Publié le Samedi 29 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

De bonnes petites choses

Comme chaque semaine, retrouvez les soldes du week-end sur Gog.com, avec, comme d'habitude, nos préférences choisies de manière totalement arbitraire et présentées en gras dans les listes.

Cette semaine, à se mettre sous la dent, il y a...

Les promos de la semaine :
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • Caves of QudE
  • COLLAPSED
  • Convoy
  • Convoy Soundtrack
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • FAR: Lone Sails
  • FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
  • FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk - Les gouffres
  • Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Frostpunk: On The Edge
  • Frostpunk: Season Pass
  • Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
  • Journey of a Roach
  • Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
  • Judgment: Original Soundtrack
  • My Time At Portia
  • Nowhere Prophet
  • Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
  • POSTAL 2
  • Postal 2: Paradise Lost
  • POSTAL 4: No Regerts
  • Primordia
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Shardlight
  • Shardlight: Special Edition
  • Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
  • Sheltered
  • Singularity™
  • The Age of Decadence
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • The Great Perhaps
  • The Technomancer
  • This War of Mine
  • This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
  • This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
  • This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
  • This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
  • UnderRail
  • Underrail: Expedition
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
Les jeux Ubisoft sont en soldes :
  • Albion
  • Anvil of Dawn
  • Archimedean Dynasty
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
  • Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
  • Battle Isle: The Andosia War
  • Beyond Good & Evil™
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
  • Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
  • Crusaders of Might and Magic
  • Driver®: Parallel Lines
  • Far Cry®
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Heroes of Might and Magic®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • POD Gold
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman® Forever
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Shadow Watch
  • Silent Hunter® 2
  • Speed Busters: American Highways
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
  • The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
Les soldes de la mi-semaine :
  • AI War 2
  • AI War 2: The Spire Rises
  • AI War Collection
  • AI War: DLC Pack
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Circle Empires
  • Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
  • Conarium
  • Conarium OST
  • Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Disjunction
  • Disjunction Game + Soundtrack bundle
  • Disjunction Soundtrack
  • Evoland
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
  • Into the Stars
  • Kim
  • Kim - Soundtrack
  • King of Dragon Pass
  • Mad Max
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
  • Omensight
  • Shadow Man Remastered
  • Siege of Avalon: Anthology
  • Smuggler's Guild
  • Smugglers V
  • Smugglers V: Invasion
  • Smugglers V: Invasion - Warrior Within
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
  • Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
  • Stranglehold
  • Tempest
  • Tempest - Jade Sea
  • Tempest - Pirate City
  • Tempest - Treasure Lands
  • Tempest Soundtrack
Les soldes du week-end :
  • Battle Engine Aquila
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Armistice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Modern Ships Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
  • Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
  • BATTLETECH
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
  • BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
  • BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
  • BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
  • BATTLETECH - Season Pass
  • BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
  • BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
  • Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
  • DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
  • Falcon Collection
  • Gods Will Be Watching
  • Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
  • Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition Upgrade
  • Gunboat
  • Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
  • Metal Fatigue
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD
  • Metal Wolf Chaos XD Original Soundtrack
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • Sands of Fire
  • SHOCK TROOPERS
  • Sine Mora EX
  • Slave Zero
  • Steel Thunder
  • Strike Commander
  • Super Chopper
  • Super Huey™ 1 & 2 Airdrop
  • Super Huey™ III
  • Super Time Force Ultra
  • SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
  • Terminal Velocity
  • The Moment of Silence
  • The Surge 2
  • The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
  • The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge 2 - Season Pass
  • The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
  • Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
  • Uprising: Join or Die
  • XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
  • Zephyr

 

 
