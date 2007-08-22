Les nominés pour la Gamescom Award 2025

Dernières actus

Battlefield 2042 : Une nouvelle ...

(TEST) Mafia : The Old Country

Star Ores Inc. présente un nouv...

Emergency Call 112 - The Firefig...

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War: D...

 

Publié le Mardi 19 août 2025 à 09:45:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira

 

Les nominés pour la Gamescom Award 2025

Ça va être serré !

Les nominés pour le prix gamescom 2025 ont été annoncés ! Un jury international composé de journalistes et de créateurs de contenu de renom a sélectionné les titres les plus prometteurs et les plus créatifs de l'année parmi un grand nombre de candidatures.

Retrouvez les différentes catégories et nominés ci-dessous.

Dans la catégorie des meilleurs visuels on retrouve : 
  • Borderlands 4 - Gearbox Software / 2K
  • Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine / Maximum Entertainment
  • Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
  • MIO: Memories In Orbit – Douze Dixièmes / Focus Entertainment
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs audios on retrouve :
  • Cairn – The Game Bakers
  • Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Phantom Blade Zero – S-Game
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
  • Rockbeasts – Lichthund / Team17
Dans la catégorie du meilleur gameplay : 
  • Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
  • Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
  • Mario Kart World – Nintendo
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Dans la catégorie du plus divertissant on retrouve :
  • Dispatch – AdHoc Studio
  • Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
  • Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
  • Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
  • Mario Kart World – Nintendo
Dans la catégorie des plus épics :
  • Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
  • Dune: Awakening – Funcom
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
  • Super Meat Boy 3D – Sluggerfly, Team Meat / Headup
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Saber Interactive / Focus Entertainment
Dans la catégorie des plus merveilleux on retrouve :
  • Hela – Windup / Knights Peak
  • Is This Seat Taken? – Poti Poti Studio / Wholesome Games Presents
  • Star Birds – Toukana Interactive
  • Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
  • Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Dans la catégorie des plus impactants on retrouve :
  • Cairn – The Game Bakers
  • Forever Skies – Far From Home
  • Hollow Home – Twigames / Galaktus
  • Monowave – Studio BBB
  • Tiny Bookshop – neoludic games / Skystone Games, 2P Games
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux microsofts Xbox :
  • Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
  • Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
  • Grounded 2 – Obsidian Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios
  • Little Nightmares 3 – Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Ninja Gaiden 4 – PlatinumGames, Team Ninja / Xbox Game Studios
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux pc on retrouve :
  • Anno 117: Pax Romana – Ubisoft Mainz / Ubisoft
  • Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
  • PVKK: Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant – Bippinbits / Kepler Interactive
  • Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • World of Warcraft – Blizzard Entertainment / Activision Blizzard
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux Sony PlayStation on retrouve :
  • Borderlands 4 – Gearbox Software / 2K
  • Crimson Desert – Pearl Abyss
  • Cronos: The New Dawn – Bloober Team
  • Pragmata – Capcom Entertainment
  • Resident Evil Requiem – Capcom Entertainment
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux Nintendo Switch 2 on retrouve :
  • Donkey Kong Bananza – Nintendo
  • Mario Kart World – Nintendo
  • Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo
  • Towa and the Guardians of the Sacred Tree – Brownies Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment
  • Winter Burrow – Pine Creek Games / Noodlecake
Dans la catégorie des meilleurs jeux mobiles on retrouve :
  • Arknights: Endfield – Hypergryph / Gryphline
  • Dungeon Clawler – Stray Fawn / Stray Fawn Publishing, Playworks
  • Genshin Impact – HoYoverse
  • Love and Deepspace – Papergames / Infold Games
  • Servant of the Lake – Rusty Lake

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- (TEST) Donkey Kong Bananza par deadzern

- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini

- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00

- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu

- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13

- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus

Articles préférés

- Agefield High: Rock the School, un jeu pour foutre la merde à l'école

- Comment activer les bonus Premier Bet et ne pas perdre d'argent

- Pili Pili, le p'tit jeu apéro des vacances

- Xbox Game Pass : les nouveautés de début Août

- (TEST) Donkey Kong Bananza

- Les 4 Fantastiques : Premier Pas, La critique du film

- SENUA’S SAGA: HELLBLADE II ENHANCED est disponible dès aujourd'hui

Dernières Vidéos

- Permafrost est annoncé pour Octobre

- Vampires : Bloodlord Rising arrive en Octobre

- Gloomy Eyes arrive en Septembre

- Food Industry en accès anticipé

- Honeycomb: The World Beyond sortira le 6 Novembre 2025

- The Huse of the Dead 2: Remake arrive sur switch

- Shiro Games dévoile des séquences de gameplay inédites pour les titres qu'il présentera à la gamecom 2025

Derniers Concours

- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse

- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)

54189-gamescom-2025-concours-prix-pc-et-consoles