PubliÃ© le Samedi 26 juin 2021 Ã  10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, derniers jours des soldes d'Ã©tÃ©

Vite, y'en aura pas pour tout le monde...

Derniers jours des soldes d'été sur Gog.com. Il ne vous reste que quelques heures pour en profiter et vous faire un petit plaisir à moindre frais. Franchement, on vous conseille d'y jeter un oeil si ce n'est pas déjà fait, parce que ça vaut vraiment le coup.

Pour vous aider, comme d'habitude, on vous a mis nos préférences en gras. Des fois que vous ne les ayiez pas encore achetés...

Les jeux Retro sont en soldes :
  • 1942: The Pacific Air War
  • 7th Legion
  • A Vampyre Story
  • Across the Rhine
  • Alien Rampage
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
  • Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
  • Arabian Nights
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
  • Blade Runner
  • BloodNet
  • BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
  • Bloodrayne: Betrayal
  • BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
  • Caesar 3
  • Challenge of the Five Realms
  • Command HQ
  • Daemonsgate
  • Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
  • Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
  • DethKarz
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Dragonsphere
  • Drakensang
  • Dream Pinball 3D
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2150 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • Emperor of the Fading Suns
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • Eternam
  • F-19 Stealth Fighter
  • Falcon Collection
  • Flashback™
  • Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
  • Forager
  • Gobliiins pack
  • Gorky 17
  • Gunship!
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
  • Knights of the Sky
  • KnightShift
  • Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
  • M.U.L.E.
  • Master of Magic Classic
  • Metal Fatigue
  • METAL GEAR
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • METAL SLUG X
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Monkey King: Master of the Clouds
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Mortal Kombat 4
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Noctropolis
  • Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 1
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 2
  • Pirates! Gold Plus
  • Populous™: The Beginning
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • Redline
  • Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
  • Shadow Ops: Red Mercury
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • Sid Meier's Colonization
  • Sid Meier's Covert Action
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SiN Gold
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Sword of the Samurai
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Dark Heart of Uukrul
  • The Humans Bundle
  • The I of the Dragon
  • The Immortal
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Theme Hospital
  • Time Gate: Knight's Chase
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
Les jeux de courses sont en soldes :
  • 18 Wheels of Steel Collection #1
  • 18 Wheels of Steel Collection #2
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Across America
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: American Long Haul
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Convoy
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Extreme Trucker
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Extreme Trucker 2
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Hard Truck
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Haulin’
  • 18 Wheels of Steel: Pedal to the Metal
  • 1nsane
  • art of rally
  • art of rally deluxe edition
  • Carmageddon 2: Carpocalypse Now
  • Carmageddon Max Pack
  • Carmageddon: Max Damage
  • Cyclemania
  • DethKarz
  • Driver®: Parallel Lines
  • FlatOut
  • FlatOut 2
  • GRIP
  • GRIP - Official Soundtrack
  • Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
  • Ignition
  • Interstate ’76® The Arsenal
  • Interstate '82
  • Mashed
  • MegaRace 1+2
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans - Bakugan Dragonoid Truck
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans - Fire & Ice Truck Bundle
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans - Gold Truck Bundle
  • Moto Racer
  • Moto Racer 2
  • Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
  • MX vs. ATV Unleashed
  • OmniBus: Game of the Year Edition
  • POD Gold
  • Powerslide
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Screamer
  • Screamer 2
  • Speed Busters: American Highways
  • STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
  • Steel Rats™
  • Street Racer
  • Trailblazers
  • Urban Trial Freestyle
  • Urban Trial Playground
  • Wacky Wheels
  • World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
Les jeux spatiaux sont en soldes :
  • AI War 2: The Spire Rises
  • AI War: DLC Pack
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation – Hunter/Prey
  • Between the Stars
  • Crysis Warhead®
  • Crysis®
  • Dead Space™
  • EVERSPACE™
  • EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Galactic Assault: Prisoner of Power
  • Galactic Civilizations I: Ultimate Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations II: Ultimate Edition
  • Galactic Civilizations III
  • Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Interstellar Space: Genesis
  • Interstellar Space: Genesis - Natural Law DLC
  • Kerbal Space Program
  • Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
  • Kerbal Space Program: Making History
  • MOTHERGUNSHIP
  • MOTHERGUNSHIP OST
  • Offworld Trading Company
  • Offworld Trading Company - Jupiter's Forge
  • Per Aspera
  • Per Aspera Deluxe Edition
  • Redout: Solar Challenge Edition
  • Redout: Space Assault
  • Redout: Space Assault - Deluxe Edition
  • RimWorld
  • Shadow Empire
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Trinity
  • Sins of a Solar Empire®: Rebellion Ultimate Edition
  • Space Empires Complete Pack
  • Space Haven
  • Space Quest 1+2+3
  • Space Quest 4+5+6
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Star Control I & II
  • Star Control III
  • Star Control: Origins - Galactic Edition
  • Star Control®: Origins
  • Star Control®: Origins – Earth Rising Expansion
  • Star Renegades
  • Star Renegades Deluxe Content
  • Star Renegades Deluxe Edition
  • Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
  • Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Academy
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Command Gold Edition
  • Starpoint Gemini 2
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
  • Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
  • Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
  • Stellaris
  • Stellaris: Ancient Relics Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Apocalypse
  • Stellaris: Distant Stars Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Federations
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition
  • Stellaris: Galaxy Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Stellaris: Humanoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Leviathans Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Lithoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: MegaCorp
  • Stellaris: Necroids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Plantoids Species Pack
  • Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn Story Pack
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Surviving Mars
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack
  • Surviving Mars - First Colony Edition
  • Surviving Mars - Season Pass
  • Surviving Mars - Space Race
  • Surviving Mars - Stellaris Dome Set
  • Surviving Mars: Colony Design Set
  • Surviving Mars: Green Planet
  • Surviving Mars: Marsvision Song Contest
  • Surviving Mars: Project Laika
  • Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus
  • Sword of the Stars: Complete Collection
  • Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  • Terraforming Mars
  • Terraforming Mars - Prelude
  • The Bureau: XCOM® Declassified™
  • The Dig®
  • The Last Federation
  • The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
  • The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
  • The Last Federation Collection
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • UFO: Afterlight
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • UFO: Aftershock
  • Universe Sandbox
  • Void Bastards
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
  • XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • X-Com: Apocalypse
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • X-Com: Enforcer
  • X-Com: Interceptor
  • X-COM: Terror from the Deep
  • X-Com: UFO Defense
  • XCOM® 2
Les jeux Star Wars sont en soldes :
  • STAR WARS™: The Force Unleashed™ II
  • STAR WARS™ - The Force Unleashed™ Ultimate Sith Edition
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic
  • STAR WARS™ Episode I: Racer
  • STAR WARS™: Dark Forces
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter
  • STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith...
  • STAR WARS™ Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II (Classic, 2005)
  • STAR WARS™: X-Wing Alliance™
  • STAR WARS™ Rebellion
  • STAR WARS™ Empire at War: Gold Pack
  • STAR WARS™: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • STAR WARS™ Starfighter™
  • STAR WARS™ Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • STAR WARS™ Republic Commando
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ - Jedi Academy™
  • Star Wars™: Jedi Knight™ II - Jedi Outcast™
  • Star Wars™: Rebel Assault 1 + 2
  • STAR WARS™ Shadows of the Empire™
  • STAR WARS™ Battlefront (Classic, 2004)
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ - The Complete Saga
  • LEGO® Star Wars™ III - The Clone Wars™
Les plus grosses soldes :
  • 15 Days
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • Alien Shooter + Expansions
  • Anna's Quest
  • Beyond Divinity
  • Blackguards 2
  • Blackguards Special Edition
  • Bounty Train - Trainium Edition Upgrade
  • Breach & Clear
  • Breach & Clear: DEADline Rebirth
  • Candle
  • Caravan
  • Ceville
  • Combat Chess
  • Corsairs Gold
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Dex
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Divine Divinity
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Dracula 4+5
  • Dracula Trilogy
  • Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
  • Dream
  • Eador. Masters of the Broken World
  • Eador: Genesis
  • Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
  • Figment
  • Flashback™
  • Galaxy Squad
  • Ghost Master
  • Gomo
  • Haimrik
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Hard West
  • Hard West Collector's Edition
  • Hard West Collector's Pack
  • Hard West: Scars of Freedom
  • Hector: Badge of Carnage - Full Series
  • Holy Potatoes! A Spy Story?!
  • Holy Potatoes! A Weapon Shop?!
  • Holy Potatoes! We're in Space?!
