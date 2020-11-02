Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 7 novembre 2020
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineNouveau week-end de soldes pour Gog.com, comme tous les week-ends. C'est toujours l'occasion de tomber sur quelques pépites, quelques jeux incontournables, quelques "Good Old Games" comme le signifie le nom du site.
On vous laisse découvrir les jeux en promotion cette semaine. Comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras. Vous en faites ce que vous voulez, on s'en fout, on donne juste notre avis.
Voici la liste...
Les jeux en soldes cette semaine :
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- Nex Machina
- Neon Chrome Original Soundtrack
- Neon Chrome
- Parkan: The Imperial Chronicles
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Expendable
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Mobile Forces
- AquaNox
- AquaNox 2: Revelation
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
- Independence War 2: Edge of Chaos
- Chaser
- Alien Shooter + Expansions
- Shadowgrounds
- Catacombs Pack
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Ring Runner: Flight of the Sages
- Shadowgrounds Survivor
- Zombie Shooter
- Zombie Shooter 2
- Redline
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Hidden & Dangerous Action Pack
- The Suffering
- Tokyo 42
- JYDGE
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- FireStarter
- Freedom Force
- Eradicator
- Subterrain
- Project Warlock
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Hidden & Dangerous 2: Courage Under Fire
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Tokyo 42 - Smaceshi's Castles
- Blazing Chrome
- Neon Chrome Deluxe Edition
- WARSAW
- Neon Chrome - Arena
- Devil Daggers
- Stranglehold
- Xeno Crisis
- SYNTHETIK - Supporter Pack
- Hellmut: The Badass from Hell
- Sine Mora EX
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Immortal Redneck
- Ion Fury
- ECHO
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- West of Loathing
- Pizza Connection 2
- Pizza Connection
- Worms United
- Worms 2
- Leisure Suit Larry
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Jack Keane
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- The Dream Machine
- Trüberbrook
- Worms W.M.D
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Pizza Connection 3
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Cornerstone: The Song of Tyrim
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Kathy Rain
- Worms: Armageddon
- Endzone - A World ApartEN DEV
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- Endzone - A World Apart Save the World EditionEN DEV
- S.W.I.N.E. HD Remaster
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- Attack of the Earthlings
- Whispers of a Machine
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- Ancestors Legacy
- Blackhole
- Company of Crime
- Death to Spies
- Faces of War
- Fantasy Wars
- IL-2 Sturmovik 1946
- Men of War
- Men of War Vietnam
- NecroVision
- UFO Aftermath
