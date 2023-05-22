Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 27 mai 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Vous allez encore lâcher de la thune...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Alt-Frequencies
- Din's Curse
- Mount & Blade
- Mount & Blade : Warband
- Zombasite
- Fabled Lands
- Hellslave
- Ruggnar
- Bibots
- Clash II
- Ara Fell Enhanced Edition
- Evertried
- Minoria
- Lost Ruins
- Smelter
- Rise of the Third Power
- Barbarian Testament of the Primordials
- Alan Wake
- Carrion
- Chernobylite
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- In Sound Mind
- Mundawn
- Outlast
- Outlast 2
- Prodeus
- Stalker Call of Pripyat
- Stalker Clear Sky
- Stalker Shadow of Chernobyl
- Scorn
- Succubus
- Blair Witch
- Conarium
- Ghost Blood
- Dusk
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms 2
- Worms United
- Shing!
- Worms WMD
- Helldorado
- Comanche
- Curved Space
- Epid Chef
- The Dwarves
- Greak Memories of Azur
- Hell Pie
- Disciples 2
- Two Worlds
- Two Worlds II
- Enclave
- Loop Hero
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Iratus Lord of the Dead
- Cult of the Lamb
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Blackguards
- Anodyne
- Ashen
- Mortal Shell
- This War of Mine
- Daying Light
- Lords of the Fallen
- Call of Juarez Gunslinger
- Call of Juarez Bound in Blood
- Frostpunk
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Sniper Ghost Warrior
- Succubus
- Agony
- Gamedec
- Punk Wars
- Steel Rats
- Beyond Good & Evil
- Rayman 2
- Rayman Origins
- Rayman 3
- Rayman Forever
- Hollow Knight
- Prince of Persia Les sables du temps
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia Les deux Royaumes
- Prince of Persia L'âme du guerrier
- Worms Armageddon
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Rogue Legacy
- Turok
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Lego Batman
- Lego Harry Potter 1-4
- Lego Harry Potter 5-7
- Lego Batman 2
- Flashback
- Lost Words Beyond the Page
- Broforce
- Mosaic
- We are the Dwarves
- AER Memories
- Bad Dream Coma
- Felix the Reaper
- Mordheim City of the Damned
- Post Mortem
- Still Life
- Still Life 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
