Gog.com, n'oubliez pas les soldes d'hiver

Dernières actus

The King's Man : Première Missi...

Final Fantasy XVI impacté par l...

The Lawyer : saurez-vous résoud...

Timelie sort sur Nintendo Switch

The Batman : la nouvelle bande-a...

 

Publié le Jeudi 30 décembre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, n'oubliez pas les soldes d'hiver

Parce qu'il y a du lourd

Le site Gog.com poursuit ses soldes d'hiver jusqu'au 5 janvier. Ce sont plus de 3500 jeux en promotion, à des prix défiant toute concurrence, que vous pourrez retrouver. Avec quelques incontournables !

On vous a, comme d'habitude, mis nos préférences en gras. N'oubliez pas de cliquer sur les liens pour avoir la liste complète.

Les meilleurs rabais :
  • 1954 Alcatraz
  • A New Beginning
  • Anachronox
  • Anna's Quest
  • Beholder
  • Blackguards
  • Blackguards 2
  • Ceville
  • Daikatana
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Deus Ex 2
  • Deus Ex Mankind Divided
  • Deus Ex
  • Felix the Reaper
  • Hard West
  • Legacy of Kain
  • Outlast
  • Outlast 2
  • Silence
  • Sleeping Dogs
  • Stronghold Crusader 2
  • Teslagrad
  • The Penumbra Collection
  • The Witcher
  • The Witcher 2
  • Thief
  • Thief 2
  • Thief 3
  • Deus Ex Human Revolution
  • Soma
  • Everspace
  • Steel Rats
  • Styx Master of Shadows
  • Tomb Raider Anniversary
  • Tomb Raider Legend
  • Tomb Raider The Angel of Darkness
  • Tomb Raider The Last Revelation + Chronicles
  • Tomb Raider Underworld
Les jeux soldes uniquement sur Gog.com !
  • Elvira Mistress of the Dark
  • Star Trek Voyager Elite Force
  • Blood Omen Legacy of Kain
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Warcraft I + II
  • Blade Runner
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
(cliquez sur le lien pour plus de titre)

Les soldes de jeux ayant l'hiver pour thème (ou presque) :
  • Cthulhu Saves Christmas
  • Frostpunk
  • Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition
  • Journey to the Savage Planet
  • Lego Harry Potter Années 1-4
  • Metro Exodus
  • Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
  • This War of Mine
  • Batman Arkham Origins
  • Dead Space
  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • The Witcher 3
Voici les nouveautés :
  • A Plague Tale Innocence
  • Arx Fatalis
  • Bound by Flame
  • Call of Cthulhu
  • Dishonored
  • Dishonored 2
  • Doom 3 BFG
  • Fallout 3
  • Greedfall
  • Heretic + Hexen
  • Prey
  • Just Cause
  • Just Cause 2
  • Sleeping Dogs
  • Thief
  • The Evil Within
  • The Surge
  • Vampyr
  • Wolfenstein 3D
  • Wolfenstein The New Order
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
  • Wolfenstein The Old Blood
  • Doom II +  Final Doom
  • Fallout
  • Fallout 2
  • Fallout Tactics
  • Fallout New Vegas
En voici quelques-uns des jeux en soldes :

Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes et notamment :
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Shadowrun Trilogy
Les soldes classiques d'hiver, notamment :
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Heroes of Might & Magic
  • Populous
  • Sin Gold
  • Sim City 3000
  • Spore
  • System Shock
  • Blade Runner
  • Warcraft I & II
Les jeux en coop sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Brothers a tale of two sons
  • Cat Quest
  • Guacamelee! 2
  • Journey to the savage planet
  • Lego Harry Potter
  • Lego Batman
  • Lego Star Wars
  • Cuphead
Les jeux réconfortants sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Coffee Talk
  • Slime Rancher
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Forever
  • Terraria
Les jeux d'hiver sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Frostpunk
  • Icewind Dale
  • Metro Exodus
  • Batman Arkham Origins
  • Metro 2033
  • Dead Space
  • The Witcher 3
  • This War of Mine
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
Les RPG sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Baldur's Gate
  • Darksiders
  • Deus Ex
  • Divinity Original Sins
  • Icewind Dale
  • Pathfinder Kingmaker
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • System Shock
  • The Legend of Heroes
  • Shadow Run Trilogy
  • Star Wars Knigts of the Old Republic
  • The Witcher 3
  • Titan Quest
Les meilleures ventes d'hiver sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Baldur's Gate
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Biomutant
  • Disco Elysium
  • Metro Exodus
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Blade Runner
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Wasteland 3
Les jeux Devolver sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Broforce
  • Carrion
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Gris
  • Hotline Miami
  • OlliOlli
  • Serious Sam 4
  • Shadow Warrior
Les jeux Ubisoft sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Driver
  • Far Cry
  • Heroes of Might & Magic
  • Might & Magic
  • POD
  • Rayman
  • The Settlers
  • Splinter Cell
  • Brothers in Arms
  • Beyond Good and Evil
  • Assassin's Creed
  • Prince of Persia
Les jeux THQ sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Biomutant
  • Black Mirror
  • Carmageddon
  • Darksiders
  • de Blob
  • Desperados III
  • Gothic
  • Spellforce
  • Outcast
  • Titan Quest
Les jeux Disney sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Lego Indiana Jones
  • Lego Star Wars
  • Lego Pïrates des Caraïbes
  • Maniac Mansion
  • Star Wars Battlefront
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight
  • Star Wars Dark Forces
  • Star Wars The Force Unleashed
  • Star Wars Tie Fighter
  • Star Wars X-Wing
  • Afterlife
  • Hercules
  • Monkey Island
  • Indiana Jones et la dernière croisade
  • Sam & Max
  • Outlaws
Les jeux Deep Silver sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Dice Legacy
  • Encased RPG
  • Gods Will Fall
  • Metro Exodus
  • Outward
  • Pathfinder Kingmaker
  • Red Faction
  • Saints Row
  • Secret Files
  • Shenmue III
  • Wasteland 3
  • Metro 2033
  • Metro Last Light
Les jeux Paradox Interactive sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Age of Wonders
  • Europa Universalis
  • Pillars of Eternity
  • Stellaris
  • Surviving Mars
  • Shadowrun
Les jeux 2K Games sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Ancestors
  • Army Men
  • BioShock
  • Mafia
  • Civilization IV
  • The Outer worlds
  • X-Com
Les jeux Square Enix sont en soldes, et notamment :
  • Daikatana
  • Gex
  • Just Cause
  • Legacy of Kain
  • Supreme Commander
  • Deus Ex
  • Thief
  • Tomb Raider

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum

- Spider-Man: No Way Home, la critique du film par Cedric Gasperini

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Cedric Gasperini

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum

- TheA500 Mini : l'Amiga renaît le 25 mars par 10r

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 16 : Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4) par Cedric Gasperini

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 16 : Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4) par jymmyelloco

Articles préférés

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 1 : Tandem: A Tale of Shadows (PS4)

- (TEST) Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 6 : Nelke & the Legendary Alchemists - Ateliers of the New World (PS4)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- L'Edito du dimanche

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 16 : Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate (PS4)

Dernières Vidéos

- Final Fantasy XVI impacté par la Covid

- The Lawyer : saurez-vous résoudre un crime ?

- Timelie sort sur Nintendo Switch

- The Batman : la nouvelle bande-annonce !

- World Nations Game : un MMO politique

- Regiments : testez le jeu gratuitement

- John Wick 4 : la bande-annonce avec une mauvaise nouvelle

Derniers Concours

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 18 : Men In Black Coffret 4 films (Blu-ray)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 17 : Funforge Gingerbread House

44047-soldes-d-hiver-jeux-video-pc-gog-com-liste-offres