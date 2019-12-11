Gog.com : Les soldes d'hiver se poursuivent !

Publié le Jeudi 26 décembre 2019 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : Les soldes d'hiver se poursuivent !

Youpi !

En cette journée de calme absolu niveau news de jeux vidéo, on vous rappelle que les soldes sur Gog.com sont à ne pas rater. 

Les soldes des jeux Focus se terminent aujourd'hui, mais on vous a rajouté celles sur les jeux Bethesda...

Dans tous les cas, voilà un moyen de vous remonter le moral après avoir été déçu de vos cadeaux de Noël...

Il y a plus de 2500 jeux en soldes. En voici quelques-uns...

On vous conseille, au passage :
Another Word est à 2,29 €
Assassin's Creed est à 3,39 €
Aladdin et le Roi Lion sont à 8,39 €
Dead Space est à 4,99 €
Day of the Tentacle Remastered est à 3,79 €
Colonization est à 1,39 €
Fallout est à 2,69 €
Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
Flashback est à 1,99 €
Full Throttle Remastered est à 3,79 €
Grim Fandango Remastered est à 3,49 €
Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis est à 1,89 €
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade est à 1,89 €
Little Big Adventure est à 1,69 €
Little Big Adventure 2 est à 1,69 €
LOOM est à 1,89 €
Mirror's Edge est à 4,59 €
Monkey Island 2 Special Edition est à 3,19 €
Outlaws est à 1,89 €
Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee est à 1,69 €
Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition est à 3,19 €
Sam & Max Hit the Road est à 1,89 €
STAR WARS Episode I: Racer est à 4,59 €
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition est à 3,99 €
Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,29 €
Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €


Jeux Focus en soldes jusqu'à 15h aujourd'hui :
  • Bound By Flame est à 2,79 €
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • The Surge
  • The Surge - A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
  • The Technomancer
  • Vampyr
  • GreedFall
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence est à 22,49 €
Les jeux Bethesda sont en soldes :
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition
  • Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
  • Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The est à 4,49 €
  • Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The est à 5,99 €
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 5,99 €
  • Quake 4
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein est à 2,19 €
  • Ultimate DOOM, The
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout 2 est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout Tactics est à 2,69 €
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition est à 5,99 €
De bons vieux jeux en soldes :
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
  • Anno 1503 A.D.
  • Anno 1602
  • Anno 1701 A.D.
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000 est à 1,69 €
  • BattleZone 98 Redux
  • Battlezone 98 Redux - The Red Odyssey
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Empire Earth 3
  • Lords of Magic: Special Edition
  • Pinball Gold Pack
  • Rogue Trooper
  • Rogue Trooper Redux
  • Rogue Trooper Redux Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Rogue Trooper Redux: Collector's Edition
  • Star Control I & II
  • Star Control III
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition est à 1,39 €
  • System Shock™ 2 est à 1,39 €
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Bad Mojo Reduxest à 0,89 €
  • Metal Fatigue
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • Noctropolis
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Timelapse
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Master of Magic
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Ultima™ 1+2+3
  • Ultima™ 4+5+6
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™ est à 1,39 €
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle est à 11,59 €
  • Anno 1404: Gold Edition
  • Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
Top 50 des jeux les mieux notés :
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Freespace 2
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • System Shock™ 2 est à 1,39 €
  • Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,69 €
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition est à 0,99 €
  • Psychonauts est à 2,29 €
  • The Longest Journey
  • Total Annihilation: Commander Pack est à 1,89 €
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Master of Magic
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Sanitarium
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Outcast 1.1
  • Icewind Dale 2 Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • Theme Hospital
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Gothic
  • Sacrifice
  • Stardew Valley
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Another World 20ème anniversaire est à 2,29 €
  • Thief™ Gold
  • Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
  • Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,69 €
  • Nox™
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic est à 3,19 €
  • Hotline Miami
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Unreal Gold
  • Machinarium Collector's Edition
De nouvelles offres des soldes d'hiver :
  • Disco Elysium
  • Ashen
  • DARQ
  • Dark Devotion
  • Cuphead
  • Cuphead OST
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • Betrayal at Krondor Pack
  • Caesar
  • Caesar II est à 4,49 €
  • Caesar 3
  • Caesar™ IV
  • Call to Power 2
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Conqueror A.D. 1086
  • Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
  • Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
  • Dark Reign + Expansion
  • Dark Reign 2
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
  • Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Gabriel Knight 3: Blood of the Sacred, Blood of the Damned
  • GUN™
  • Heart of China
  • Interstate '82
  • Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • MissionForce: CyberStorm
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Police Quest Collection
  • Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
  • Quest for Glory 1-5
  • Return to Krondor
  • Return to Zork
  • Rise of the Dragon
  • Shivers
  • Singularity™
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • Spycraft: The Great Game
  • SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • The Colonel's Bequest
  • The Dagger of Amon Ra
  • Throne of Darkness
  • TimeShift™
  • Torin's Passage
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Wizards & Warriors
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • Zork Anthology, The
  • Zork Nemesis: The Forbidden Lands
  • Zork: Grand Inquisitor
  • Double Dragon Trilogy est à 1,49 €
  • Gobliiins pack
  • Ishar Compilation
  • Raiden Legacy
  • Raptor: Call of the Shadows 2010 Edition
  • Robinson's Requiem Collection
  • Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
  • Terminator: Resistance
Voici quelques exemples de jeux en soldes :
  • Phoning Home
  • Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
  • Phoning Home OST
  • Port Royale 2
  • Warrior Kings
  • Warrior Kings: Battles
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Haimrik
  • Virginia
  • Anodyne
  • On Rusty Trails
  • Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
  • Breach & Clear
  • Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
  • Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
  • Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
  • O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
  • Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
  • Battlevoid: Harbinger
  • Dex
  • Lost Sea
  • Prodigy Tactics
  • Ultimate General: Gettysburg
  • Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
  • Lilly Looking Through
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Hard West
  • Hard West Collector's Edition
  • Hard West Collector's Pack
  • Pathologic Classic HD
  • Zombie Night Terror
  • Dream
  • Noctropolis
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Teslagrad
  • POSTAL 2
  • Panzer Corps
  • Eador. Masters of the Broken World
  • Goetia
  • Fear Effect: Sedna
  • Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
  • Combat Chess
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • FlatOut
  • Ghost Master
  • Patrician 3
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • Fist Puncher
  • Stealth Bastard Deluxe Complete Edition
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones
  • Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones Deluxe
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Anna's Quest
  • Blackguards 2
  • Blackguards Special Edition
  • Bounty Train
  • Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
  • Caravan
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
  • Gomo
  • Last Tinker™: City of Colors, The
  • Memoria
  • Night of the Rabbit, The
  • SKYHILL
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition U

 

 
