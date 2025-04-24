Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 3 mai 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Il y a encore de quoi se faire plaisirChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS™ Dark Forces (Classic, 1995)
- STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
- STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
- STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
- STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords™
- STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
- Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- STAR WARS™: Bounty Hunter™
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- Star Wars™: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles™
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy Demo
- Syberia: The World Before x Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Upgrade
- Syberia: The World Before x Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy
- Syberia
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Syberia: The World Before - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Syberia II
- Syberia: The World Before
- Asterix & Obelix Slap Them All! 2
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 2
- DLC Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - Legionary Outfit
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- DLC Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - Viking Outfit
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
- Asterix & Obelix: Slap them All!
- Baldr Sky
- CARRION
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- Distant Worlds 2
- DLC Distant Worlds 2: Return of the Shakturi
- Empire of the Ants
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- EVERSPACE™
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Into the Breach
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Quasimorph
- Shadow Empire
- Starcom: Nexus
- Stargate: Timekeepers
- Swordhaven: Iron Conspiracy
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- Terminator: Dark Fate - Defiance
- The Invincible
- The Talos Principle 2
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- DLC X4: Timelines
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Worms Armageddon
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Worms 2
- Jagged Alliance
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Worms United
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Ghost Master
- The Cat Lady
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- SteamWorld Dig
- Worms W.M.D
- The Wolf Among Us
- Fantasy Wars
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Fantasy General
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- 1954 Alcatraz
- House Party
- Waxworks
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Seven Kingdoms: Ancient Adversaries
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Warrior Kings
- Secret Agent
- Beholder
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Thea: The Awakening
- Crystal Caves
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Human Resource Machine
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Combat Chess
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Deluxe Edition
- POSTAL 2
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- XIII
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Severed Steel
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Serious Sam 4
- Enter the Gungeon
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Trepang2 - Deluxe Edition
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Forgive Me Father
- XIII - Remake
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Trepang2
- HROT
- WRATH: Aeon of Ruin
- Ion Fury
- Turbo Overkill
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Torchlight II
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- The Thaumaturge
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister
- Noita
- The Last Spell
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- DREDGE - Complete Edition
- DLC DREDGE - The Iron Rig
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut Bundle
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Solasta: Crown of the Magister - Lightbringers Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Doom of Icewind Dale
- DLC DREDGE - The Pale Reach
- Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Planet of Lana
- SteamWorld Build
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist II
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Gunk
- Wavetale
- White Shadows
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Banished
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Commandos 2+3
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Manor Lords
- Battle Brothers
- Cold Waters
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Medieval Dynasty
- Old World
- Asterix & Obelix XXL Collection
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- Knights and Merchants Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Old World - Wonders and Dynasties
- DLC Old World - Behind the Throne
- Citadelum
- The Crimson Diamond
- DLC Old World - Wrath of Gods
- Crash Time - Undercover
- Railway Empire 2 - Deluxe Edition
- The Technomancer
- Bound By Flame
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Atlas Fallen: Reign Of Sand
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- DLC Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - Forges of Corruption Edition
- Evil West
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Call of Cthulhu®
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- Vampyr
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- My Time At Portia
- Silverfall: Complete
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- BLACKTAIL
- Othercide
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- GreedFall
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Curse of the Dead Gods
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
