York
- PRIM
- Sorry We're Closed
- 1000xRESIST
- Medieval Dynasty
- Beyond Shadowgate
- Beyond Shadowgate Special Edition
- Crypt Custodian
- 3 Minutes to Midnight - A Comedy Graphic Adventure
- DLC Cult of the Lamb: Pilgrim Pack
- Cryptmaster
- INDIKA
- The Expanse: A Telltale Series Deluxe Edition
- The Talos Principle 2
- En Garde!
- To Hell With The Ugly
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- IMMORTALITY
- Cult of the Lamb
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- As Dusk Falls
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Pathologic 2
- Trüberbrook
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- DREDGE
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Drova - Forsaken Kin
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Mad Max
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- DLC DREDGE - The Iron Rig
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
- Blasphemous 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Chernobylite
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Blasphemous
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Hitman: Absolution
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- FlatOut 2
- Heavy Rain
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- The Genesis Order
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- House Party
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- HuniePop
- Treasure of Nadia
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Unreal Lust Theory
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Succubus
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- Helping the Hotties Complete Collection
- Lust Epidemic
- Returning To Mia
- Helping the Hotties
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Lust Academy - Season 2
- Sengoku Rance
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator Story
