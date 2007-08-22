Dernières actus
Gog.com : les jeux en soldes pour le week-end
Quelque chose qui vous tente ?Comme pour chaque week-end, nous vous invitons à regarder les promotions du moment sur Gog.com. Vous trouverez en gras les promotions qui nous semblaient intéressantes, mais ça ne tient qu'à nous.
Attention n'en prenez pas trop, votre banquière pourrait vous le reprocher...
Les jeux Ubisoft sont en soldes :
- Albion
- Anvil of Dawn
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut est à 3,39 €
- Beyond Good & Evil™ est à 1,69 €
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™ est à 1,29 €
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™ est à 2,49 €
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™ est à 1,29 €
- Prince of Persia est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes est à 3,39 €
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps est à 3,39 €
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape est à 2,49 €
- Rayman Origins est à 3,39 €
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins est à 2,49 €
- Rayman® Forever est à 2,49 €
Les Dungeon Crawlers sont en soldes :
- Sin Slayers
- Sin Slayers - Artbook
- Sin Slayers - Little Supporter
- Sin Slayers - Pharmacist
- Sin Slayers - Soundtrack
- Children of Morta
- Moonlighter est à 6,79 €
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Enter the Gungeon
- Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Victor Vran
- Victor Vran: Fractured Worlds
- Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- Tower of Time
- Tangledeep
- Tangledeep - Dawn of Dragons
- Tangledeep - Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara
- Tangledeep + Legend of Shara + Soundtrack
- Tangledeep ~ Arrange ~ Soundtrack
- Tangledeep Original Soundtrack
- Dungeons 2
- Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Dungeons 3
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean
- Dungeons 3: Famous Last Words
- Dungeons 3: Lord of the Kings
- Dungeons 3: Once Upon A Time
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps
- The Quest
- The Quest - Islands of Ice and Fire
- Dark Quest 1 & 2
- Dark Quest 2 Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon Soundtrack
- Darkest Dungeon® est à 5,79 €
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Book of Demons
- Book of Demons - Collector's Content
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Warhammer: Chaosbane est à 19,99 €
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - Tomb Kings DLC
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Deluxe Edition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Dark Future: Blood Red States
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon est à 7,39 €
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- Soulbringer
- Aarklash: Legacy
- Steel Division 2
- Steel Division 2 - Back To War Pack
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Edition
- Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
- Steel Division 2 - Death on the Vistula
- Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
- Steel Division 2 - History Pass
- Steel Division 2 - Pre-Order Pack
- Steel Division 2 - The Fate of Finland
- Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
- Call of Cthulhu®
- Of Orcs And Men
- Styx: Master of Shadows est à 4,49 €
- Chroma Squad
- Furi
- Furi - One More Fight
- Furi Original Soundtrack
- Galaxy of Pen and Paper +1
- Level22 Gary’s Misadventures
- Mana Spark
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Plane Mechanic SimulatorEN DEV
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Life is Strange: Complete Season est à 3,99 €
- Act of War: Gold Edition
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Silver
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Les Cochons de Guerre
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Prey
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Prey - Mooncrash
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Arx Fatalis
- Crying Suns
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon...EN DEV
- Iris and the Giant
