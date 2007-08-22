Dernières actus
Publié le Jeudi 30 décembre 2021 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, n'oubliez pas les soldes d'hiver
Parce qu'il y a du lourdLe site Gog.com poursuit ses soldes d'hiver jusqu'au 5 janvier. Ce sont plus de 3500 jeux en promotion, à des prix défiant toute concurrence, que vous pourrez retrouver. Avec quelques incontournables !
On vous a, comme d'habitude, mis nos préférences en gras. N'oubliez pas de cliquer sur les liens pour avoir la liste complète.
Les meilleurs rabais :
- 1954 Alcatraz
- A New Beginning
- Anachronox
- Anna's Quest
- Beholder
- Blackguards
- Blackguards 2
- Ceville
- Daikatana
- Darkest Dungeon
- Deus Ex 2
- Deus Ex Mankind Divided
- Deus Ex
- Felix the Reaper
- Hard West
- Legacy of Kain
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Silence
- Sleeping Dogs
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- Teslagrad
- The Penumbra Collection
- The Witcher
- The Witcher 2
- Thief
- Thief 2
- Thief 3
- Deus Ex Human Revolution
- Soma
- Everspace
- Steel Rats
- Styx Master of Shadows
- Tomb Raider Anniversary
- Tomb Raider Legend
- Tomb Raider The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Tomb Raider Underworld
- Elvira Mistress of the Dark
- Star Trek Voyager Elite Force
- Blood Omen Legacy of Kain
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Warcraft I + II
- Blade Runner
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
Les soldes de jeux ayant l'hiver pour thème (ou presque) :
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Frostpunk
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Lego Harry Potter Années 1-4
- Metro Exodus
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- This War of Mine
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Dead Space
- Metro 2033 Redux
- The Witcher 3
- A Plague Tale Innocence
- Arx Fatalis
- Bound by Flame
- Call of Cthulhu
- Dishonored
- Dishonored 2
- Doom 3 BFG
- Fallout 3
- Greedfall
- Heretic + Hexen
- Prey
- Just Cause
- Just Cause 2
- Sleeping Dogs
- Thief
- The Evil Within
- The Surge
- Vampyr
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Wolfenstein The New Order
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein The Old Blood
- Doom II + Final Doom
- Fallout
- Fallout 2
- Fallout Tactics
- Fallout New Vegas
Les jeux Paradox sont en soldes et notamment :
- Pillars of Eternity
- Shadowrun Trilogy
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Heroes of Might & Magic
- Populous
- Sin Gold
- Sim City 3000
- Spore
- System Shock
- Blade Runner
- Warcraft I & II
- Brothers a tale of two sons
- Cat Quest
- Guacamelee! 2
- Journey to the savage planet
- Lego Harry Potter
- Lego Batman
- Lego Star Wars
- Cuphead
- Coffee Talk
- Slime Rancher
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman Forever
- Terraria
- Frostpunk
- Icewind Dale
- Metro Exodus
- Batman Arkham Origins
- Metro 2033
- Dead Space
- The Witcher 3
- This War of Mine
- Star Wars Battlefront II
- Baldur's Gate
- Darksiders
- Deus Ex
- Divinity Original Sins
- Icewind Dale
- Pathfinder Kingmaker
- Pillars of Eternity
- System Shock
- The Legend of Heroes
- Shadow Run Trilogy
- Star Wars Knigts of the Old Republic
- The Witcher 3
- Titan Quest
- Baldur's Gate
- Diablo + Hellfire
- Biomutant
- Disco Elysium
- Metro Exodus
- Psychonauts 2
- Blade Runner
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Wasteland 3
- Broforce
- Carrion
- Enter the Gungeon
- Gris
- Hotline Miami
- OlliOlli
- Serious Sam 4
- Shadow Warrior
- Driver
- Far Cry
- Heroes of Might & Magic
- Might & Magic
- POD
- Rayman
- The Settlers
- Splinter Cell
- Brothers in Arms
- Beyond Good and Evil
- Assassin's Creed
- Prince of Persia
- Biomutant
- Black Mirror
- Carmageddon
- Darksiders
- de Blob
- Desperados III
- Gothic
- Spellforce
- Outcast
- Titan Quest
- Lego Indiana Jones
- Lego Star Wars
- Lego Pïrates des Caraïbes
- Maniac Mansion
- Star Wars Battlefront
- Star Wars Jedi Knight
- Star Wars Dark Forces
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed
- Star Wars Tie Fighter
- Star Wars X-Wing
- Afterlife
- Hercules
- Monkey Island
- Indiana Jones et la dernière croisade
- Sam & Max
- Outlaws
- Dice Legacy
- Encased RPG
- Gods Will Fall
- Metro Exodus
- Outward
- Pathfinder Kingmaker
- Red Faction
- Saints Row
- Secret Files
- Shenmue III
- Wasteland 3
- Metro 2033
- Metro Last Light
- Age of Wonders
- Europa Universalis
- Pillars of Eternity
- Stellaris
- Surviving Mars
- Shadowrun
- Ancestors
- Army Men
- BioShock
- Mafia
- Civilization IV
- The Outer worlds
- X-Com
- Daikatana
- Gex
- Just Cause
- Legacy of Kain
- Supreme Commander
- Deus Ex
- Thief
- Tomb Raider
