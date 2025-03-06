Dernières actus
Crown Gambit : Découverte et in...
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege...
Midnight Murder Club, disponible...
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3...
Publié le Samedi 15 mars 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Une offre déliranteChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de gestion sont en soldes :
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Populous™: The Beginning
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Theme Park
- Banished
- SPORE™ Collection
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Cossacks Anthology
- Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Populous™
- Frostpunk
- Patrician 3
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Knights and Merchants
- Tropico Reloaded
- Pirates! Gold Plus
- Port Royale 2
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Capitalism 2
- This War of Mine
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Cultures 1+2
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Earth 2160
- Graveyard Keeper
- Port Royale
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- Pizza Connection 2
- Master of Orion 3
- Kenshi
- X3: Terran War Pack
- Loop Hero
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Syndicate Plus™
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Master of Magic Classic
- Legend of Grimrock
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- Worms: Armageddon
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Jagged Alliance
- Ghost Master
- Worms World Party Remastered
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Worms W.M.D
- Blackguards Special Edition
- UFO: Aftermath
- UFO: Aftershock
- Fantasy Wars
- Gorky 17
- Songs of Conquest
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Men of War™
- Door Kickers
- Submarine Titans
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- AI War Collection
- Xenonauts
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Satellite Reign
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- UFO: Afterlight
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Star Wolves 3: Civil War
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- Pacific General
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Men of War: Red Tide
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPG
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven (1997)
- Grim Dawn
- Hotline Miami
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Syberia
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Syberia II
- No Man's Sky
- Blade Runner
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- HuniePop
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- This War of Mine
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- DLC Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Rebel Galaxy
- Realms of the Haunting
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Freedom Fighters
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Broforce
- DLC Grim Dawn - Crucible
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- DLC Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
- SteamWorld Dig
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- LIMBO
- Broforce
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Dead Cells
- Blasphemous
- INSIDE
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Hocus Pocus
- Apotheon
- VVVVVV
- CARRION
- Katana ZERO
- Volgarr the Viking
- Secret Agent
- Teslagrad
- Capsized
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crystal Caves
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- The Messenger
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Downwell
- Realms of Chaos
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Dangerous Dave Pack
- Rain World
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Incredipede
- Dropsy
- Bad Dream: Fever
- BLACKHOLE
- My Friend Pedro
- Apocalipsis: Wormwood Edition
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- DLC Dead Cells: The Bad Seed
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Crystal Caves HD
- Pinstripe
- Fury Unleashed
- Gateways
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Syberia
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Syberia: The World Before
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- XIII - Remake
- Dracula Trilogy
- Flashback 2
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Empire of the Ants (2000)
- Torchlight II
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Sunless Sea
- Soulbringer
- Death to Spies
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- The Long Journey Home
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Beat Cop
- State of Mind
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Street Racing Syndicate
- Jack Keane
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- A Golden Wake
- Gomo
- Pilot Brothers
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Hexplore
- Streets of Rogue
- The Red Strings Club
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Thunderscape
- SAMURAI SHODOWN V SPECIAL
- Signal Ops
- The I of the Dragon
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- Shadowgate
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- My Brother Rabbit
- Pilot Brothers 2
- The Great Perhaps
- Entomorph: Plague of the Darkfall
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Apache Longbow
- Eric the Unready
- Seal of Evil
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs
- Titan Souls
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Dead In Vinland
- SENGOKU 3
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Train Valley
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Biped
- Train Valley 2
- Time Loader
- The Uncertain: Light At The End
- Spirit of the Island
- HordeCore
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Just Cause
- Anachronox
- Daikatana
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Pandemonium!
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Gex
- Kane & Lynch 2: Dog Days - Complete Edition
- Kane and Lynch: Dead Men™
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Pandemonium 2
- Project Eden
- Revenant
- Supreme Commander 2
- Total Overdose: A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico
- DLC Supreme Commander 2: Infinite War Battle Pack
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Crysis®
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- POSTAL 2
- Quake
- Quake II
- Far Cry®
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- DOOM 3
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Dead Space™
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Quake III Arena
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Quake 4
- Crysis Warhead®
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Magic Carpet™ 2: The Netherworlds
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Freedom Fighters
- NecroVision
- DOOM 64
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Call of Juarez
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Turok
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Torchlight
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Pathologic Classic HD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Geneforge Saga
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- Darklands
- Noita
- NEO Scavenger
- The Age of Decadence
- SteamWorld Dig
- Overlord II
- Manor Lords
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Hard West
- The Outer Worlds
- Pathologic 2
- Miasmata
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Vaporum
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Balrum
- Anodyne
- Cold Waters
- Prince of Qin
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- Dragon Wars
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Elminage Gothic
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Hob
- In Sound Mind
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Death's Door
- 80 Days
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu
- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13
- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus
- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00
Articles préférés
- Anora - Pourquoi ce film mérite-t-il un Oscar ?
- (TEST) Civilization VII (PC, Xbox Series, PS5)
- (TEST) Avowed (PC, Xbox Series)
- (TEST) Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC)
- (TEST) Dynasty Warriors : Origins (PC, PS5 et Xbox Series)
Dernières Vidéos
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege X pour le 10 juin
- Midnight Murder Club, disponible sur PC et PS5
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3, le développement a débuté
- Baptiste : le jeu d'horreur psychologique se dévoile encore
- Fruitbus : Youpi, un food truck vegan !
- Stygian: Outer Gods annoncé en accès anticipé le 14 avril
Derniers Concours
- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse
- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie
- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)
- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)