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Publié le Samedi 2 mai 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Star Wars, bien entendu...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
- LEGO® Star Wars - The Complete Saga
- LEGO® Star Wars III - The Clone Wars
- STAR WARS - The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- STAR WARS Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
- STAR WARS Empire at War: Gold Pack
- STAR WARS Episode I: Racer
- STAR WARS Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- STAR WARS Republic Commando
- STAR WARS Shadows of the Empire
- STAR WARS Starfighter
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
- STAR WARS: Rogue Squadron 3D
- STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed II
- STAR WARS: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- STAR WARS: X-Wing Alliance
- STAR WARS: X-Wing Special Edition
- STAR WARS: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
- STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Episode I: Jedi Power Battles
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster
- POSTAL 2
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition 2014
- Frostpunk
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- This War of Mine
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- NecroVision
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Call of Juarez
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Project Warlock
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior
- Shadow Warrior 2
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Darkwood
- Gorky 17
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
- Ruiner
- Tower of Time
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- SUPERHOT
- Children of Morta
- Succubus
- Beat Cop
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- Ghostrunner
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
- Chernobylite
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Thea: The Awakening
- Timberborn
- Layers of Fear (2016)
- Thief Simulator
- Goetia
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Knights of Honor
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon
- DLC In Sound Mind - Digital Artbook
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Absolver
- Astérix & Obélix XXL : Romastered
- Aztech Forgotten Gods
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Dark Future: Blood Red States
- Dracula Origin
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- DLC Hard West Collector's Pack
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- In Sound Mind
- In Sound Mind - Deluxe Edition
- DLC In Sound Mind - Soundtrack
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Memoria
- Men of War: Assault Squad
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Men of War: Vietnam
- Randal's Monday
- The Knight Witch Deluxe Edition
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
- DLC Arkanoid - Limited Edition Pack - Taito Legacy
- Crystal Caves HD
- Men of War: Red Tide
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- Men of War™
- OmniBus: Game of the Year Edition
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Crystal Caves
- Realms of Chaos
- A.I.M. Racing
- A.I.M.2 Clan Wars
- DLC Absolver: Adalian Forest Pack
- DOOM (2016)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Subverse
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- BioShock™ Remastered
- DOOM 3
- Quake II
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Far Cry®
- Quake
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Crysis®
- Quake III Arena
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Metro Exodus
- METAL EDEN
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Deluxe Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Breath of Fire IV
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout
- Alpha Protocol
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Songs of Conquest
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Kerbal Space Program
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Chorus
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- RimWorld
- XCOM® 2
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Shadow of Kerensky
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Planet Crafter
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Terra Invicta
- DLC X4: Envoy Pack
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- The Drifter
- Breachway
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Succession Wars Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
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