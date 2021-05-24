Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 29 mai 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De bonnes petites chosesComme chaque semaine, retrouvez les soldes du week-end sur Gog.com, avec, comme d'habitude, nos préférences choisies de manière totalement arbitraire et présentées en gras dans les listes.
Cette semaine, à se mettre sous la dent, il y a...
Les promos de la semaine :
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Caves of QudE
- COLLAPSED
- Convoy
- Convoy Soundtrack
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- FAR: Lone Sails
- FAR: Lone Sails - Digital Artbook
- FAR: Lone Sails - Soundtrack
- Frostpunk
- Frostpunk - Les gouffres
- Frostpunk Original Soundtrack
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
- Frostpunk: On The Edge
- Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Frostpunk: The Last Autumn
- Journey of a Roach
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- Judgment: Original Soundtrack
- My Time At Portia
- Nowhere Prophet
- Nowhere Prophet - Digital Extras
- POSTAL 2
- Postal 2: Paradise Lost
- POSTAL 4: No Regerts
- Primordia
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Shardlight
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Shardlight: Special Edition Upgrade
- Sheltered
- Singularity™
- The Age of Decadence
- The Flame in the Flood
- The Great Perhaps
- The Technomancer
- This War of Mine
- This War of Mine Stories - Fading Embers
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- This War of Mine: Stories - Father's Promise
- This War of Mine: Stories - Season Pass
- This War of Mine: Stories - The Last Broadcast
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- UnderRail
- Underrail: Expedition
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Wasteland Remastered
- Albion
- Anvil of Dawn
- Archimedean Dynasty
- Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
- Battle Isle Platinum (includes Incubation)
- Battle Isle: The Andosia War
- Beyond Good & Evil™
- Brothers in Arms: Earned in Blood™
- Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway™
- Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30™
- Crusaders of Might and Magic
- Driver®: Parallel Lines
- Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- Heroes of Might and Magic®
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
- Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
- Imperialism
- Imperialism 2: The Age of Exploration
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
- Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
- Might and Magic® 9
- Panzer General 2
- Panzer General 3D Assault
- POD Gold
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman contre les Lapins Crétins
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman® Forever
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- Shadow Watch
- Silent Hunter® 2
- Speed Busters: American Highways
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
- The Settlers® 4: Gold Edition
- The Settlers®: Bâtisseurs d'Empire - Gold Edition
- Warlords Battlecry
- Warlords Battlecry 2
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- AI War 2
- AI War 2: The Spire Rises
- AI War Collection
- AI War: DLC Pack
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Circle Empires
- Circle Empires: Apex Monsters!
- Conarium
- Conarium OST
- Dark Fall 3: Lost Souls
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Disjunction
- Disjunction Game + Soundtrack bundle
- Disjunction Soundtrack
- Evoland
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- Into the Stars
- Kim
- Kim - Soundtrack
- King of Dragon Pass
- Mad Max
- Northgard
- Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
- Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- Omensight
- Shadow Man Remastered
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Smuggler's Guild
- Smugglers V
- Smugglers V: Invasion
- Smugglers V: Invasion - Warrior Within
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Artbook
- Stories: The Path of Destinies - Original Soundtrack
- Stranglehold
- Tempest
- Tempest - Jade Sea
- Tempest - Pirate City
- Tempest - Treasure Lands
- Tempest Soundtrack
- Battle Engine Aquila
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Armistice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Modern Ships Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance
- BATTLETECH
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Content
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- BATTLETECH - Heavy Metal
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- BATTLETECH - Shadow Hawk Pack
- BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
- Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
- Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Falcon Collection
- Gods Will Be Watching
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition
- Gods Will Be Watching: Special Edition Upgrade
- Gunboat
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
- Metal Fatigue
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD Original Soundtrack
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- Sands of Fire
- SHOCK TROOPERS
- Sine Mora EX
- Slave Zero
- Steel Thunder
- Strike Commander
- Super Chopper
- Super Huey™ 1 & 2 Airdrop
- Super Huey™ III
- Super Time Force Ultra
- SWAT 3: Tactical Game of the Year Edition
- Terminal Velocity
- The Moment of Silence
- The Surge 2
- The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge 2 - Season Pass
- The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- Uprising 2: Lead and Destroy
- Uprising: Join or Die
- XF5700 Mantis Experimental Fighter
- Zephyr
