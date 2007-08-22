Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 9 décembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toute petite semaineChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- The Longest Journey
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Shadowrun Returns
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Leisure Suit Larry: Magna Cum Laude: Uncut and Uncensored!
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Worms United
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Star Control I & II
- Botanicula
- Lands of Lore 3
- Gobliiins pack
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Worms World Party Remastered
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Memoria
- Aliens versus Predator Classic 2000
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Mad Max
- Darklands
- Realms of the Haunting
- Drakensang
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Sunless Sea
- The Night of the Rabbit
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Moto Racer
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Venetica - Gold Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Loop Hero
- Perimeter
- The Technomancer
- Soulbringer
- Moto Racer 2
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- The Journeyman Project 2: Buried in Time
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- Satellite Reign
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Bioforge
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Hard Reset Redux
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Anna's Quest
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Judge Dredd: Dredd vs Death
- Wasteland Remastered
- Starship Titanic
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- Smugglers V
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Legends of Eisenwald
- The Long Journey Home
- Distant Worlds: Universe
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- VVVVVV
- BATTLETECH
- Normality
- Aquaria
- D: Résoudre le Mystére...Explorer le Côté Noir de Votre âme
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- Shadowgrounds
- Master of Orion: Revenge of Antares Race Pack
- Wacky Wheels
- Warrior Kings
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra
- Samorost 3
- AER – Memories of Old
- Silence
- The Sexy Brutale
- Warrior Kings: Battles
- Avernum 2: Crystal Souls
- Re-Volt
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- CARRION
- Kona
- Perimeter: Emperor's Testament
- Escape Goat
- The Last Federation
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- Shadowgrounds Survivor
- Great Battles Collector's Edition
- The Fall
- The Ball
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Personal Nightmare
- Shadow Warrior 2 Deluxe
- DLC ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- Finding Paradise
- Bounty Train
- Super Hexagon
- Men of War: Vietnam Special Edition
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Road to Iron Forest
- Ziggurat
- Tender Loving Care
- Samorost 3 Cosmic Edition
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- DLC BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- West of Loathing
- Crying Suns
- Hexplore
- Donut County
- MouseCraft
- EVERSPACE™ 2
- THE LAST BLADE
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- The Chaos Engine
- CHUCHEL
- Pathway
- Shattered Haven
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Unpacking
- Avernum 3: Ruined World
- Fist Puncher
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York
- Blades of Time - Limited Edition
- Serious Sam 4
- Apache Longbow
- Street Racing Syndicate
- DLC BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- Forsaken Remastered
- Monster Prom
- The Great Perhaps
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- DLC Legends of Eisenwald: Knight's Pack
- Drakkhen
- Tacoma
- DLC Democracy 3: Extremism
- DLC Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Lords of Xulima
- The Signal From Tölva
- Mobile Forces
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- North & South
- Eric the Unready
- Punch Club
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- Gun Metal
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Ultimate Body Blows
- else Heart.Break()
- Othercide
- Alien Rampage
- DLC Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York
- The Final Station
- DLC BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Little Inferno
- SKYHILL
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- DLC Master of Orion: Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Gunship!
- Knights of the Sky
- Nethergate: Resurrection
- Exiled Kingdoms
- Pikuniku
- The Count Lucanor
- Figment
- The Swindle
- The Last Federation Collection
- Space Rangers: Quest
- Not a Hero
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York Deluxe Edition
- BATTLETECH - Digital Deluxe
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Evoland
- Ys: The Oath in Felghana
- Ys Origin
- Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim
- Costume Quest
- CrossCode
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Elminage Gothic
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Celestian Tales: Old North
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- Ys SEVEN
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Xanadu Next
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Mary Skelter: Nightmares
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition
- Evoland 2, A Slight Case of Spacetime Continuum Disorder
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Ys: Memories of Celceta
- Cosmic Star Heroine
- Agarest: Generations of War - Collector’s Edition
- Haven
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack
- DLC CrossCode: A New Home
- Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack
- Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls
- Zwei: The Arges Adventure
- Evenicle
- Zwei: The Ilvard Insurrection
- Tahira: Echoes of the Astral Empire
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Undead & Undressed
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Pack de la version classique de Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™
- Ideology in Friction Deluxe Edition
- Anima: Gate of Memories
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Fallen Makina and the City of Ruins
- Megadimension Neptunia VIIR
- DLC CrossCode - Ninja Skin
- EARTHLOCK
- Corpse Party: Book of Shadows
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- Children of Zodiarcs
- Detective Girl of the Steam City
- Chained Echoes
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- Evenicle 2
- Celestian Tales: Realms Beyond
- The Imperial Gatekeeper
- Fae Tactics
- Dragon Star Varnir Complete Deluxe Edition Bundle
- Chevalier Historie
- Death end re;Quest
- Dungeon Town
- Hyperdimension Neptunia U: Action Unleashed
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 Deluxe Pack
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack 2
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force Complete Deluxe Set
- Children of Zodiarcs Collector's Edition
- Phoenotopia: Awakening
- Moero Chronicle Deluxe Bundle
- DLC Megadimension Neptunia VIIR DLC Pack
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation - DLC Pack 2
- Sengoku Rance
- Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation - DLC Pack 2
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation Deluxe Pack
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3: V Generation Deluxe Pack
- Corpse Party (2021)
- Death end re;Quest DLC Bundle
- VenusBlood FRONTIER International
- Cris Tales
- Leanna's Slice of Life
- Rise of the Third Power
- Heavenly Heroes of Antidomi
- VenusBlood HOLLOW International
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- DLC CrossCode: Manlea
- Ambrosia
- DLC CrossCode - Soundtrack
- Cloud Meadow
- Ikenfell
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Slave's Sword
- Demon Sword: Incubus
- DLC Evoland 2 Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- 8-Bit Adventures 1: The Forgotten Journey Remastered Edition
- President Yukino
- Magical Girl Celesphonia
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia U - Bonus Quest
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia U - Difficult Quest
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force
- Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka 2
- Mary Skelter 2
- Neptunia Virtual Stars
- Death end re;Quest 2 Complete Deluxe Edition
- Noelle Does Her Best!
- Rance 01 + 02
- Succumate
- The Heart of Darkness
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG
- Coromon
- Paladin Dream
- Apostle: Rebellion
- Slave's Sword 2
- The Demon Lord is New in Town!
- DLC Death end re;Quest - Deluxe Pack
- Lelie Navigation!
- Super Neptunia RPG DLC Bundle
- Rance Quest Magnum
- The Dead End
- Super Neptunia Deluxe Edition Bundle
- Brave Alchemist Colette
- DLC Death end re;Quest - Additional Character: Ripuka
- Demons Roots
- Niplheim's Hunter - Branded Azel
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Super Neptunia RPG
- Moero Chronicle
- Heroland
- DLC Death end re;Quest - Early Bird Special
- Sonia and the Hypnotic City
- Death End re;Quest Deluxe Edition Bundle
- DLC Death end re;Quest - Dungeon re;Quest Pack
- Jack Move
- Scars of Summer
- Potion Permit
- AKIBA'S TRIP: Hellbound & Debriefed - Deluxe Edition
- Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force DLC Bundle
- Rance VI + 5D
- Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars