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Journey of a Roach
  • L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
  • Lost Sea
  • Lumo
  • Lumo - Deluxe Edition
  • MegaRace 1+2
  • Memoria
  • Moto Racer
  • Moto Racer 2
  • Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Pathologic Classic HD
  • Political Animals
  • Port Royale 2
  • Post Mortem
  • POSTAL 2
  • Puzzle Agent
  • Puzzle Agent 2
  • Randal's Monday
  • Rebel Galaxy
  • Redshirt
  • Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
  • Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  • Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • SKYHILL
  • StarCrawlers
  • Still Life
  • Still Life 2
  • Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Subject 13
  • The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
  • The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  • The Long Journey Home
  • The Night of the Rabbit
  • The Swindle
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
  • The Whispered World: Special Edition
  • Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  • Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
  • Tooth and Tail
  • Tooth and Tail - Official Soundtrack
  • Valhalla Hills
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition
  • Valhalla Hills: Two-Horned Helmet Edition Upgrade
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Yesterday Origins
  • Zombie Night Terror
  • Zombie Night Terror Special Edition Upgrade
  • Zombie Shooter 2
Les RPG :
  • ADOM (Ancient Domains Of Mystery)
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
  • ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
  • Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Betrayal at Krondor Pack
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Drakkhen
  • Dungeon Rats
  • Dungeon Siege Collection
  • Fell Seal DLC Bundle
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark
  • Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark - Missions and Monsters
  • Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
  • Geneforge Saga
  • Gordian QuestEN DEV
  • Guild of Dungeoneering
  • Guild of Dungeoneering Deluxe Ice Cream Edition
  • Guild of Dungeoneering: Ice Cream Headaches
  • Guild of Dungeoneering: Pirates Cove Adventure Pack
  • Haven
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Bundle
  • Iratus: Lord of the Dead - Supporter Pack
  • Iratus: Necromancer Edition
  • Iron Danger
  • Iron Danger - Supporter Pack
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Might and Magic® 7: For Blood and Honor®
  • Might and Magic® 8: Day of the Destroyer™
  • Might and Magic® 9
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
  • Nethergate: Resurrection
  • Neverwinter Nights: Dark Dreams of Furiae
  • Neverwinter Nights: Darkness Over Daggerford
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Heroes of Neverwinter
  • Neverwinter Nights: Infinite Dungeons
  • Neverwinter Nights: Pirates of the Sword Coast
  • Neverwinter Nights: Tyrants of the Moonsea
  • Neverwinter Nights: Wyvern Crown of Cormyr
  • Nox™
  • Outward
  • Outward: The Soroboreans
  • Outward: The Three Brothers
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
  • Phoenix Point: Year One Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
  • Sacred 2 Gold
  • Sacred Gold
  • Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  • The Bard's Tale
  • The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
  • The Bard's Tale Trilogy
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Vagrus - The Riven RealmsEN DEV
  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Redemption
  • Vaporum
  • Vaporum: Lockdown
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Wasteland Remastered
  • Witchaven
  • Witchaven I & II Bundle
  • Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Wizards & Warriors
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
Les jeux Ubisoft sont en soldes :
  • Beyond Good & Evil™
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Panzer General 2
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
  • Assassin's Creed®: Director's Cut
  • Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
Les vieux jeux en soldes :
  • 1942: The Pacific Air War
  • 7th Legion
  • A Vampyre Story
  • Across the Rhine
  • Alien Rampage
  • Ankh - Anniversary Edition
  • Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
  • Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
  • Arabian Nights
  • Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
  • B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
  • Bad Mojo Redux
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Biing!: Sex, Intrigue and Scalpels
  • Blade Runner
  • BloodNet
  • BloodRayne 2: Terminal Cut
  • Bloodrayne: Betrayal
  • BloodRayne: Terminal Cut
  • Caesar 3
  • Challenge of the Five Realms
  • Command HQ
  • Daemonsgate
  • Deadlock 2: Shrine Wars
  • Deadlock: Planetary Conquest
  • DethKarz
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
  • Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King
  • Disney's Hercules
  • Dragonsphere
  • Drakensang
  • Dream Pinball 3D
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • Earth 2140 Trilogy
  • Earth 2150 Trilogy
  • Earth 2160
  • Emperor of the Fading Suns
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • Eternam
  • F-19 Stealth Fighter
  • Falcon Collection
  • Flashback™
  • Fleet Defender: The F-14 Tomcat Simulation
  • Forager
  • Gobliiins pack
  • Gorky 17
  • Gunship!
  • Heritage of Kings: The Settlers™
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
  • Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
  • Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
  • King's Quest 1+2+3
  • King's Quest 4+5+6
  • King's Quest 7+8
  • Knights and Merchants: The Peasants Rebellion
  • Knights of the Sky
  • KnightShift
  • Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™ 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO® Indiana Jones™: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO® Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game
  • Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
  • M.U.L.E.
