Les grands gagnants de la Gamescom 2023

Publié le Lundi 28 août 2023 à 11:30:00 par Romain Cappelletti

 

Suspense...

Si la Gamescom est une superbe occasion pour développeurs et éditeurs de présenter leurs jeux à venir, gardons à l'esprit que cet évènement demeure un concours dans lesquels les jeux sortis et à venir se disputent une place sur le podium.

Cette année, et avec 5 prix remportés, c'est sans doutes Nintendo qui s'en sort le mieux.

Voici la liste des prix distribués :

-  Meilleur jeu Xbox :              Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Entertainment
-  Meilleur jeu Switch :          Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
-  Meilleur jeu Playstation :  Tekken 8,  Bandai Namco Entertainment
-  Meilleur jeu PC :                 Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
-  Meilleur jeu mobile :          Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay

-  Meilleurs graphismes :    Black Myth : Wukong, Game Science Interactive Technology
-  Meilleurs sons :                 Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
-  Meilleur gameplay :           Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
-  Le plus divertissant :         Payday 3, Starbreeze Studios / Plaion
-  Le plus épique :                 Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
-  Le plus "wholesome" :     Pikmin 4, Nintendo
-  Le plus impactant :           Sky : Children of the Light, thatgamecompay

-  La meilleure annonce :    Little Nightmares 3, Supermassive Games / Bandai Namco Entertainment
-  Le meilleur stand :            Bandai Namco Entertainment


 


 

 
image

 

 

 

 

