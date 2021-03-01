Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 6 mars 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Petite semaine

Comme d'habitude, nous vous proposons de découvrir quels jeux sont en soldes sur le site Gog.com. Comme d'habitude, nous vous avons collé en gras nos préférences. Alors faites-vous plaisir et offrez-vous une plongée dans les hits du bon vieux temps...

Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
  • Age of Wonders 3
  • Age of Wonders 3 - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Deluxe Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Premium Edition
  • Age of Wonders: Planetfall - Season Pass
  • Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
  • Aggressors: Ancient Rome
  • Battle Brothers
  • Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
  • Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
  • Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
  • Battle Isle: The Andosia War
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • Bionic Dues
  • Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
  • Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
  • Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
  • Company of Crime
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Drive on Moscow
  • Eador. Masters of the Broken World
  • Eador: Genesis
  • Egypt: Old Kingdom
  • Elven Legacy Collection
  • Etherlords
  • Etherlords 2
  • Fantasy General II - Invasion
  • Fantasy General II: Empire Aflame
  • Fantasy General II: Onslaught
  • Field of Glory II
  • Field of Glory II: Immortal Fire
  • Field of Glory II: Medieval
  • Field of Glory II: Rise of Persia
  • Field of Glory II: Wolves at The Gate
  • Field of Glory: Empires
  • Field of Glory: Empires - Persia 550-330 BCE
  • Fort Triumph
  • Freedom Force
  • Freedom Force vs. the 3rd Reich
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Don to the Danube
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the East: Lost Battles
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West
  • Gary Grigsby's War in the West: Operation Torch
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
  • Invisible Inc.
  • Invisible Inc: Contingency Plan
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side
  • King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition Upgrade
  • King's Bounty: The Legend
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
  • King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition Upgrade
  • Marble Age: Remastered
  • Möbius Front '83
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Deluxe Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition
  • Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden - Fan Edition Upgrade
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Order of Battle: Allies Defiant
  • Order of Battle: Blitzkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Burma Road
  • Order of Battle: Endsieg
  • Order of Battle: Kriegsmarine
  • Order of Battle: Morning Sun
  • Order of Battle: Panzerkrieg
  • Order of Battle: Red Star
  • Order of Battle: Red Steel
  • Order of Battle: Red Storm
  • Order of Battle: Rising Sun
  • Order of Battle: Sandstorm
  • Order of Battle: U.S. Marines
  • Order of Battle: Winter War
  • Order of Battle: World War II
  • Panzer Corps 2
  • Panzer Corps 2 General Edition Upgrade
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1939
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - 1940
  • Panzer Corps 2: Axis Operations - Spanish Civil War
  • Panzer Corps Gold
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • Predynastic Egypt
  • S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
  • Sengoku Jidai GOLD
  • Shadow Watch
  • Sid Meier’s Pirates!
  • Sid Meier’s Railroads!
  • Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
  • Steel Division 2
  • Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - Commander Deluxe Pack
  • Steel Division 2 - General Deluxe Edition
  • Steel Division 2 - History Pass
  • Steel Division 2 - Total Conflict Edition
  • Strategic Command Classic: Global Conflict
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWI
  • Strategic Command Classic: WWII
  • Strategic Command WWII: War in Europe
  • Strategic Command WWII: World at War
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • Strategic Command: World War I
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • Urtuk: The Desolation
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM® 2
  • Xenonauts
Les jeux Retro Classix sont en soldes :
  • Retro Classix: Heavy Barrel
  • Retro Classix: Two Crude
  • Retro Classix: Gate of Doom
  • Retro Classix: Joe & Mac - Caveman Ninja
  • Retro Classix: Super BurgerTime
  • Retro Classix: SRD - Super Real Darwin
  • Retro Classix: Express Raider
  • Retro Classix: Bad Dudes
Les jeux en soldes pour la mi-semaine :
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption
  • Ash of Gods: Redemption Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
  • Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Deluxe Edition
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Soundtrack
  • BEAUTIFUL DESOLATION Supporter's Pack
  • Blacksad: Under the Skin
  • Caravan
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
  • else Heart.Break()
  • Fates of Ort
  • Firewatch
  • Gomo
  • Gone Home
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • Last Day of June
  • Late Shift
  • Little Big Adventure (Relentless: Twinsen's Adventure)
  • Little Big Adventure 2 (Twinsen's Odyssey)
  • Long Live the Queen
  • Mage's Initiation: Reign of the Elements
  • Memoria
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Obduction ®
  • Observation
  • Out There: Ω Edition
  • Out There: Ω Edition + Soundtrack
  • Paradise Killer
  • Paradise Killer Soundtrack
  • Paradise Killer: Perfect 25 Edition
  • Pathway
  • Pathway - Official Soundtrack
  • Post Mortem
  • Randal's Monday
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • Röki
  • Silence
  • Silence Artbook
  • Silence Soundtrack
  • Sparklite
  • Sparklite - Original Soundtrack
  • Sparklite Deluxe Edition
  • Stacking
  • STASIS
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  • STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • State of Mind
  • Still Life
  • Still Life 2
  • Stranded Sails - Explorers of the Cursed Islands
  • Sword of the Necromancer
  • Syberia
  • Syberia 2
  • Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
  • Tacoma
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Flower Collectors
  • The Flower Collectors OST
  • The Flower Collectors Soundtrack Edition
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Guest
  • The Labyrinth of Time
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Longing
  • The Manhole: Masterpiece Edition
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • TRI Original Soundtrack + Artbook
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness
  • TRI: Of Friendship and Madness – Deluxe Edition
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul
  • Vambrace: Cold Soul Soundtrack
  • Virginia
  • Voyage au Centre de la Terre
  • Wanderlust: Transsiberian
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories
  • Wanderlust: Travel Stories Soundtrack
  • We Happy Few
  • We Happy Few - Lightbearer
  • We Happy Few - We All Fall Down
  • ZED
Les soldes Raw Fury :
  • Atomicrops
  • Atomicrops Deluxe Edition
  • Atomicrops Soundtrack
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Content
  • Bad North: Jotunn Edition - Deluxe Edition
  • Call of the Sea
  • Call of the Sea Deluxe Edition
  • Call of the Sea Original Soundtrack
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Soundtrack
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Enhanced Edition
  • GoNNER BlüEBERRY EdiTION
  • GoNNER Soundtrack
  • GoNNER: Press Jump To Die Edition
  • GONNER2
  • GONNER2 Lose Your Head Bundle
  • GONNER2 Soundtrack
  • GONNER2 The Full Ikk Edition
  • Kathy Rain
  • Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Kingdom Two Crowns Original Soundtrack
  • Kingdom Two Crowns Royal Edition
  • Kingdom: New Lands
  • Kingdom: New Lands Royal Edition
  • Kingdom: New Lands Soundtrack
  • Mosaic
  • Mosaic 1% DLC
  • Mosaic 1% Edition
  • Mosaic Soundtrack
  • Night Call
  • Night Call Deluxe Edition
  • Night Call Soundtrack
  • Per Aspera
  • Per Aspera Art Book
  • Per Aspera Audiobook
  • Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
  • Per Aspera Original Soundtrack
  • Star Renegades
  • Star Renegades Deluxe Content
  • Star Renegades Deluxe Edition
  • Star Renegades Soundtrack
  • The Art of Call of the Sea
  • The Signifier
  • The Signifier Deluxe Edition
  • The Signifier Soundtrack
  • West of Dead
  • West of Dead - Crow DLC
  • West of Dead - Path of the Crow Edition
  • West of Dead Soundtrack
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
  • Whispers of a Machine Soundtrack

 

 
