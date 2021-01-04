Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 9 janvier 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Petite semaineAprès des soldes d'hiver de haute volée, Gog.com s'offre un petit week-end molasson, avec quelques jeux en promotion, mais sans non plus atteindre les sommets auxquels il nous avait habitué.
Allez quand même faire un tour sur le site, vous arriverez peut-être à trouver votre bonheur à prix tout doux. Nous, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Beat Cop
- Blasphemous
- Blasphemous – ‘Alloy of Sin’ Character Skin
- Blasphemous Digital Art Book
- Blasphemous Digital Comic Book
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous Original Soundtrack
- CHANGE: A Homeless Survival Experience
- Coffee Talk
- Coffee Talk - Artbook
- Coffee Talk - Soundtrack OST
- CrossCode
- CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- CrossCode - Soundtrack
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Soundtrack
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
- Graveyard Keeper
- Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Graveyard Keeper Artbook
- Graveyard Keeper OST
- Iconoclasts
- Infectonator 3: Apocalypse
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
- Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories
- METAL SLUG
- METAL SLUG 2
- METAL SLUG 3
- METAL SLUG X
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter - Between Dimensions
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- Noita
- Noita Official Soundtrack
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Stardew Valley
- Swag and Sorcery
- The Escapists
- The Escapists: Alcatraz
- The Escapists: Duct Tapes Are Forever
- The Escapists: Escape Team
- The Escapists: Fhurst Peak Correctional Facility
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead
- The Escapists: The Walking Dead - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- To The Moon
- Tower 57
- Tower 57 Two-pack
- Unavowed
- VirtuaVerse
- VirtuaVerse - Soundtrack
- Yes, Your Grace
- Yes, Your Grace Soundtrack
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Bad Dream: Fever
- CAYNE: DELUXE CONTENT
- Darkwood
- Darkwood - Artbook
- Darkwood - Soundtrack
- Downfall: Redux
- Fran Bow
- Fran Bow - Soundtrack Remastered
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
- Knock-Knock
- Layers of Fear
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Lorelai
- Neverending Nightmares
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Pathologic 2
- Pathologic 2: Artbook
- Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Sally Face
- Sanitarium
- Shattered Haven
- Song of Horror
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- The Cat Lady
- The Signifier
- The Signifier Deluxe Edition
- The Signifier Soundtrack
- The Void
- Through the Woods
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
- Visage
- Visage — Original Digital Soundtrack
- BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE
- BPM: BULLETS PER MINUTE Soundtrack
- Bridge Constructor
- Bridge Constructor Medieval
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Bridge Constructor Portal - Portal Proficiency
- Bridge Constructor Trains
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Chicken Police
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Danny Baranowsky Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack
- Crypt of the Necrodancer - Extended Soundtrack 2
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - Extras
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED
- Freedom Fighters
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Life is Strange: Complete Season
- Pumpkin Jack
- Pumpkin Jack Soundtrack
- ScourgeBringer
- ScourgeBringer Supporter Bundle
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- Tesla Force
- Tesla Force Soundtrack
