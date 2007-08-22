GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

Publié le Samedi 4 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet

 

GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

De quoi s'occuper pour la rentrée

Comme tous les samedis, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur Gog.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui ne manqueront pas de vous occuper pour cette rentrée. Les jeux en gras sont nos préférences.

Les soldes du week-end :
  • Northgard
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
  • Stronghold: Warlords - The Art of War Campaign
  • Stronghold: Warlords - Special Edition
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Jagged Alliance
  • Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
  • Jagged Alliance 2
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Port Royale 2
  • Patrician 3
  • Stronghold HD
  • Stronghold Crusader HD
  • Combat Chess
  • Strategic Command: European Theater
  • The Last Federation
  • The Last Federation - Betrayed Hope
  • Craft The World - Dig with Friends
  • Northgard - Brundr & Kaelinn, Clan of the Lynx
  • Craft The World - Grottoes
  • They Are Billions
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
  • War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
  • Stronghold Crusader 2
  • Warrior Kings
  • Warrior Kings: Battles
  • Frozen Synapse
  • Frozen Synapse: Red
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Princess & The Pig
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Emperor & The Hermit
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Templar & The Duke
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: The Jackal & The Khan
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
  • Craft The World
  • The Last Federation - The Lost Technologies
  • The Last Federation Collection
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Freedom Fighters mini-campaign
  • Stronghold Crusader 2: Delivering Justice mini-campaign
  • Northgard - The Official Soundtrack
  • Northgard - Ratatoskr, Clan of the Squirrel
  • Stronghold: Warlords
  • Frozen Synapse 2
  • Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
  • War for the Overworld: Heart of Gold
  • War for the Overworld: Seasonal Worker Skins
  • Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
  • Northgard - Sváfnir, Clan of the Snake
  • Northgard - Himminbrjotir, Clan of the Ox
  • Northgard - Nidhogg, Clan of the Dragon
  • Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
  • War for the Overworld: The Under Games
  • War for the Overworld: My Pet Dungeon
  • Homeworld: Emergence
  • UBOATEN DEV
  • Northgard - Lyngbakr, Clan of the Kraken
  • Victory At Sea
  • Frozen Synapse 2 Soundtrack
  • Victory at Sea Pacific
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition Upgrade
  • War for the Overworld
  • Northgard - Svardilfari, Clan of the Horse
  • Craft the World - Bosses & Monsters
  • Craft The World - Lonely Mountain
  • Craft The World - Temples of 4 Elements
  • Homeworld® Remastered Collection
  • Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
  • War for the Overworld: Underlord Edition

Les soldes pour fêter le quinzième anniversaire de 505 Games :
  • Virginia
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
  • Bande-son officielle de Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
  • Indivisible Razmi Challenges
  • Last Day of June
  • The Guest
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Objects in Space
  • Ghostrunner Winter Pack
  • ABZÛ
  • Ghostrunner
  • Horace
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Ghostrunner : Pack Buffle de métal
  • Indivisible
  • Bloodstained: Iga's Back Pack
Les soldes sur les RPG :
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Varnhold's Lot
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
  • Eldest Souls
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition
  • Avadon 3: The Warborn
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Explorer's Pack
  • Of Orcs And Men
  • Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
  • Disciples 2 Gold
  • Divine Divinity
  • Beyond Divinity
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Geneforge Saga
  • Divinity 2: Developer's Cut
  • Avernum: The Complete Saga
  • Avadon: The Black Fortress
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander Imperial Edition Upgrade
  • Divinity: Dragon Commander
  • Avadon 2: The Corruption
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Nethergate: Resurrection
  • Queen's Wish: The Conqueror
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Royal Ascension DLC
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Edition
  • Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition
  • Depth of Extinction
  • Avernum: Escape From the Pit
  • Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Pass Extensions
  • Pillars of Eternity: Hero Edition
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Imperial Edition Bundle
  • GreedFall
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part I
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Expansion Pass
  • Pillars of Eternity: The White March - Part II
  • The Age of Decadence
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition Collector's Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
  • Tyranny - Bastard's Wound
  • Tyranny - Portrait Pack
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Beneath The Stolen Lands
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition Upgrade
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • GreedFall – Gold Edition
  • Tyranny - Official Soundtrack Deluxe Edition
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  • Tyranny - Tales from the Tiers
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Poison Wind Globadier
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Immortal Edition Upgrade
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Season Pass
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Avernum 3: Ruined World
  • GreedFall - Adventurer’s Gear DLC
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Soundtrack
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - The Smuggler
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera - Legacy Edition
  • Dungeon Rats
  • GreedFall - De Vespe Conspiracy
  • Geneforge Hintbook & Extras
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Forgotten Sanctum
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal Edition
  • Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
  • Queen's Wish Hintbook & Extras
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Torment: Tides of Numenera
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - The Beast of Winter
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Obsidian Edition
  • Tyranny - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Seeker, Slayer, Survivor
  • Avadon 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Avernum 3: Hint Book & Extras
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - The Wildcards
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Divine Ascension
  • Styx: Master of Shadows
  • Depth of Extinction - Soundtrack
  • Tyranny - Gold Edition
  • Mordheim: City of the Damned - HIRED SWORDS DLC BUNDLE 1 - Poison Wind Globadier + Smuggler
  • Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Season Pass Bundle
Les soldes sur Siège of Avalon et consorts :
  • Witchaven II: Blood Vengeance
  • Witchaven I & II Bundle
  • Witchaven
  • Siege of Avalon: Anthology
  • Diggles: The Myth of Fenris

 

 
