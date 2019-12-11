Dernières actus
Publié le Jeudi 26 décembre 2019 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : Les soldes d'hiver se poursuivent !
Youpi !En cette journée de calme absolu niveau news de jeux vidéo, on vous rappelle que les soldes sur Gog.com sont à ne pas rater.
Les soldes des jeux Focus se terminent aujourd'hui, mais on vous a rajouté celles sur les jeux Bethesda...
Dans tous les cas, voilà un moyen de vous remonter le moral après avoir été déçu de vos cadeaux de Noël...
Il y a plus de 2500 jeux en soldes. En voici quelques-uns...
On vous conseille, au passage :
Another Word est à 2,29 €
Assassin's Creed est à 3,39 €
Aladdin et le Roi Lion sont à 8,39 €
Dead Space est à 4,99 €
Day of the Tentacle Remastered est à 3,79 €
Colonization est à 1,39 €
Fallout est à 2,69 €
Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
Flashback est à 1,99 €
Full Throttle Remastered est à 3,79 €
Grim Fandango Remastered est à 3,49 €
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis est à 1,89 €
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade est à 1,89 €
Little Big Adventure est à 1,69 €
Little Big Adventure 2 est à 1,69 €
LOOM est à 1,89 €
Mirror's Edge est à 4,59 €
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition est à 3,19 €
Outlaws est à 1,89 €
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee est à 1,69 €
Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition est à 3,19 €
Sam & Max Hit the Road est à 1,89 €
STAR WARS Episode I: Racer est à 4,59 €
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition est à 3,99 €
Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,29 €
Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
Jeux Focus en soldes jusqu'à 15h aujourd'hui :
- Bound By Flame est à 2,79 €
- Call of Cthulhu®
- The Surge
- The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- The Technomancer
- Vampyr
- GreedFall
- A Plague Tale: Innocence est à 22,49 €
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,49 €
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
- Quake 4
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake: The Offering
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein est à 2,19 €
- Ultimate DOOM, The
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 2,69 €
- Fallout est à 2,69 €
- Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
- Anno 1503 A.D.
- Anno 1602
- Anno 1701 A.D.
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 est à 1,69 €
- BattleZone 98 Redux
- Battlezone 98 Redux - The Red Odyssey
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Empire Earth 3
- Lords of Magic: Special Edition
- Pinball Gold Pack
- Rogue Trooper
- Rogue Trooper Redux
- Rogue Trooper Redux Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Rogue Trooper Redux: Collector's Edition
- Star Control I & II
- Star Control III
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
- System Shock™ 2 est à 1,39 €
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Forsaken Remastered
- Bad Mojo Reduxest à 0,89 €
- Metal Fatigue
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Noctropolis
- Space Rogue Classic
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Timelapse
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Master of Magic
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™ est à 1,39 €
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,59 €
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Freespace 2
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- System Shock™ 2 est à 1,39 €
- Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,69 €
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
- Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
- The Longest Journey
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack est à 1,89 €
- FTL: Advanced Edition
- Master of Magic
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Sanitarium
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Outcast 1.1
- Icewind Dale 2 Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Jagged Alliance 2
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Theme Hospital
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Legend of Grimrock
- Gothic
- Sacrifice
- Stardew Valley
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Another World 20ème anniversaire est à 2,29 €
- Thief™ Gold
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
- Nox™
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
- STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
- Hotline Miami
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Unreal Gold
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Disco Elysium
- Ashen
- DARQ
- Dark Devotion
- Cuphead
- Cuphead OST
- Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- Caesar
- Caesar II est à 4,49 €
- Caesar 3
- Caesar™ IV
- Call to Power 2
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Dark Reign + Expansion
- Dark Reign 2
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
- GUN™
- Heart of China
- Interstate '82
- Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- MissionForce: CyberStorm
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Police Quest Collection
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Return to Krondor
- Return to Zork
- Rise of the Dragon
- Shivers
- Singularity™
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Throne of Darkness
- TimeShift™
- Torin's Passage
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Wizards & Warriors
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Zork Anthology, The
- Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
- Zork: Grand Inquisitor
- Double Dragon Trilogy est à 1,49 €
- Gobliiins pack
- Ishar Compilation
- Raiden Legacy
- Raptor: Call of the Shadows 2010 Edition
- Robinson's Requiem Collection
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- Terminator: Resistance
- Phoning Home
- Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
- Phoning Home OST
- Port Royale 2
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- We are the Dwarves
- Haimrik
- Virginia
- Anodyne
- On Rusty Trails
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Dex
- Lost Sea
- Prodigy Tactics
- Ultimate General: Gettysburg
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Lilly Looking Through
- Hard Reset Redux
- Hard West
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Hard West Collector's Pack
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Zombie Night Terror
- Dream
- Noctropolis
- Space Rogue Classic
- Teslagrad
- POSTAL 2
- Panzer Corps
- Eador. Masters of the Broken World
- Goetia
- Fear Effect: Sedna
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Combat Chess
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- FlatOut
- Ghost Master
- Patrician 3
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Fist Puncher
- Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
- Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Anna's Quest
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Bounty Train
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Caravan
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Gomo
- Last Tinker™: City of Colors, The
- Memoria
- Night of the Rabbit, The
- SKYHILL
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Beyond Divinity
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition U
