Publié le Samedi 18 septembre 2021 à 12:00:00 par Théo Valet
GOG.com : les soldes du week-end
Je vous laisse dépenser sans compterComme tous les samedis depuis longtemps, nous vous proposons les fameuses soldes du week-end sur GOG.com. Cette fois-ci encore, il y a du choix et il y en a surtout pour tous les goûts. Comme nous sommes gentils, nous vous mettons quelques jeux en gras pour vous conseiller dans vos emplettes.
Les soldes du week-end :
- Cinders
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Heaven's Vault
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- The Longest Journey
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- In Other Waters
- CrossCode
- Jenny LeClue - Detectivu
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
- Overboard!
- Whispers of a Machine Blue Edition
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
- Minoria
- Bright Memory
- Iron Danger
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan
- Aquaria
- Anna's Quest
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Silence
- CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- Grim Legends 3: The Dark City
- AER – Memories of Old
- Eliza
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- Song of Farca
- Apsulov: End of Gods
- Little Misfortune
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- Solstice - Digital Collector's Edition
- Solstice
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- The Witch's House MV
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- The Suicide of Rachel Foster
- Whispers of a Machine
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Iconoclasts
- Mirror's Edge™
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Dex
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- Hedon Bloodrite
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
- VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action
- Heaven's Vault Official Soundtrack
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Paradise Killer
- Little Misfortune Fancy Edition
- ECHO
- Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game
- The Surge 2 - Public Enemy Weapon Pack
- The Surge - Augmented Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- Mars: War Logs
- The Surge 2 - Premium Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Re-Legion - Digital Soundtrack
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- The Outer Worlds
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- The Surge - The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun Returns Deluxe DLC
- The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe Upgrade
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition Deluxe
- The Surge 1 & 2 - Dual Pack
- Re-Legion - Deluxe Edition
- Re-Legion
- The Surge
- Disjunction Soundtrack
- The Surge 2 - The Kraken Expansion
- The Surge - A Walk in the Park
- The Surge - CREO Special Employee Kit
- The Surge 2 - Jericho's Legacy Gears Pack
- The Surge 2 - URBN Gear Pack
- Disjunction
- ELEX Digital Extras
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided™ DLC - Season Pass
- Re-Legion - Digital Artbook
- Disjunction Game + Soundtrack bundle
- The Surge 2
- ELEX
- Dex
- The Surge 2 - Season Pass
- The Technomancer
- Cyberpunk 2077
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Kingpin: Life of Crime
- Soldier of Fortune: Payback
- DUSK
- Medal of Honor™: Pacific Assault
- Evolva
- Descent 3 + Mercenary
- Shogo: Mobile Armor Division
- I.G.I. 2: Covert Strike
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- Unreal 2: The Awakening Special Edition
- Unreal Gold
- Unreal Tournament 2004 Editor's Choice Edition
- Unreal Tournament GOTY
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Independence War™ II: Edge of Chaos
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- System Shock™ 2
- Catacombs Pack
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Singularity™
- Wing Commander™: Academy
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- SiN Gold
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Descent
- Descent 2
- Screencheat
- Lovely Planet
- Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
- DUSK - Intruder Edition
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
- Paranautical Activity Deluxe Atonement Edition
- The Original Strife: Veteran Edition
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- FireStarter
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Turok
- TimeShift™
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Void Bastards: Bang Tydy
- Dread TemplarEN DEV
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR EDITION
- NecroVision
- AMID EVIL: WARRIOR UPGRADE
- ViscerafestEN DEV
- Lovely Planet OST
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- DUSK - Intruder Edition Upgrade
- Crysis®
- Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
- Crysis Warhead®
- WRATH: Aeon of RuinEN DEV
- Tunguska: The Visitation
- GRAVENEN DEV
- Call of Juarez
- Xeno Crisis
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- AMID EVIL
- Void Bastards
