Publié le Samedi 16 mai 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end

Combien allez-vous en prendre ?

Comme d'habitude, Gog.com nous régale avec de nombreuses soldes. Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis les quelques jeux que l'on juge intéressants, voire indispensables, à ces prix-là. Une sélection totalement subjective et vous ne manquerez sans doute pas d'en rajouter vous-mêmes quelques-uns.

Bref, voic les soldes sur Gog.com :


C'est la "Zombie Gogalispe" sur Gog.com :
  • Deadly Days
  • Dead Age
  • The Walking Dead: Season One
  • The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  • The Walking Dead: Season Two
  • The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  • The Walking Dead: The Final Season
  • The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
  • MarZ: Tactical Base Defense
  • Undead Horde
  • NecroVision
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Shattered Haven
  • Infectonator 3: Apocalypse
  • Zombotron
  • Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli
  • Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
  • SKYHILL
  • BloodRayne
  • BloodRayne 2
  • Bloodrayne: Betrayal
  • Dracula 4+5
  • Dracula Trilogy
  • Space Pirates and Zombies
  • Space Pirates and Zombies 2
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • They Are Billions
  • They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
  • Subterrain
  • Zafehouse: Diaries
  • Zombie Shooter
  • Zombie Shooter 2
  • Blood & Gold: Caribbean!
  • Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - Soundtrack
  • Blood & Gold: Caribbean! - The Zombiest Adventures
  • Zombasite
  • Zombasite: Orc Schism
  • Legacy of Kain: Blood Omen 2
  • Legacy of Kain: Defiance
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver
  • Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead
  • The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition est à 14,99 €
  • Dying Light: Gun Psycho Bundle
  • Dying Light: Harran Ranger Bundle
  • Dying Light - Harran Inmate Bundle
  • Dying Light: Vintage Gunslinger Bundle
  • Dying Light: Volatile Hunter Bundle
  • Dying Light: White Death Bundle
  • Project ZomboidEN DEV
  • The Final Station
  • The Final Station - Artbook and Soundtrack
  • Breach & Clear
  • Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
  • Zombie Night Terror
  • Zombie Night Terror Special Edition Upgrade
  • Double Kick HeroesEN DEV
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Encased: A Sci-Fi Post-Apocalyptic RPGEN DEV
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • This War of Mine est à 4,79 €
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • NEO Scavenger
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Journey of a Roach
  • SKYHILL
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Technomancer
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
  • Convoy
  • Convoy Soundtrack
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition est à 6,29 €
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • FAR: Lone Sails
  • FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
  • FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
  • UnderRail
  • Underrail: Expedition
  • Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
  • Judgment: Original Soundtrack
  • My Time At Portia
  • Sheltered
  • ELEX
  • ELEX Digital Extras
  • Fade to Silence
  • Primordia
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • ChernobyliteEN DEV
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat est à 5,39 €
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky est à 2,69 €
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl est à 5,39 €
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Through the Woods
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
  • Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Last Day of June est à 5 €
  • Virginia
  • >observer_
  • Layers of Fear
  • Layers of Fear: Inheritance
  • Blair Witch
  • Blair Witch Deluxe Edition
  • Firewatch est à 5 €
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Obduction ® Soundtrack
  • ZED
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • The First Tree
  • Maize
  • Tacoma
  • The Park
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
  • Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Official Soundtrack
  • Silver Chains
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
  • LOST EMBER
  • Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
  • Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
  • Mosaic
  • Draugen
  • Draugen Collector's Edition
  • Gnomoria
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter - Collector's Edition upgrade
  • Gone Home
  • Ether One Redux
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
  • Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts
  • Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
  • Obduction ®
  • Oxenfree
Les soldes du week-end :
  • SIMULACRA 2
  • SIMULACRA
  • The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker
  • Lands of Lore™ 1+2
  • Lands of Lore 3
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
  • The Last Express
  • Late Shift
  • Gabriel Knight 2: The Beast Within
  • Phantasmagoria
  • Phantasmagoria 2: A Puzzle of Flesh
  • Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
  • Return to Zork
  • Spycraft: The Great Game
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • Realms of the Haunting
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • Dragon's Lair Trilogy est à 7,59 €
  • Harvester
  • MegaRace 1+2
  • The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Noctropolis
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Une Poupée Pleine Aux As
  • The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
  • The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
  • The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
  • Her Story
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Not For BroadcastEN DEV
  • Tender Loving Care
  • The 11th Hour
  • Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
  • Tex Murphy: Overseer
  • Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
  • Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon

 

 
