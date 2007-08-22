Gog.com, les soldes du Black Friday

Gog.com, les soldes du Black Friday

Black saturday

Le Black Friday, c'est passé. Enfin pas tout à fait. Enfin ça dépend où. Enfin... en tout cas, Gog.com a lancé ses soldes du Black Friday et elles courent jusqu'au 1er décembre. Plus de 2600 jeux en soldes.

Voici donc quelques-unes de ces offres... Et comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras.

Les meilleures offres du Black Friday :
  • Fear Effect: Sedna
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Combat Chess
  • POSTAL 2
  • Divine Divinity
  • Beyond Divinity
  • L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
  • Still Life
  • Moto Racer
  • Moto Racer 2
  • Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
  • Still Life 2
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
  • Tales of Monkey Island
  • Ceville
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Deponia
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Post Mortem
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Shattered Haven
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Dracula 4+5
  • Dracula Trilogy
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Memoria
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Gomo
  • Blackguards Special Edition
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Pixel Poetry Special Edition
  • Supreme Ruler 2010
  • Randal's Monday
  • Blackguards 2
  • Caravan
  • Oniken: Unstoppable Edition
  • Bad Dream: Fever
  • Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
  • Bounty Train - New West
  • Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
  • Candle
  • Haimrik
  • Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Fall
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Subject 13
  • Chroniques de la Lune Noire
  • Anna's Quest
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Odallus: The Dark Call
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
  • Future Unfolding
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
  • Bounty Train
  • Lumo
  • SKYHILL
  • On Rusty Trails
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • Flashback™
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Yesterday Origins
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • The Long Journey Home
  • Goetia
  • Political Animals
  • Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
  • GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
  • Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
  • Prodigy Tactics
  • Fear Effect: Sedna Collector’s Edition
  • Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
  • Bad Dream: Coma
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
  • Sunrider Academy
  • War for the Overworld
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition

Les classiques en soldes :
  • Arabian Nights
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Blade Runner
  • Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  • DethKarz
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • EPIC + Inferno Bundle
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • Fallout
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Noctropolis
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Prince of Persia
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Star Control III
  • Submarine Titans
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Legacy: Realm of Terror
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • Time Gate: Knight's Chase
  • Timelapse
  • Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
Les RPG en soldes :
  • An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Balrum
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Bound By Flame
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Deathtrap
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Sir Lora
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Drakkhen
  • Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
  • DROD 1+2+3
  • DROD 4: Gunthro and the Epic Blunder
  • DROD RPG: Tendry's Tale
  • DROD: The Second Sky
  • Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Elminage Gothic
  • Eschalon: Book II
  • Eschalon: Book III
  • Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
  • GreedFall
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark
  • INSOMNIA: The Ark - Deluxe Set
  • Legend of Grimrock
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Mary Skelter: Nightmares
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Mount & Blade: Warband
  • Mount & Blade
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • Revenant
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Sacred Gold
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Soulbringer
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • The Age of Decadence
  • The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  • The Surge
  • The Surge 2
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year EditionA
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Unrest
  • Unrest Special Edition
  • Unrest Special Edition Upgrade
  • Vaporum
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Les jeux d'action en soldes :
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence - Coats of Arms DLC
  • Aragami
  • Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
  • Aragami: Nightfall
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • BioShock™ 2 Remastered
  • BioShock™ Remastered
  • Blood 2: The Blood Group
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • Call of Juarez
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Darksiders Blades & Whip Franchise Pack
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
  • Darksiders III
  • Darksiders III - Keepers of the Void
  • Darksiders III - The Crucible
  • Darksiders III Deluxe Edition
  • Darksiders Warmastered Edition
  • Deathtrap Dungeon
  • Desert Child
  • Dishonored - Definitive Edition
  • Dishonored 2
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
  • Doom 3: BFG Edition
  • DOOM II + Final DOOM
  • Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
  • Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  • F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
  • F.E.A.R. Platinum
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Gex
  • Ghostrunner
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Pyramid of Prophecy
  • Heroes of Hammerwatch: Witch Hunter
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Codename 47
  • Late Shift
  • Mafia
  • Mafia II: Director’s Cut
  • Mafia III
  • Mafia III Deluxe Edition
  • Mafia III: Season Pass
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Metro Franchise Bundle
  • Metro: Last Light Redux
  • Minoria
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
  • My Memory of Us
  • My Memory of Us - Collector's Edition
  • Outlast
  • Outlast: Whistleblower
  • Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
  • Owlboy
  • Owlboy Collector's Edition
  • Pandemonium 2
  • Pandemonium!
  • Quake 4
  • Quake II: Quad Damage
  • Quake III: Gold
  • Quake: The Offering
  • Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
  • Return to Castle Wolfenstein
  • Reventure
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Complete Edition
  • Risen 3: Titan Lords - Upgrade to Complete
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Saints Row 2
  • Saints Row IV: Game of the Century Edition
  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  • Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell - Devil's Workshop Pack
  • Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  • Shattered Haven
  • Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
  • Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
  • TANGLEWOOD®
  • The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
  • The Ultimate DOOM
  • Way of the Samurai 3
  • Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Way of the Samurai 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Way of the Samurai 4
  • Way of the Samurai 4: DLC Pack
  • Wizard of Legend
  • Wolfenstein 3D + Spear of Destiny
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order
  • Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
  • Wolfenstein: The Two Pack

 

 
