Dernières actus
(TEST) Olija (PC, PS4, Xbox One,...
Mortal Kombat, le remake s'offre...
MotoGP 21 annoncé pour le 22 av...
World’s End Club sort le 28 ma...
Publié le Samedi 20 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Nos plus belles annéesComme d'habitude, voici les soldes du week-end sur Gog.com. Et comme dhabitude, on vous a mis en gras nos préférences. Après, vous faites ce que vous voulez, hein. Mais quand même. Ce serait bien de nous faire un peu confiance.
Les jeux de plateformes sont en soldes :
- 140
- 140 Soundtrack
- Adventures of Chris
- Aegis Defenders
- Bande-son originale de Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible
- Bite the Bullet
- BLACKHOLE
- BLACKHOLE: Complete Edition Upgrade
- Blocks That Matter
- Capsized
- Clustertruck
- Clustertruck OST
- Crystal Caves HD
- Cyber Hook
- Downwell
- Édition Digital Deluxe de Valfaris
- Even the Ocean
- Even the Ocean Friend Pack
- Even the Ocean OST
- Forgotton Anne
- Forgotton Anne Collector's Upgrade
- Freedom Planet
- Gateways
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- GRIS
- GRIS Soundtrack
- Haimrik
- Horace
- Horace Official Soundtrack
- INSIDE
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Jet Kave Adventure
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Kero Blaster
- KUNAI
- LIMBO
- Lumino City
- Lumo
- Lumo - Deluxe Edition
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Ministry of Broadcast
- Monster Bash
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- New Super Lucky's Tale
- On Rusty Trails
- Owlboy
- Owlboy Collector's Edition
- Owlboy Soundtrack
- Pinstripe
- Pinstripe Original Soundtrack
- Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Semblance
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae and the Seven Sirens
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Stick it to the Man!
- TANGLEWOOD®
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- The Pedestrian
- The Pedestrian Soundtrack
- Valfaris
- Valfaris - Artbook numérique
- Valfaris - OST numérique
- Volgarr the Viking
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap
- YesterMorrow
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - Trowzer’s Top Tonic Pack
- Yooka-Laylee and the Kracklestone.
- Yooka-Laylee et le repaire impossible Édition Digital Deluxe
- Yooka-Laylee: Buddy Duo Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- Between the Stars - Original Soundtrack
- Between the StarsEN DEV
- Dead Space™
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- EVERSPACE™
- Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
- Holy Potatoes! We’re in Space?! Soundtrack
- Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
- Master of Orion
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Master of Orion 3
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition
- Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Pandora: First Contact - Gold Edition
- Polaris Sector - Gold Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Space Colony HD
- Space Empires IV Deluxe
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Space Run: Fast and Safe Delivery
- Star Hammer: The Vanguard Prophecy
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Starpoint Gemini 3
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Bundle
- Starpoint Gemini 3: Supporter Pack
- State of Mind
- State of Mind - Artbook
- State of Mind - Soundtrack
- The Great Perhaps
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- The Long Journey Home
- The Long Journey Home - Official Soundtrack
- Universe SandboxEN DEV
- Warhammer 40,000 : Armageddon - Ork Hunters
- Warhammer 40,000 Gladius – Reinforcement Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Glory of Macragge
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Golgotha
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Soundtrack
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Vulkan's Wrath
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Chaos Space Marines
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War - Soundtrack + Wallpapers
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Lord of Skulls
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - T'au
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Tyranids
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia
- We are the Dwarves
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- X Rebirth
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition Upgrade
- X: Gold
- X2: The Threat
- X3: Reunion
- X3: Terran War Pack
- X4: Foundations
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
- X4: Foundations Collector's Edition Content
- X4: Split Vendetta
- X4: Split Vendetta Soundtrack
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
- Imperator: Rome
- Imperator: Rome - Magna Graecia Content Pack
- Imperator: Rome - Complete Soundtrack
- Imperator: Rome - Epirus Content Pack
- Imperator: Rome - Deluxe Edition
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- LEGO® Batman 2 DC Super Heroes™
- Batman: Arkham City - Game of the Year Edition
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- Batman™: Arkham Origins - Season Pass
- Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Premium Edition
- Telltale Batman Shadows Mode
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Season Pass
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- Batman™: Arkham Origins
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition
- Batman Shadows Mode: The Enemy Within
- Batman: The Enemy Within - The Telltale Series
- Batman - The Telltale Series
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda
- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par Papa Panda
- Marvel's Avengers débarque sur PS5 et Xbox Series avec un nouveau DLC par jymmyelloco
- A quoi jouez-vous ce week-end ? par jymmyelloco
- Marvel's Avengers débarque sur PS5 et Xbox Series avec un nouveau DLC par Théo V
Articles préférés
- (TEST) Turrican Flashback (PS4, Nintendo Switch)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury : nos premières impressions
- Turrican Flashback sort sur PS4 et Nintendo Switch
- WandaVision, la critique de l'épisode 4
- (TEST) Tohu (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)
Dernières Vidéos
- Mortal Kombat, le remake s'offre une bande-annonce pleine d'amour et de câlins
- MotoGP 21 annoncé pour le 22 avril
- World’s End Club sort le 28 mai sur Nintendo Switch
- Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection et Capcom Arcade Stadium sortent sur Nintendo Switch
- Samurai Warriors 5 arrive cet été
- Battle Brothers, un RPG tactique sur Nintendo Switch
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé