Publié le Samedi 28 mars 2020 à 11:43:13 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : dernier appel pour les soldes du printemps !
Viiiiite !Derniers jours pour les soldes de printemps sur Gog.com. Des milliers de jeux à prix cassés. Et non des moindres. Il y a de véritables pépites à découvrir sur le site et des indispensables.
Ne tergiversez pas, vous risqueriez de le regretter.
Mieux encore. Pour supporter le confinement, 27 jeux sont proposés gratuitement. Y'a du vieux, mais y'a du très sympa aussi :
- Akalabeth: World of Doom
- Alder's Blood Prologue
- Beneath a Steel Sky
- Bio Menace
- Builders of Egypt: Prologue
- CAYNE
- Doomdark's Revenge
- Eschalon: Book I
- Flight of the Amazon Queen
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game
- Hello Neighbor Alpha Version
- Jill of the Jungle: The Complete Trilogy
- Legend of Keepers: Prologue
- Lords of Midnight, The
- Lure of the Temptress
- Overload - Playable Teaser
- POSTAL: Classic and Uncut
- Sang-Froid: Tales of Werewolves
- Shadow Warrior Classic Complete
- Stargunner
- Sunrider: Mask of Arcadius
- Teenagent
- Treasure Adventure Game
- Tyrian 2000
- Ultima™ 4: Quest of the Avatar
- Ultima™ Worlds of Adventure 2: Martian Dreams
- Worlds of Ultima™ : The Savage Empire
Les jeux Beamdog sont en soldes :
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Premium Adventures Official Soundtrack
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea Official Soundtrack
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Siege of Dragonspear Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Albion
- Anvil of Dawn
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 0,79 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 1,49 €
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 0,79 €
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier est à 2,39 €
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,19 €
- Prince of Persia est à 2,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 2,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 2,39 €
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape est à 1,99 €
- Rayman Origins est à 2,39 €
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- Rayman® Forever est à 1,99 €
- Animation Arts Collection
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Risen
- Risen 2: Dark Waters
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition
- Risen 2: Dark Waters Gold Edition Upgrade
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Deadlight: Director's Cut est à 2,39 €
- Saints Row 2
- Diablo + Hellfire est à 7,49 €
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- They Are Billions
- Frostpunk
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny est à 4,39 €
- Wolfenstein: The New Order est à 9,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood est à 9,99 €
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack est à 14,99 €
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition est à 5 €
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack est à 5,99 €
- XCOM® 2
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Broforce
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Betrayal at Krondor Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Shadow Warrior 2
- A.D. 2044
- Animation Arts Collection
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Botanicula
- D: The Game
- DISTRAINT 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Disco Elysium
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Metro 2033 Redux est à 5 €
- Metro: Last Light Redux est à 5 €
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dracula Origin
- Eternam
- EXAPUNKS
- Her Story est à 2,09 €
- In the Shadows
- Incredipede
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime, The
- Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time, The
- Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time, The
- Lake Ridden
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Mission Critical
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Pilgrims
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Reah: Face the Unknown
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- Superhero League of Hoboken
- The Dame Was Loaded
- The Humans Bundle
- The Next BIG Thing
- The Tiny Bang Story
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- TSIOQUE
- TSIOQUE - Digital Artbook
- Slime Rancher
- Wanderlust Travel Stories
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Obduction ®
- Army Men
- Army Men II
- Army Men RTS
- Army Men: Toys In Space
- Army Men: World War
- Battle Brothers
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Door Kickers
- Door Kickers: Action Squad
- Door Kickers: Action Squad Two-pack
- Frozen Cortex
- Frozen Cortex Mega Tier
- Frozen Cortex Ultimate Tier
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Invisible Inc.
