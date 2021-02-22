Dernières actus
(TEST) Bravely Default 2 (Ninten...
Red Solstice 2 : Survivors annon...
Hellpoint désormais disponible ...
Samurai Warriors 5 se dévoile u...
Publié le Samedi 27 février 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Des jeux à ne pas raterComme chaque semaine, découvrez les soldes sur le site Gog.com, qu'on vous recommande tout particulièrement. Cette semaine, quelques (très) bons jeux sont soldés. Encore une fois, nous vous avons mis nos préférences en gras.
- SuperHot est en soldes à -60% soit 9,19 €
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
- BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
- Darkwood
- Darkwood - Artbook
- Dead Age
- Dead Age 1 + 2 Bundle
- Dead Age 2 Original Soundtrack
- Dead Age 2
- Dead State: Reanimated
- Deadly Days
- Death Road to Canada
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories - Costume Bundle
- Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories Digital Limited Edition
- Distrust
- Don't Starve
- Don't Starve Alone Pack Plus
- Don't Starve: Hamlet
- Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- DreadOut
- DreadOut Soundtrack & Manga DLC
- Duskers
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- Judgment: Original Soundtrack
- Lost Sea
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Edition
- Medieval Dynasty - Digital Supporter Pack
- Medieval Dynasty
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Miasmata
- Monstrum
- Monstrum - Original Soundtrack
- Niffelheim
- Niffelheim OST
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Outlast: Whistleblower
- Overland
- P.A.M.E.L.A.®
- Pathologic 2
- Pathologic 2: Artbook
- Pathologic 2: Marble Nest
- Pathologic 2: Soundtrack
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Phoning Home
- Phoning Home OST
- Phoning Home Soundtrack Edition
- Planet Nomads
- Planet Nomads Soundtrack
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Rise to Ruins
- Rise to Ruins - The Living Soundtrack!
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Serious Sam's Bogus Detour
- Sheltered
- Sir, You Are Being Hunted
- Song of Horror
- STASIS
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Subterrain
- SYMMETRY
- The Final Station
- The Final Station - Artbook and Soundtrack
- The Only Traitor
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- The Suffering
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- Thea 2: The Shattering
- Thea: The Awakening
- Westmark Manor
- Windbound
- Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- 7 Billion Humans
- Afterparty
- Anna's Quest
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Candle
- Card City Nights
- Carto
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Enigmatis 2: The Mists of Ravenwood
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Ever Forward
- Ever Forward Soundtrack
- Felix The Reaper
- Felix The Reaper - Supporter Pack
- Future Unfolding
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Her Story
- Human Resource Machine
- Incredipede
- INMOST
- Ittle Dew
- J.U.L.I.A. Among the Stars
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Knights and Bikes
- Kosmokrats
- Lake Ridden
- Lake Ridden OST
- MouseCraft
- My Brother Rabbit
- Nightmares from the Deep 2: The Siren's Call
- Nightmares from the Deep 3: Davy Jones
- Nightmares from the Deep: The Cursed Heart
- Not Tonight
- Not Tonight (Original Soundtrack)
- Not Tonight: One Love
- Pajama Sam Vol. 1
- Pajama Sam Vol. 2
- Paradigm
- Pikuniku
- Pikuniku Collector's Edition
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Stacking
- Subject 13
- Tetrobot and Co.
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest
- The 13th Doll: A Fan Game of The 7th Guest OST
- The Great Perhaps
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- The Tiny Bang Story
- Time Commando
- Treasure Adventure World
- Treasure Adventure World - Official Soundtrack
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 1
- True Fear: Forsaken Souls Part 2
- Unruly Heroes
- Where Is My Heart?
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Official Soundtrack
- 80 Days
- 88 Heroes
- A Story About My Uncle
- ABZÛ
- AER – Memories of Old
- Alan Wake
- Alan Wake's American Nightmare
- Aragami
- Aragami - Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Aragami: Nightfall
- Bastion
- Bastion: Original Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP BEAT
- BIT.TRIP BEAT Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP CORE
- BIT.TRIP CORE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FATE
- BIT.TRIP FATE Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP FLUX
- BIT.TRIP FLUX Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP Runner
- BIT.TRIP Runner Soundtrack
- BIT.TRIP VOID
- BIT.TRIP VOID Soundtrack
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Conga Master
- Decay of Logos
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Guacamelee! 2
- Guacamelee! 2 - Complete
- Guacamelee! 2 - Soundtrack
- Guacamelee! 2 - The Proving Grounds (Challenge Level)
- Guacamelee! 2 - Three Enemigos Character Pack
- Guacamelee! Gold Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- Hand of Fate
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hand of Fate 2: A Cold Hearth
- Hand of Fate 2: Outlands and Outsiders
- Hand of Fate 2: The Servant and the Beast
- Hand of Fate: Wildcards
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Original Soundtrack
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- Hob
- Kholat
- Last Day of June
- Little Inferno
- Mable & The Wood
- Minit
- My Friend Pedro
- Pyre
- Pyre: Original Soundtrack
- Reus
- Reus - Original Soundtrack
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
- STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
- SteamWorld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Dig 2 OST Feat. El Huervo
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Heist - Hatbox: Hatful Eight + 2
- SteamWorld Heist: The Outsider
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - Soundtrack
- Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- The Guest
- The Lion's Song
- Trailblazers
- Transistor
- Transistor Soundtrack
- Underhero
- Virginia
- West of Loathing
- West of Loathing: Reckonin' at Gun Manor
