Publié le Samedi 18 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet

 

GOG.com : les soldes du week-end

Je vous laisse dépenser sans compter

Comme tous les samedis depuis longtemps, nous vous proposons les fameuses soldes du week-end sur GOG.com. Cette fois-ci encore, il y a du choix et il y en a surtout pour tous les goûts. Comme nous sommes gentils, nous vous mettons quelques jeux en gras pour vous conseiller dans vos emplettes.

Les soldes du week-end :
  • Cinders
  • Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
  • Heaven's Vault
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
  • Tomb Raider: Anniversary
  • The Longest Journey
  • Tomb Raider 1+2+3
  • Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
  • Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
  • Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
  • In Other Waters
  • CrossCode
  • Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
  • Overboard!
  • Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
  • Minoria
  • Bright Memory
  • Iron Danger
  • Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
  • Aquaria
  • Anna's Quest
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
  • Silence
  • CrossCode - Ninja Skin
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
  • AER – Memories of Old
  • Eliza
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
  • Song of Farca
  • Apsulov: End of Gods
  • Little Misfortune
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
  • Tomb Raider GOTY
  • Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
  • Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
  • Solstice
  • Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
  • Tomb Raider: Legend
  • The Witch's House MV
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
  • The Suicide of Rachel Foster
  • Whispers of a Machine
  • The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
  • Iconoclasts
  • Mirror's Edge™
  • Tomb Raider: Underworld
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
  • Dex
  • Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
  • Hedon Bloodrite
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
  • VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
  • Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
  • Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
  • Paradise Killer
  • Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
  • ECHO
Les soldes sur les RPG Sci-Fi :
  • Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
  • The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
  • The Surge - Augmented Edition
  • We are the Dwarves
  • Mars: War Logs
  • The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
  • Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
  • Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
  • Shadowrun Returns
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
  • Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
  • The Outer Worlds
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
  • The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
  • Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
  • Shadowrun Returns Deluxe DLC
  • The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
  • Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
  • The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
  • Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
  • Re-Legion
  • The Surge
  • Disjunction Soundtrack
  • The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
  • The Surge - A Walk in the Park
  • The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
  • The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
  • The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
  • Disjunction
  • ELEX Digital Extras
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
  • Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
  • Disjunction Game + Soundtrack bundle
  • The Surge 2
  • ELEX
  • Dex
  • The Surge 2 - Season Pass
  • The Technomancer
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
  • Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
Les soldes de la semaine :
  • Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
  • Kingpin: Life of Crime
  • Soldier of Fortune: Payback
  • DUSK
  • Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
  • Evolva
  • Descent 3 + Mercenary
  • Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
  • I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
  • Redneck Rampage Collection
  • Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
  • Unreal Gold
  • Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
  • Unreal Tournament GOTY
  • Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
  • Blake Stone: Planet Strike
  • Rise of the Triad: Dark War
  • Independence War™ Deluxe
  • Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
  • Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
  • Wing Commander™ 1+2
  • Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
  • Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • System Shock™ 2
  • Catacombs Pack
  • Clive Barker's Undying
  • Singularity™
  • Wing Commander™: Academy
  • Wing Commander™: Armada
  • Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
  • SiN Gold
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  • Descent
  • Descent 2
  • Screencheat
  • Lovely Planet
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition
  • Blood: Fresh Supply
  • Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
  • Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
  • Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
  • The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
  • Venom. Codename: Outbreak
  • FireStarter
  • Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  • System Shock: Enhanced Edition
  • Turok
  • TimeShift™
  • NecroVisioN: Lost Company
  • Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
  • Dread TemplarEN DEV
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
  • NecroVision
  • AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
  • ViscerafestEN DEV
  • Lovely Planet OST
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
  • Crysis®
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • Crysis Warhead®
  • WRATH: Aeon of RuinEN DEV
  • Tunguska: The Visitation
  • GRAVENEN DEV
  • Call of Juarez
  • Xeno Crisis
  • Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  • AMID EVIL
  • Void Bastards

 

 
