Les nominés pour la Gamescom Award 2025

Publié le Mardi 19 août 2025 à 09:45:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira

Ça va être serré !

Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software / 2K

Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment

Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss

MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment

Cairn – The Game Bakers

Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game

Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17

Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo

Hela – Windup / Knights Peak

Mario Kart World – Nintendo

PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive

Dispatch – AdHoc Studio

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Dune: Awakening – Funcom

Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment

Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents

Star Birds – Toukana Interactive

Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake

Forever Skies – Far From Home

Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus

Monowave – Studio BBB

Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios

Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios

Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard

Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team

Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo

Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment

Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake

Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline

Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks

Genshin Impact – HoYoverse

Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games

Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake

Les nominés pour le prix gamescom 2025 ont été annoncés ! Un jury international composé de journalistes et de créateurs de contenu de renom a sélectionné les titres les plus prometteurs et les plus créatifs de l'année parmi un grand nombre de candidatures.Retrouvez les différentes catégories et nominés ci-dessous.Dans la catégorie des meilleurs visuels on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs audios on retrouve :Dans la catégorie du meilleur gameplay :Dans la catégorie du plus divertissant on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des plus épics :Dans la catégorie des plus merveilleux on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des plus impactants on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux microsofts Xbox :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux pc on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux Sony PlayStation on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux Nintendo Switch 2 on retrouve :Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux mobiles on retrouve :