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- Shadow Watch
- Syndicate Plus™ est à 1,39 €
- Syndicate Wars™
- Tharsis
- The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
- X-Com: Apocalypse
- X-Com: Enforcer
- X-Com: Interceptor
- X-COM: Terror from the Deep
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Age of Civilizations II
- Age of Wonders
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Age of Wonders 3
- Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Age of Wonders 3 - Eternal Lords
- Age of Wonders 3 - Golden Realms
- Age of Wonders 3 Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition Content Pack
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Banner Saga
- Banner Saga 2
- Banner Saga 2 - Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3
- Banner Saga 3: Deluxe Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Eternal Arena
- Banner Saga 3: Legendary Edition
- Banner Saga 3: Survival Mode
- CivCity: Rome
- Europa Universalis
- Europa Universalis II
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Europa Universalis: Rome Gold
- For The Glory: A Europa Universalis Game
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition est à 5 €
- Sid Meier’s Railroads!
- Victoria Complete
- Victoria II - Sprite Pack
- Victoria II: Civil War Edition
- Victoria II: Heart of Darkness
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Rise of Industry
- Rise of Industry: 2130
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Heretek+ Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
- Xenonauts
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! est à 2,19 €
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
- Cook, Serve, Delicious!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!EN DEV
- Darkstar One
- Dawn of Man
- Evil Bank Manager
- FoundationEN DEV
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Human Resource Machine
- Incredipede
- Jalopy
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Mini Metro
- PC Building Simulator
- PC Building Simulator - Overclocked Edition Content
- PC Building Simulator - Razer Workshop
- PC Building Simulator - Republic of Gamers Workshop
- Pizza Connection
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection 3
- Pizza Connection 3 Soundtrack Edition
- Prison Architect
- Project Hospital
- Railroad Tycoon 2 Platinum
- Railroad Tycoon 3
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Space Colony HD
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- The Colonists
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Train Valley
- Train Valley - Germany
- Train Valley 2
- Train Valley 2 - Passenger Flow
- House Flipper
- Garden Flipper
- Stardew Valley
- Capitalism 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Restaurant Empire
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Anno 1404: Gold Edition
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered est à 5 €
- BioShock™ Remastered est à 5 €
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Call of Juarez est à 1,99 €
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood est à 2,49 €
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger est à 5 €
- Crysis Warhead® est à 4,59 €
- Crysis® est à 4,59 €
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn est à 3,39 €
- F.E.A.R. Platinum est à 2,19 €
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- FireStarter
- Immortal Redneck
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- Quake 4
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake: The Offering
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- SUPERHOT
- The Suffering
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Tower of Guns
- Ultimate DOOM, The est à 2,69 €
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- DOOM II + Final DOOM est à 4,39 €
- POSTAL 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Shadow Warrior 2
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition est à 2,69 €
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition, The
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe, The
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Explorer Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Outward
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anvil of Dawn
- Balrum
- Bound By Flame est à 2,79 €
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Deathtrap
- Drakkhen
- Driftmoon
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Dungeon Rats
- Elminage Gothic
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Grandia II Anniversary Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Lords of Xulima
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Lords of Xulima Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Revenant
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Sacred Gold
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Age of Decadence
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Unrest
- Unrest Special Edition
- Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition est à 7,99 €
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt est à 8,99 €
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- Shadowrun Returns
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Fallout est à 4,39 €
- Fallout 2 est à 4,39 €
- Fallout Tactics est à 4,39 €
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Aragami
- Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami: Nightfall
- Daymare: 1998
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Desert Child
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard, The
- Gex
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Iconoclasts
- Knock-Knock
- Late Shift
- Lost Sea
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Family Kick Back Pack
- Mafia III: Faster, Baby!
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mafia III: Sign of the Times
- Mafia III: Stones Unturned
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Dead Cells: The Bad Seed Bundle
- Mark of the Ninja
- Minoria
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- My Memory of Us
- My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Way of the Samurai 4: DLC Pack
- We are the Dwarves
- Wizard of Legend
- World to the West
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 est à 2,19 €
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness est à 0,99 €
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles est à 1,29 €