  • Master of Magic Classic
  • Metal Fatigue
  • METAL GEAR
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • METAL SLUG X
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Monkey King: Master of the Clouds
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Mortal Kombat 4
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • Noctropolis
  • Outpost 2: Divided Destiny
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 1
  • Pajama Sam Vol. 2
  • Pirates! Gold Plus
  • Populous™: The Beginning
  • Prince of Persia
  • Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  • Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  • Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  • Raiden V: Director’s Cut
  • Redline
  • Rex Nebular and the Cosmic Gender Bender
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
  • Shadow Ops: Red Mercury
  • Shivers
  • Shivers II: Harvest of Souls
  • Sid Meier's Colonization
  • Sid Meier's Covert Action
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
  • SiN Gold
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Space Rogue Classic
  • Sword of the Samurai
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • The Dark Heart of Uukrul
  • The Humans Bundle
  • The I of the Dragon
  • The Immortal
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • The Legend of Kyrandia (Book One)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Hand of Fate (Book Two)
  • The Legend of Kyrandia: Malcolm's Revenge (Book Three)
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
  • The Settlers® 2: Gold Edition
  • Theme Hospital
  • Time Gate: Knight's Chase
  • Tropico 3 Gold Edition
  • Tropico Reloaded
  • Turok
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Warlords I + II
  • Warlords III: Darklords Rising
Les meilleures ventes :
  • A Plague Tale: Innocence
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • BioShock Infinite Complete Edition
  • Blade Runner
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Breathedge
  • Children of Morta
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Dorfromantik
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Frostpunk
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year edition
  • Ghostrunner
  • Gothic
  • Gothic 2 Gold Edition
  • GreedFall
  • Grim Dawn
  • Grim Dawn - Ashes of Malmouth
  • Grim Dawn - Forgotten Gods
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 2: Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 4: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  • Hitman 3: Contracts
  • Hitman: Absolution
  • Hitman: Blood Money
  • Hollow Knight
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
  • Interstellar Space: Genesis
  • Iratus: Necromancer Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Kenshi
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • METAL GEAR SOLID 2 SUBSTANCE
  • Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
  • Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Myst III: Exile
  • Myst IV: Revelation
  • Myst Masterpiece Edition
  • Myst V: End of Ages Limited Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
  • No Man's Sky
  • Noita
  • Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
  • realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
  • RimWorld
  • Riven: The Sequel to Myst
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
  • Shadow Man Remastered
  • Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Spiritfarer Lily Update
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Starcom: Nexus
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • The Outer Worlds
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
  • The Saboteur™
  • The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
  • Uru: Complete Chronicles
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus - Omnissiah Edition
  • Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
  • Wasteland 3
  • Wasteland 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • World in Conflict: Complete Edition
  • X4: Foundations Collector's Edition
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
  • XCOM® 2
Les jeux indés :
  • 7 Billion Humans
  • A Golden Wake
  • Aegis Defenders
  • Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
  • Anomaly 2
  • Anomaly Defenders
  • Anomaly Korea
  • Banished
  • Battle Brothers
  • Battle Brothers - Beasts & Exploration
  • Battle Brothers - Warriors of the North
  • Battle Chef Brigade Deluxe
  • Brigador: Deluxe DLC Upgrade
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Deluxe
  • Brigador: Up-Armored Edition
  • Coffee Talk
  • Coffee Talk - Artbook
  • Darkest Dungeon®
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
  • Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
  • Dawn of Man
  • Death's Gambit
  • Deep Sky Derelicts
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: New Prospects
  • Deep Sky Derelicts: Station Life
  • Deponia
  • Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
  • Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
  • Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Down in Bermuda
  • Dry Drowning
  • Eliza
  • EXAPUNKS
  • FAR: Lone Sails
  • Firewatch
  • Flower
  • Forager
  • Foundation
  • Frostpunk
  • FTL: Advanced Edition
  • Gorogoa
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Hard West
  • Hard West Collector's Edition
  • Hard West Collector's Pack
  • Hard West: Scars of Freedom
  • Headlander
  • Headlander + Soundtrack
  • Hollow Knight
  • Hollow Knight - Gods & Nightmares
  • Hollow Knight & Soundtracks
  • Human Resource Machine
  • Hypnospace Outlaw
  • Hypnospace Outlaw + Original Soundtrack
  • Infinifactory
  • INSIDE
  • Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition
  • Kenshi
  • Kingdoms and Castles
  • Kingsway
  • LIMBO
  • Little Inferno
  • Little Nightmares
  • Little Nightmares - The Depths DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Hideaway DLC
  • Little Nightmares - The Residence DLC
  • Little Nightmares II
  • Little Nightmares II - Deluxe Edition
  • Little Nightmares II - Digital Deluxe bundle
  • Little Nightmares: Secrets of the Maw Expansion Pass
  • MachiaVillain
  • Masquerada: Songs and Shadows
  • Megaquarium
  • Milanoir
  • Möbius Front '83
  • MOLEK-SYNTEZ
  • Moonlighter
  • Noita
  • Northgard
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Nova Drift Game & Soundtrack
  • Nova Drift
  • One Finger Death Punch 2
  • Opus Magnum
  • Papers, Please
  • Phantom Doctrine
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
  • Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Pinstripe
  • Rain World
  • Re-Legion
  • Streets of Rogue
  • Streets of Rogue Character Pack

 

