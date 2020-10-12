Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 17 octobre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite mais intense semainePetite semaine pour Gog.com avec une liste, certes etoffée, mais un peu plus courte que d'habitude... Découvrez les soldes du week-end, avec tout de même quelques très très grands jeux à prix délirants.
Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos recommandations en gras.
Vous les suivez ou pas, c'est vous qui voyez. Mais si vous ne les suivez pas... bah... allez mourir.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Crypt of the NecroDancer est à 2,99 €
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
- Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
- Re-Legion
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Upgrade
- Halfway
- Pathway
- Pathway - Official Soundtrack
- Treasure Adventure World
- Treasure Adventure World - Official Soundtrack & Instruction Booklet
- Serial Cleaner
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Little Acre
- Wanderlust: Transsiberian
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories
- Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
- Diluvion: Resubmerged
- Diluvion: Resubmerged Fleet Edition Upgrade
- MachiaVillain
- MachiaVillain Soundtrack
- Milanoir
- Milanoir Original Soundtrack
- Tooth and Tail
- Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
- Banished
- Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- My Friend Pedro
- My Friend Pedro Soundtrack
- Phantom Doctrine
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- Seven: Enhanced Collector's Edition
- Seven: Enhanced Edition
- Heaven's Vault
- Kingdoms and Castles
- Dawn of Man
- Planetbase
- Ghost of a Tale
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- Megaquarium
- Megaquarium: Freshwater Frenzy - Deluxe Expansion
- We are the Dwarves
- Spelunky est à 1,89 €
- Codename: ICEMAN
- Conquests of Camelot: The Search for the Grail
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- King's Quest 1+2+3
- King's Quest 4+5+6
- King's Quest 7+8
- MissionForce: CyberStorm
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
- Police Quest Collection
- Police Quest: SWAT 1+2
- Quest for Glory 1-5
- Rise of the Dragon
- Space Quest 1+2+3
- Space Quest 4+5+6
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Colonel's Bequest
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Torin's Passage
- The Feeble Files
- Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls of the Toltecs
- Fenimore Fillmore: The Westerner
- Ankh - Anniversary Edition
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Simon the Sorcerer 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Across the Rhine
- Command HQ
- Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
- Eric the Unready
- Les Manley Bundle
- Les Manley in: Lost in LA
- Les Manley in: Search For The King
- Return of the Phantom
- Shadowgate
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Shadowgate: Special Edition Upgrade
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition est à 2,99 €
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™ est à 2,99 €
- Escape from Monkey Island™ est à 2,99 €
- LOOM™ est à 1,79 €
- The Dig® est à 1,79 €
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders est à 1,79 €
- Dragonsphere
- Relicta
- Animation Arts Collection
- Iron Harvest
- Iron Harvest Deluxe Edition
- Killer is Dead: Nightmare Edition
- Lost Horizon
- Lost Horizon 2
- Lost Horizon Double Pack
- Metro 2033 Redux est à 3,99 €
- Metro Exodus
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Exodus - Sam's Story
- Metro Exodus - The Two Colonels
- Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Metro: Last Light Redux est à 3,99 €
- Outward
- Outward OST
- Outward: The Soroboreans
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Painkiller: Overdose
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Red Faction
- Red Faction 2
- Red Faction Armageddon Soundtrack
- Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered
- Red Faction Guerrilla Soundtrack
- Red Faction: Armageddon
- Red Faction: Armageddon Path to War
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Secret Files: Tunguska
- Secret Files: Sam Peters
- Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
- Secret Files 3
- Deadlight: Director's Cut
- Saints Row 2
