Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 17 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Petite mais intense semaine

Petite semaine pour Gog.com avec une liste, certes etoffée, mais un peu plus courte que d'habitude... Découvrez les soldes du week-end, avec tout de même quelques très très grands jeux à prix délirants.

Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos recommandations en gras.

Vous les suivez ou pas, c'est vous qui voyez. Mais si vous ne les suivez pas... bah... allez mourir.

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer est à 2,99 €
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
  • Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
  • Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
  • Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • Re-Legion
  • Children of Zodiarcs
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
  • Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
  • Halfway
  • Pathway
  • Pathway - Official Soundtrack
  • Treasure Adventure World
  • Treasure Adventure World - Official Soundtrack & Instruction Booklet
  • Serial Cleaner
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • The Little Acre
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • Diluvion: Resubmerged
  • Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
  • MachiaVillain
  • MachiaVillain Soundtrack
  • Milanoir
  • Milanoir Original Soundtrack
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
  • Banished
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • My Friend Pedro
  • My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
  • Phantom Doctrine
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • SteamWorld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
  • SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
  • Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
  • Seven: Enhanced Edition
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Kingdoms and Castles
  • Dawn of Man
  • Planetbase
  • Ghost of a Tale
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
  • Megaquarium
  • Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Spelunky est à 1,89 €
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • Codename: ICEMAN
  • Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
  • Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
  • Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • MissionForce: CyberStorm
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • Police Quest Collection
  • Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
  • Quest for Glory 1-5
  • Rise of the Dragon
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • The Adventures of Willy Beamish
  • The Colonel's Bequest
  • The Dagger of Amon Ra
  • Torin's Passage
  • The Feeble Files
  • Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs
  • Fenimore Fillmore: The Westerner
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • Simon the Sorcerer 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
  • Across the Rhine
  • Command HQ
  • Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
  • Eric the Unready
  • Les Manley Bundle
  • Les Manley in: Lost in LA
  • Les Manley in: Search For The King
  • Return of the Phantom
  • Shadowgate
  • Shadowgate: Special Edition
  • Shadowgate: Special Edition Upgrade
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition est à 2,99 €
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 2,99 €
  • Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 2,99 €
  • LOOM™ est à 1,79 €
  • The Dig® est à 1,79 €
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders est à 1,79 €
  • Dragonsphere
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Relicta
  • Animation Arts Collection
  • Iron Harvest
  • Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
  • Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
  • Lost Horizon
  • Lost Horizon 2
  • Lost Horizon Double Pack
  • Metro 2033 Redux est à 3,99 €
  • Metro Exodus
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
  • Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
  • Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Metro: Last Light Redux est à 3,99 €
  • Outward
  • Outward OST
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Painkiller Black Edition
  • Painkiller: Overdose
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Red Faction
  • Red Faction 2
  • Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
  • Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
  • Red Faction: Armageddon
  • Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Secret Files: Tunguska
  • Secret Files: Sam Peters
  • Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
  • Secret Files 3
  • Deadlight: Director's Cut
  • Saints Row 2

 

 
