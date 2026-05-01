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Publié le Samedi 9 mai 2026 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Belle semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories. Des jeux PC anciens, récents, bons, moins bons, cultes, moins cultes... il y a de tout, et parfois, à un prix vraiment imbattable.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Moto Racer
- Skate Story
- Psychonauts
- Croc Legend of the Gobbos Platinum Edition
- A Game About Digging A Hole
- The World's Egg - For Those Who Dream
- X-Blades HD Gold
- Psychonauts 2
- DLC Trine 4: Melody of Mystery
- The Night of the Rabbit
- The Occultist
- The Occultist - Deluxe Edition
- A Rat's Quest - The Way Back Home Season 1
- DLC Skate Story Original Soundtrack - Vol 1 & 2
- Forestrike
- DLC 3 Minutes to Midnight Comic Book (Issue No. 1)
- DLC 3 Minutes to Midnight: Adventurer’s Guide
- DLC The Art of 3 Minutes to Midnight
- Elements and Build
- Kozue's Strange Journey 2
- Diplomacy is Not an Option
- Wet Nightmares
- DLC 3 Minutes to Midnight Soundtrack
- 3 Minutes to Midnight - A Comedy Graphic Adventure
- Fragment: A Story in Growing
- Hello Cruel World
- DLC Hello Cruel World Soundtrack
- Until Then
- DLC Diplomacy is Not an Option - Wallpapers
- Everafter Falls
- Cats Hidden Around the World
- DLC Diplomacy is Not an Option - Soundtrack
- Kotoko's a Little Weird
- Cats Hidden in Georgia
- Alchemist Quest
- DLC Contraption Maker: Incredible Puzzles Pack
- Spells & Secrets + Stranded Sails
- Cats Hidden in Maple Hollow
- Spells & Secrets
- Travellin Cats Bundle
- The Elephant Collection
- Enypnion Redreamed
- Jusant
- Peaks of Yore
- Hidden Through Time 2: Myths & Magic
- Cats Hidden in Bali
- Bus World
- Mage of the Olekta Desert
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- No Man's Sky
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Planet of Lana
- Thief™ Gold
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Wavetale
- Tormented Souls
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3 - The Crystal Menhir
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Of Ash And Steel
- Sengoku Dynasty
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- Amerzone - The Explorer's Legacy - Deluxe Edition
- Crow Country
- Gex Trilogy
- Viewfinder
- Strange Antiquities
- Summer's Gone - Season 1
- MAELSTROM LEGACY: The Tesla Mystery
- Last Labyrinth
- Mai: Child of Ages
- The Operator
- Love and Sex: Second Base
- La vallée qui murmure
- The Coma
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Atlantis Evolution
- Dracula Trilogy
- About au Boy
- Ad Inifinitum
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Wizordum
- Hotline Miami
- Core Keeper
- Winter Memories
- Kingdom of Night
- Toziuha Night: Order of the Alchemists
- Clock Tower: Rewind
- Peglin
- HROT
- FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
- The Excavation of Hob's Barrow
- Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
- Inscryption
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Katana ZERO
- The Messenger
- Dead Cells
- Rain World
- Owlboy
- Broforce
Les FPS sont en soldes :
- DOOM (2016)
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Subverse
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- BioShock™ Remastered
- DOOM 3
- Quake II
- DOOM + DOOM II
- Far Cry®
- Quake
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Standard Edition
- Metro 2033 Redux
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Crysis®
- Quake III Arena
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Ultimate Edition
- Metro Exodus
- METAL EDEN
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Deluxe Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- RoboCop: Rogue City - Alex Murphy Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Breath of Fire IV
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout
- Alpha Protocol
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Game of the Year Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Deluxe Edition
- Kenshi
- Vampire: The Masquerade® - Bloodlines™ 2
- Five Hearts Under One Roof
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Songs of Conquest
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Voidfarer Edition
- Kerbal Space Program
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Chorus
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- RimWorld
- XCOM® 2
- DLC MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Shadow of Kerensky
- ENDLESS™ Space 2 Definitive Edition
- DLC XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
- DLC EVERSPACE™ 2 - Wrath of the Ancients
- Starcom: Unknown Space
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- The Planet Crafter
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Terra Invicta
- DLC X4: Envoy Pack
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector
- The Drifter
- Breachway
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Succession Wars Edition
- X4: Community of Planets Collector's Edition (2024)
- The Talos Principle 2 Deluxe Edition
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