Publié le Samedi 28 novembre 2020 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du Black Friday
Black saturdayLe Black Friday, c'est passé. Enfin pas tout à fait. Enfin ça dépend où. Enfin... en tout cas, Gog.com a lancé ses soldes du Black Friday et elles courent jusqu'au 1er décembre. Plus de 2600 jeux en soldes.
Voici donc quelques-unes de ces offres... Et comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras.
Les meilleures offres du Black Friday :
- Fear Effect: Sedna
- We are the Dwarves
- Of Orcs And Men
- Combat Chess
- POSTAL 2
- Divine Divinity
- Beyond Divinity
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Still Life
- Moto Racer
- Moto Racer 2
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Still Life 2
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Tales of Monkey Island
- Ceville
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Deponia
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Post Mortem
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Shattered Haven
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Memoria
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Gomo
- Blackguards Special Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Journey of a Roach
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Pixel Poetry Special Edition
- Supreme Ruler 2010
- Randal's Monday
- Blackguards 2
- Caravan
- Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Bounty Train - New West
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Candle
- Haimrik
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- The Fall
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Subject 13
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Anna's Quest
- Rebel Galaxy
- Odallus: The Dark Call
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
- Puzzle Agent
- Puzzle Agent 2
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Valhalla Hills
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
- Future Unfolding
- Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
- Bounty Train
- Lumo
- SKYHILL
- On Rusty Trails
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Flashback™
- AER – Memories of Old
- Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
- Yesterday Origins
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Long Journey Home
- Goetia
- Political Animals
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
- Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
- Prodigy Tactics
- Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Bad Dream: Coma
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
- Sunrider Academy
- War for the Overworld
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
Les classiques en soldes :
- Arabian Nights
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blade Runner
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- DethKarz
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Diablo + Hellfire
- EPIC + Inferno Bundle
- Escape from Monkey Island™
- Fallout
- Forsaken Remastered
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Metal Fatigue
- Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
- Noctropolis
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Space Rogue Classic
- Star Control III
- Submarine Titans
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- The Curse of Monkey Island™
- The Legacy: Realm of Terror
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Time Gate: Knight's Chase
- Timelapse
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Turok
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Warcraft I & II Bundle
- Warlords I + II
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Anvil of Dawn
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Balrum
- Beyond Divinity
- Bound By Flame
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Deathtrap
- Divine Divinity
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Drakkhen
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- DROD 1+2+3
- DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
- DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
- DROD: The Second Sky
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Dungeon Rats
- Elminage Gothic
- Eschalon: Book II
- Eschalon: Book III
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- GreedFall
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
- Legend of Grimrock
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mount & Blade
- Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
- Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
- Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
- Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
- Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
- Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
- Outward
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Revenant
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Sacred Gold
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Soulbringer
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- The Age of Decadence
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year EditionA
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Unrest
- Unrest Special Edition
- Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
- Vaporum
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
- Aragami
- Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami: Nightfall
- BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
- BioShock™ 2 Remastered
- BioShock™ Remastered
- Blood 2: The Blood Group
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void
- Darksiders III - The Crucible
- Darksiders III Deluxe Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Deathtrap Dungeon
- Desert Child
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Doom 3: BFG Edition
- DOOM II + Final DOOM
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- Far Cry®
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- Forsaken Remastered
- Gex
- Ghostrunner
- Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
- Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Hitman: Absolution
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Late Shift
- Mafia
- Mafia II: Director’s Cut
- Mafia III
- Mafia III Deluxe Edition
- Mafia III: Season Pass
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Minoria
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- My Memory of Us
- My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
- Outlast
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Pandemonium 2
- Pandemonium!
- Quake 4
- Quake II: Quad Damage
- Quake III: Gold
- Quake: The Offering
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Reventure
- Risen 3: Titan Lords
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
- Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Saints Row 2
- Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Shattered Haven
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- TANGLEWOOD®
- The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- The Ultimate DOOM
- Way of the Samurai 3
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition
- Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Way of the Samurai 4
- Way of the Samurai 4: DLC Pack
- Wizard of Legend
- Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
