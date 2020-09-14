Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 19 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Jolie liste

Comme toutes les semaines, retrouvez d'innombrables jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Et cette semaine, il y en a vraiment beaucoup...

Voici la liste... avec comme d'habitude nos préférences. Un jeu à ne pas rater cette semaine ? Seasons After Fall.

Les jeux de la semaine :
  • World of Goo
  • Last Day of June
  • The Guest
  • Heart of China
  • Lighthouse: The Dark Being
  • Metamorphosis
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Tales of Monkey Island
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
  • The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • The Tiny Bang Story
  • In the Shadows
  • MouseCraft﻿
  • Where Is My Heart?
  • True Fear: Forsaken Souls
  • True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
  • Gobliiins pack
  • Knights and Bikes
  • Rainswept
  • Trine: Ultimate Collection
  • Trine Enchanted Edition
  • Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
  • Trine 2: Complete Story
  • Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  • Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
  • Paradigm
  • Leo the Lion's Puzzles
  • Leo the Lion
  • Filament
  • Filament: Marmalade Edition
  • Unruly Heroes
  • Mainlining
  • Mainlining: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
  • Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Subject 13
  • Need to Know
  • Need to Know - Official Soundtrack
  • Not Tonight
  • Not Tonight (Original Soundtrack)
  • Not Tonight: One Love
  • Pushover
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 1
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 2
  • Tetrobot and Co.
  • The Gateway Trilogy
  • The Gateway Trilogy - Soundtrack
  • Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
  • 7 Billion Humans
  • Human Resource Machine
  • Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
  • Dry Drowning
  • Dry Drowning Soundtrack
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
  • HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
  • EXAPUNKS
  • Infinifactory
  • MOLEK-SYNTEZ
  • Opus Magnum
  • SHENZHEN I/O
  • Spacechem
  • TIS-100
  • HuniePop
  • HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Lake Ridden
  • Lake Ridden OST

Les jeux de la mi-semaine :
  • They Are Billions
  • They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
  • Caesar
  • Caesar II
  • Caesar 3
  • Caesar™ IV
  • Conqueror A.D. 1086
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
  • Rescue HQ - The Tycoon
  • Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
  • Supreme Ruler 2010
  • Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom
  • Egypt Original Soundtrack
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
  • Predynastic Egypt
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
  • Mad Games Tycoon
  • Capitalism 2
  • Capitalism Plus
  • Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
  • Airline Tycoon Deluxe
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Omerta: City of Gangsters (4 DLCs inclus)
  • Omerta: City of Gangsters Gold Edition
  • Omerta: The Japanese Incentive
  • Patrician 1+2
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Urban Empire
  • Project Highrise
  • Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
  • Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
  • Project Highrise: Las Vegas
  • Project Highrise: London Life
  • Project Highrise: Miami Malls
  • Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
  • Rezrog
  • Rise of Industry
  • Rise of Industry: 2130
  • Reprisal Universe
  • Age of Civilizations II
  • Dawn of Man
  • The Colonists
  • Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
  • Project Hospital
  • Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
  • Democracy 3
  • Democracy 3: Africa
  • Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
  • Democracy 3: Electioneering
  • Democracy 3: Extremism
  • Democracy 3: Social Engineering
  • Design Variety Pack
  • Doors that go like this
  • Political Animals
  • Production Line
  • Hearthlands
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Gangsters: Organized Crime
  • Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
  • Lethis - Path of Progress
  • Megaquarium
  • Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations III
  • Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
  • Block'hood
  • Evil Bank Manager
  • Cities in Motion
  • Cities in Motion Collection
  • Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade

Les jeux Myst :
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles

Les jeux Focus Home Interactive :
  • Silverfall: Complete
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
  • Bound By Flame
  • Call of Cthulhu®
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Mars: War Logs
  • Masters of Anima
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
  • Runaway: A Road Adventure
  • Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
  • Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
  • Seasons after Fall
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
  • Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
  • Styx: Shards of Darkness
  • The Council
  • The Next BIG Thing
  • The Surge
  • The Surge - A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
  • The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
  • The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Season Pass
  • The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
  • The Technomancer
  • Vampyr
  • Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
  • Yesterday

Les jeux Warhammer :
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
  • Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned

Les RPG :
  • Mars: War Logs
  • The Technomancer
  • GreedFall
  • Bound By Flame

 

 
