Publié le Mardi 19 août 2025 à 09:45:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Les nominés pour la Gamescom Award 2025
Ça va être serré !Les nominés pour le prix gamescom 2025 ont été annoncés ! Un jury international composé de journalistes et de créateurs de contenu de renom a sélectionné les titres les plus prometteurs et les plus créatifs de l'année parmi un grand nombre de candidatures.
Retrouvez les différentes catégories et nominés ci-dessous.
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs visuels on retrouve :
- Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software / 2K
- Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Dispatch – AdHoc Studio
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Dune: Awakening – Funcom
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment
- Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
- Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents
- Star Birds – Toukana Interactive
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
- Cairn – The Game Bakers
- Forever Skies – Far From Home
- Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus
- Monowave – Studio BBB
- Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
- Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios
- Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard
- Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
- Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
- Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team
- Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment
- Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
- Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
- Mario Kart World – Nintendo
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo
- Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
- Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline
- Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
- Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
- Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games
- Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake
