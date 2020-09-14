Dernières actus
Vampire's Fall : Origins est enf...
The Mandalorian 2 : le baby-sitt...
Le jeu indépendant Dog Duty est...
Super Mario 3D All-Stars sort au...
Publié le Samedi 19 septembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Jolie listeComme toutes les semaines, retrouvez d'innombrables jeux en soldes sur Gog.com. Et cette semaine, il y en a vraiment beaucoup...
Voici la liste... avec comme d'habitude nos préférences. Un jeu à ne pas rater cette semaine ? Seasons After Fall.
Les jeux de la semaine :
- World of Goo
- Last Day of June
- The Guest
- Heart of China
- Lighthouse: The Dark Being
- Metamorphosis
- Puzzle Agent
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Tales of Monkey Island
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- The Tiny Bang Story
- In the Shadows
- MouseCraft
- Where Is My Heart?
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
- Gobliiins pack
- Knights and Bikes
- Rainswept
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- Paradigm
- Leo the Lion's Puzzles
- Leo the Lion
- Filament
- Filament: Marmalade Edition
- Unruly Heroes
- Mainlining
- Mainlining: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Subject 13
- Need to Know
- Need to Know - Official Soundtrack
- Not Tonight
- Not Tonight (Original Soundtrack)
- Not Tonight: One Love
- Pushover
- Pajama Sam Vol. 1
- Pajama Sam Vol. 2
- Tetrobot and Co.
- The Gateway Trilogy
- The Gateway Trilogy - Soundtrack
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- 7 Billion Humans
- Human Resource Machine
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- Dry Drowning
- Dry Drowning Soundtrack
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- EXAPUNKS
- Infinifactory
- MOLEK-SYNTEZ
- Opus Magnum
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Spacechem
- TIS-100
- HuniePop
- HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Lake Ridden
- Lake Ridden OST
Les jeux de la mi-semaine :
- They Are Billions
- They Are Billions - Soundtrack & Art Book
- Caesar
- Caesar II
- Caesar 3
- Caesar™ IV
- Conqueror A.D. 1086
- Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
- Pharaoh + Cleopatra
- Zeus + Poseidon (Acropolis)
- Rescue HQ - The Tycoon
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Deluxe
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Supreme Ruler 2020 Gold Edition
- Egypt: Old Kingdom
- Egypt Original Soundtrack
- Egypt: Old Kingdom - Artbook
- Predynastic Egypt
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Mad Games Tycoon
- Capitalism 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Omerta: City of Gangsters (4 DLCs inclus)
- Omerta: City of Gangsters Gold Edition
- Omerta: The Japanese Incentive
- Patrician 1+2
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Urban Empire
- Project Highrise
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition
- Project Highrise: Brilliant Berlin
- Project Highrise: Las Vegas
- Project Highrise: London Life
- Project Highrise: Miami Malls
- Project Highrise: Tokyo Towers
- Rezrog
- Rise of Industry
- Rise of Industry: 2130
- Reprisal Universe
- Age of Civilizations II
- Dawn of Man
- The Colonists
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Project Hospital
- Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
- Democracy 3
- Democracy 3: Africa
- Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Democracy 3: Electioneering
- Democracy 3: Extremism
- Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Design Variety Pack
- Doors that go like this
- Political Animals
- Production Line
- Hearthlands
- Northgard
- Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Lethis - Path of Progress
- Megaquarium
- Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
- Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
- Galactic Civilizations III
- Galactic Civilizations III Soundtrack
- Surviving Mars
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
- Surviving Mars - Season Pass
- Surviving Mars - Space Race
- Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
- Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
- Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
- Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
- Block'hood
- Evil Bank Manager
- Cities in Motion
- Cities in Motion Collection
- Cities in Motion Collection Upgrade
Les jeux Myst :
- Myst Masterpiece Edition
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst
- Myst III: Exile
- Myst IV: Revelation
- Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Uru: Complete Chronicles
Les jeux Focus Home Interactive :
- Silverfall: Complete
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Tau Empire
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Space Marines
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Soundtrack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Chaos Campaign Expansion
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Soundtrack
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Bound By Flame
- Call of Cthulhu®
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Mars: War Logs
- Masters of Anima
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Runaway: A Road Adventure
- Runaway 2: The Dream of the Turtle
- Runaway 3: A Twist of Fate
- Seasons after Fall
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition Soundtrack
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Styx: Shards of Darkness
- The Council
- The Next BIG Thing
- The Surge
- The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 - Season Pass
- The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- The Technomancer
- Vampyr
- Vampyr - The Hunters Heirlooms DLC
- Yesterday
Les jeux Warhammer :
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada - Complete Edition
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 - Complete Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
Les RPG :
- Mars: War Logs
- The Technomancer
- GreedFall
- Bound By Flame
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- Demon's Souls, nouveau trailer par jymmyelloco
- 30 jours Max : un fim signé Tarek Boudali par jymmyelloco
- Kerbal Space Program: Enhanced Edition Complete sort sur consoles par jymmyelloco
- PS5 : Prix et date de sortie par jymmyelloco
Articles préférés
Dernières Vidéos
- Vampire's Fall : Origins est enfin disponible
- The Mandalorian 2 : le baby-sitter chromé revient le 30 octobre
- Le jeu indépendant Dog Duty est disponible
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars sort aujourd'hui
- Le donjon de Naheulbeuk est disponible
- Deux jeux Monster Hunter pour 2021 sur Nintendo Switch
Derniers Concours
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé
- Concours : Gagnez 10 places de ciné pour The Strangers : Prey at Night