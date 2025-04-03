Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 12 avril 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Un bon week-endChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux de crafting :
- The Planet Crafter
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Balrum
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Core Keeper
- Medieval Dynasty
- Electrician Simulator
- Tunguska: The Visitation - Enhanced Edition
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Starbound
- NEO Scavenger
- Master of Magic Classic
- The Riftbreaker: Deluxe Edition
- Reality Break
- DLC The Planet Crafter - Planet Humble
- DLC Railway Empire 2 - High Voltage
- DLC Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - Classic II: Dominique's Curse
- Synergy
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Everdream Valley
- Railway Empire 2
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- The Riftbreaker
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Travellers Rest
- DLC The Riftbreaker: Heart of the Swamp
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- LEGO® The Lord of the Rings™
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- Dorfromantik
- Parkitect
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 3
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Arise: A Simple Story
- Röki
- LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Caravan SandWitch
- Crash Time - Undercover
- En Garde!
- Firmament
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame
- The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Video Game
- LEGO® City Undercover
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet
- The LEGO® Movie - Videogame
- EVERSPACE™
- Hollow Knight
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Chained Echoes
- TUNIC
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- IXION
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Citizen Sleeper
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Foundation
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - A Dance of Masks
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Cult of the Lamb
- Shadows of Doubt
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- Inscryption
- Caves of Qud
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- Foundation Supporter Edition
- Reus 2
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- Terraformers
- Subverse
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- House Party
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Returning To Mia
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Fetish Locator Week Two
- Evenicle
- DLC Fetish Locator Week Three - Bonus Endings DLC Two
- Taboo University Book One
- Unreal Lust Theory
- Winter Memories
- Fetish Locator Week Three
- Lust Academy - Season 3
- Love n Life: Lucky Teacher
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Guide Bundle
- Fetish Locator Story
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Her Story
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Enter the Gungeon
- Blasphemous
- Aven Colony
- Wasteland Remastered
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- XIII - Remake
- Owlboy
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Raiden Legacy
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Human Resource Machine
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee
- Paper Sorcerer
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Cris Tales
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Streets of Rogue
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Ziggurat
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Curved Space
- Chroma Squad
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times
- 7 Billion Humans
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- STRAFE: Gold Edition
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Steel Rats™
- DLC Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - Alf's Escape
- Cosmonautica
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- Gato Roboto
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Stellar Tactics
- Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Riven
- DREDGE
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Thymesia
- 1000xRESIST
- Myst
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- DLC DREDGE - The Pale Reach
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Tokyo Clanpool
- Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy
- DLC DREDGE - The Iron Rig
- SteamWorld Heist II
- Riven: The Deluxe Edition
- Cryptmaster
- Gord - Ultimate Edition
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Tokyo Clanpool Deluxe Edition
- Sorry We're Closed
- Banquet for Fools
- 3 Minutes to Midnight - A Comedy Graphic Adventure
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Deluxe Edition
- Sherlock Holmes The Awakened - Premium Edition
- DLC DREDGE - Blackstone Key
- Sherlock Holmes Chapter One Deluxe Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Stranglehold
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Hitman: Absolution
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Theme Hospital
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- F.E.A.R. 3
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Crysis®
- Worms: Armageddon
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Worms Revolution Gold Edition
- Worms W.M.D
- Klabater Complete Bundle
- Moonshine Inc.
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- Klabater Franchise Bundle
- Castle on the Coast
- Best Month Ever!
- orbit.industries
- The Amazing American Circus - The Ringmaster’s Edition
