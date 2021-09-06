Dernières actus
A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ?
Life is Strange : True Colors es...
Ron Débloque, le prochain Disne...
Publié le Samedi 11 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
Des JRPG, de l'horreur, de l'indé et j'en passe...Nous sommes samedi 11 septembre, et comme chaque samedi, nous vous proposons de découvrir les soldes sur GOG.com. Quelques dizaines de jeux vidéo à prix cassés qui pourront éventuellement vous occuper ce week-end et pour les semaines à venir. Pour vous aider dans votre choix, nous vous avons mis quelques jeux en gras, il s'agit de nos préférences.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Niche - a genetics survival game
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Dead In Vinland - Norse Side Stories
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Upgrade
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Titans Return
- Tender Loving Care
- Parkan: The Imperial Chronicles
- Ghost Master
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Shelter
- Long Live the Queen
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Ether One Redux
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition
- Ether One Redux Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Among the Sleep - Enhanced Edition
- Shelter 2 Special Edition
- Starpoint Gemini 2
- Layers of Fear: Inheritance
- Kona - Soundtrack
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition
- Parkan: Iron Strategy
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulation - Desert Edition
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Deadly Dozen
- The Park
- The Escapists 2 - Wicked Ward
- Shelter 2
- Shelter 2 Special Edition Upgrade
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Secrets of Aethera
- SOMA
- Shelter 2: Mountains
- Dead In Vinland - Endless Mode: Battle Of The Heodenings
- Starpoint Gemini 2: Titans
- Project ZomboidEN DEV
- Kona
- Layers of Fear
- Paws: A Shelter 2 Game
- Paws: Pitter Patter Edition
- Into the Stars
- Paws: Upgrade to Pitter Patter Edition
- Conarium OST
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Rise of Numibia
- The First Tree
- LOST EMBER
- Parkan 2
- Conarium
- Niche - soundtrack
- Jazzpunk: Flavour Nexus
- Quern - Undying Thoughts (Original Soundtrack)
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Cycle of Warfare
- The Escapists 2 - Glorious Regime Prison
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Through the Woods
- Blair Witch
- Through the Woods: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- The Escapists 2 - Dungeons and Duct Tape
- Judgment: Original Soundtrack
- Dead In Vinland
- The Escapists 2 - Season Pass
- Thief Simulator
- Silver Chains
- Layers of Fear 2
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords - Endpoint
- Dead in Vinland – The Vallhund
- Starpoint Gemini Warlords
- The Escapists 2 - Big Top Breakout
- The Escapists 2
- The Escapists 2: Game of the Year Edition
Les soldes sur les JRPG :
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 3
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ S-Pom Treat Bundle
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Premium Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Accessories
- Xanadu Next
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
- Ys SEVEN
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited -
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Casual Clothes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Costume Pack
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Ys Origin
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Starter Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 5
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Standard Cosmetic Set
- Heroland
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Outfit & Accessory Bundle
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Value Set
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered - Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV - Consumable Value Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV Digital Deluxe Edition
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Value Set 1
- Corpse Party: Blood Drive
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Glasses
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Ride-Alongs
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 2
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Unspeakable Costumes
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Standard Cosmetic Set
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Premium Cosmetic Set
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited Digital Limited Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Special Item Pack
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Shining Pom Bait Pack
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 1
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed - Deluxe Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - Shining Pom Bait Set 4
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko’s Hysteric Birthday Bash
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III - Consumable Starter Set
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II - All Arcus Covers
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III Digital Limited Edition
- Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited -
- Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Item Bundle
- Corpse Party 2: Dead Patient
- Lamplight City Original Soundtrack
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark - Soundtrack
- CHUCHEL Soundtrack + Art Book
- Sally Face
- Mutropolis
- VirtuaVerse - Soundtrack
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption
- The Feeble Files
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- The Longest Journey
- Gobliiins pack
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- Still Life
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- The Last Express
