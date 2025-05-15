Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 24 mai 2025 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Quelques bons petits trucsChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux "Feeling Old Yet" sont en soldes :
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Dungeons 2
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Her Story
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Kerbal Space Program
- King of Dragon Pass
- Mass Destruction
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Rebel Galaxy
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- SOMA
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Sunless Sea
- The Age of Decadence
- The Fall of the Dungeon Guardians - Enhanced Edition
- TIS-100
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Warhammer Quest Deluxe
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- No Man's Sky
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Titans
- Alien: Isolation Collection
- Amnesia: The Bunker
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Prey
- Dishonored 2
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Living With Sister: Monochrome Fantasy
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered
- The Planet Crafter
- Medieval Dynasty
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- The Invincible
- Trepang2 - Banger Edition
- Shadows of Doubt
- XIII - Remake
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman® Forever
- Gex
- Rayman Origins
- Worms Armageddon
- FAR: Lone Sails
- Contra Anniversary Collection
- HUNTDOWN
- Hocus Pocus
- Wavetale
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- Arise: A Simple Story
- The Pedestrian
- Little Nightmares
- Rain World
- Symphonia
- Moon Mystery
- Flashback 2
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles
- Planet of Lana
- DLC Rain World: Downpour
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- Little Nightmares II
- Little Nightmares II - Deluxe Edition
- Pumpkin Jack
- Yooka-Laylee
- EVERSPACE™
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Shadow Man Remastered
- PowerSlave Exhumed
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Blade of Darkness
- DLC EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Darkest Dungeon® II: Resolute Edition
- The Last Spell
- Dead Cells: Medley of Pain Bundle
- DLC Monster Train - The Last Divinity
- Darkest Dungeon®: Ancestral Edition
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- Stoneshard
- Blasphemous
- Battle Brothers
- Crypt Custodian
- Quasimorph
- Wildermyth
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Reality Break
- DLC Blasphemous 2 - Mea Culpa
- Peglin
- Blasphemous 2
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- DLC Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts
- Opus Magnum
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Aragami
- State of Mind
- Silence
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- The Darkside Detective
- Goetia
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Syberia: The World Before
- Furi
- Shadows: Awakening
- DYSMANTLE
- Powerslide
- Iron Danger
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Roadwarden
- DREDGE
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Aragami: Nightfall
- Seal of Evil
- The Little Acre
- Shadows: Awakening - The Chromaton Chronicles
- Shadows: Heretic Kingdoms
- Lorelai
- Shadows: Awakening – Necrophage’s Curse
- Felix The Reaper
- Simon the Sorcerer 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Returning To Mia
- Fetish Locator Week One
- Intravenous
- The Count Lucanor
- Shadows: Awakening – Legendary Armory Pack
- Iron Harvest
- Unforeseen Incidents
- DREDGE - The Pale Reach
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Devil's Hunt
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Mage's Initiation: Reign of the Elements
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Lost Sea
- Goetia 2
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Mafia Trilogy
- Alpha Protocol
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Torchlight II
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine - cover art image
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- DLC The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Deluxe Edition
- Star Renegades
- Call of the Sea
- Townscaper
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Dome Keeper
- Whispers of a Machine
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition
- Sable
- NORCO
- Per Aspera
- Moonstone Island
- Star Trucker
- Kingdom Two Crowns
