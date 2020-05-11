Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 16 mai 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Combien allez-vous en prendre ?Comme d'habitude, Gog.com nous régale avec de nombreuses soldes. Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis les quelques jeux que l'on juge intéressants, voire indispensables, à ces prix-là. Une sélection totalement subjective et vous ne manquerez sans doute pas d'en rajouter vous-mêmes quelques-uns.
Bref, voic les soldes sur Gog.com :
C'est la "Zombie Gogalispe" sur Gog.com :
- Deadly Days
- Dead Age
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- MarZ: Tactical Base Defense
- Undead Horde
- NecroVision
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Shattered Haven
- Infectonator 3: Apocalypse
- Zombotron
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli
- Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
- SKYHILL
- BloodRayne
- BloodRayne 2
- Bloodrayne: Betrayal
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Space Pirates and Zombies
- Space Pirates and Zombies 2
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
- Subterrain
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Zombie Shooter
- Zombie Shooter 2
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - Soundtrack
- Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - The Zombiest Adventures
- Zombasite
- Zombasite: Orc Schism
- Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
- Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
- Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
- Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
- Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
- Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
- Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
- Dying Light: White Death Bundle
- Project ZomboidEN DEV
- The Final Station
- The Final Station - Artbook and Soundtrack
- Breach & Clear
- Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
- Zombie Night Terror
- Zombie Night Terror Special Edition Upgrade
- Double Kick HeroesEN DEV
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPGEN DEV
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- This War of Mine est à 4,79 €
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- NEO Scavenger
- The Flame in the Flood
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Journey of a Roach
- SKYHILL
- The Great Perhaps
- The Technomancer
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
- Convoy
- Convoy Soundtrack
- Wasteland Remastered
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition est à 6,29 €
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- Judgment: Original Soundtrack
- My Time At Portia
- Sheltered
- ELEX
- ELEX Digital Extras
- Fade to Silence
- Primordia
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- ChernobyliteEN DEV
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat est à 5,39 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky est à 2,69 €
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl est à 5,39 €
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Last Day of June est à 5 €
- Virginia
- >observer_
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Blair Witch
- Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
- Firewatch est à 5 €
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- Obduction ® Soundtrack
- ZED
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
- The First Tree
- Maize
- Tacoma
- The Park
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Official Soundtrack
- Silver Chains
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- LOST EMBER
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Mosaic
- Draugen
- Draugen Collector's Edition
- Gnomoria
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
- Gone Home
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Obduction ®
- Oxenfree
- SIMULACRA 2
- SIMULACRA
- The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Lands of Lore 3
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- The Last Express
- Late Shift
- Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
- Phantasmagoria
- Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Return to Zork
- Spycraft: The Great Game
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- Realms of the Haunting
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Dragon's Lair Trilogy est à 7,59 €
- Harvester
- MegaRace 1+2
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Noctropolis
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Her Story
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Not For BroadcastEN DEV
- Tender Loving Care
- The 11th Hour
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
