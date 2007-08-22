Dernières actus
Publié le Lundi 28 août 2023 à 11:30:00 par Romain Cappelletti
Les grands gagnants de la Gamescom 2023
Suspense...Si la Gamescom est une superbe occasion pour développeurs et éditeurs de présenter leurs jeux à venir, gardons à l'esprit que cet évènement demeure un concours dans lesquels les jeux sortis et à venir se disputent une place sur le podium.
Cette année, et avec 5 prix remportés, c'est sans doutes Nintendo qui s'en sort le mieux.
Voici la liste des prix distribués :
- Meilleur jeu Xbox : Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
- Meilleur jeu Switch : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- Meilleur jeu Playstation : Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Meilleur jeu PC : Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Meilleur jeu mobile : Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay
- Meilleurs graphismes : Black Myth : Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
- Meilleurs sons : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- Meilleur gameplay : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- Le plus divertissant : Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
- Le plus épique : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
- Le plus "wholesome" : Pikmin 4, Nintendo
- Le plus impactant : Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay
- La meilleure annonce : Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Le meilleur stand : Bandai Namco Entertainment