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Still Life 2
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- Botanicula
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Deponia
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Nancy Drew: Curse of Blackmoor Manor
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- Dracula 4+5
- Dracula Trilogy
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- The Inner World
- Memoria
- Lilly Looking Through
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Gomo
- Kentucky Route Zero: PC Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Harvester
- Journey of a Roach
- Moebius: Empire Rising
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Quest for Infamy
- The Hugo Trilogy
- Shadowgate
- Shadowgate: Special Edition Upgrade
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- A Golden Wake
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- Toonstruck
- Randal's Monday
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Deluxe Edition
- Rusty Lake Hotel
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise
- The Darkside Detective
- Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Soundtrack
- Rainswept Original Soundtrack
- The 7th Guest: 25th Anniversary Edition
- The Gateway Trilogy - Soundtrack
- The Dream Machine
- Trüberbrook
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- Machineboy Complete Collection
- Bad Dream: Fever
- Thimbleweed Park
- Night in the Woods: Weird Autumn Edition
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Unforeseen Incidents
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love
- Dracula: Love Kills
- Demetrios - The BIG Cynical Adventure
- Supreme League of Patriots: Season Pass
- Pilot Brothers
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- Dead Synchronicity Soundtrack
- Star Trek™: Judgment Rites
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Anna's Quest
- Samorost 2
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Starship Titanic
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- 2064: Read Only Memories - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Order of the Thorne: The King's Challenge
- Samorost 3
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Samorost 3 Soundtrack + Art Book
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Guard Duty
- The Last Door: Season 2 Collector's Edition
- Oxenfree
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened - Remastered
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- A Vampyre Story
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth - Soundtrack
- Yesterday Origins
- Milkmaid of the Milky Way
- FoxTailEN DEV
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Dark Fall: Ghost Vigil
- TSIOQUE
- The Lion's Song - Soundtrack
- Memoranda
- Don't Escape: 4 Days to Survive
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Revolutionary Edition
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- Dracula Origin
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Original Soundtrack
- The Lion's Song
- Detective Gallo
- The Gateway Trilogy
- Botanicula Soundtrack + Art Book
- Milkmaid of the Milky Way OST
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Soundtrack Edition
- LUNA The Shadow Dust
- Unforeseen Incidents Artbook
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition Soundtrack
- CHUCHEL
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Barrow Hill: The Dark Path
- Bad Dream: Coma
- Rusty Lake: Roots
- Thimbleweed Park - Ransome Unbeeped
- TSIOQUE - Original Soundtrack OST
- Simon the Sorcerer 2: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure Artbook
- Down in Bermuda
- Rusty Lake Paradise
- HIVESWAP: Act 1 Original Soundtrack
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love - Digital Artbook
- TSIOQUE - Digital Artbook
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Art Book
- HIVESWAP: Act 1
- Tormentum: Dark Sorrow
- Rainswept
- LUNA The Shadow Dust – Bande-son officielle
- Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank
- Unforeseen Incidents Original Soundtrack
- Lost Eden
- Guard Duty - Official Soundtrack
- Lamplight City
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- VirtuaVerse
- The Darkside Detective - Soundtrack
- Barrow Hill: Curse of the Ancient Circle
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- FoxTail - Official Game Soundtrack
Commentaires
Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité
Ajouter un commentaire
Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire
Derniers Commentaires
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par jymmyelloco
- PlayStation Showcase : Forspoken par clayman00
- Sony n'offrira plus la mise à jour Next-Gen pour ses futurs jeux par jymmyelloco
- Sony n'offrira plus la mise à jour Next-Gen pour ses futurs jeux par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par clayman00
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ? par clayman00
Articles préférés
- (TEST) The Legend Of Zelda : Skyward Sword (Nintendo Switch)
- Farming Simulator 2022 nous dévoile un trailer, une nouvelle carte et son season pass
- QuakeCon 2021 : Résumé de la première journée
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ?
- A quoi jouez-vous ce weekend ?
Dernières Vidéos
- Life is Strange : True Colors est sorti
- Ron Débloque, le prochain Disney
- Terrain of Magical Expertise sort aujourd'hui !
- Dice Legacy est disponible sur Switch et PC
- Hindsight 20/20 : Wrath of the Raakshasa est disponible
- UnMetal, un bandana et de la discrétion
- Techland vous propose une petit histoire audio issue de l'univers de Dying Light
Derniers Concours
- Gagnez une webcam Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p !
- Destiny 2 : Bastion des Ombres arrive dans une semaine
- Concours : Gagnez 5 liens pour voir le film The Quake
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Revenge
- Concours : Gagnez le livre I Kill Giants et des ex-libris tous dédicacés !
- Concours : Cyberlink vous offre Screen Recorder 3 Deluxe !
- Concours : Gagnez 3 Blu-ray™ et 3 DVD du film Insidious : la dernière clé