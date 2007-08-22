Dernières actus
A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ?
Publié le Samedi 4 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
De quoi s'occuper pour la rentréeComme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper pour cette rentrée. Les jeux en gras sont nos préférences.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Northgard
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- Stronghold: Warlords - The Art of War Campaign
- Stronghold: Warlords - Special Edition
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Jagged Alliance
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Port Royale 2
- Patrician 3
- Stronghold HD
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Combat Chess
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- The Last Federation
- The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
- Craft The World - Dig with Friends
- Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
- Craft The World - Grottoes
- They Are Billions
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Warrior Kings
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Frozen Synapse
- Frozen Synapse: Red
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
- Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Craft The World
- The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
- The Last Federation Collection
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
- Northgard - The Official Soundtrack
- Northgard - Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel
- Stronghold: Warlords
- Frozen Synapse 2
- Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
- War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
- Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
- Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
- Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
- Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- War for the Overworld: The Under Games
- War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
- Homeworld: Emergence
- UBOATEN DEV
- Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
- Victory At Sea
- Frozen Synapse 2 Soundtrack
- Victory at Sea Pacific
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
- War for the Overworld
- Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
- Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
- Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
- Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition
Les soldes pour fêter le quinzième anniversaire de 505 Games :
- Virginia
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- Indivisible Razmi Challenges
- Last Day of June
- The Guest
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Objects in Space
- Ghostrunner Winter Pack
- ABZÛ
- Ghostrunner
- Horace
- Control Ultimate Edition
- Ghostrunner : Pack Buffle de métal
- Indivisible
- Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- Eldest Souls
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
- Avadon 3: The Warborn
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
- Of Orcs And Men
- Divine Divinity
- Beyond Divinity
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Geneforge Saga
- Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
- Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
- Divinity: Dragon Commander
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
- Depth of Extinction
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
- Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
- GreedFall
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
- Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
- The Age of Decadence
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
- Tyranny - Portrait Pack
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- GreedFall – Gold Edition
- Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
- Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
- Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
- Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
- Dungeon Rats
- GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
- Geneforge Hintbook & Extras
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
- Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
- Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
- Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
- Tyranny - Gold Edition
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
- Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance
- Witchaven I & II Bundle
- Witchaven
- Siege of Avalon: Anthology
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
