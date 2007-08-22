Les grands gagnants de la Gamescom 2023

Publié le Lundi 28 août 2023 à 11:30:00 par Romain Cappelletti

Suspense...



- Meilleur jeu Xbox : Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment

- Meilleur jeu Switch : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

- Meilleur jeu Playstation : Tekken 8, Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Meilleur jeu PC : Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

- Meilleur jeu mobile : Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay



- Meilleurs graphismes : Black Myth : Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology

- Meilleurs sons : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

- Meilleur gameplay : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

- Le plus divertissant : Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion

- Le plus épique : Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo

- Le plus "wholesome" : Pikmin 4, Nintendo

- Le plus impactant : Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay



- La meilleure annonce : Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment

- Le meilleur stand : Bandai Namco Entertainment







Si la Gamescom est une superbe occasion pour développeurs et éditeurs de présenter leurs jeux à venir, gardons à l'esprit que cet évènement demeure un concours dans lesquels les jeux sortis et à venir se disputent une place sur le podium.Cette année, et avec 5 prix remportés, c'est sans doutes Nintendo qui s'en sort le mieux.Voici la liste des prix distribués :