Gog.com, derniers jours pour les soldes d'hiver

Dernières actus

GamAlive Awards 2023 : les meill...

(TEST) Magic the Gathering : Les...

Baldur's Gate 3 : Frodon et Sam ...

Wish, Asha et la bonne étoile :...

Top des ventes de jeux vidéo su...

 

Publié le Samedi 30 décembre 2023 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, derniers jours pour les soldes d'hiver

Suivez nos conseils

Encore cette semaine, Gog.com propose des soldes d'hiver. Plus de 6000 jeux en soldes jusqu'à -90% vous sont proposés. Et il y a du très très lourd.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, rendez-vous sur Gog.com.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Packs spéciaux et bundles :
  • Phantasie Memorial Set
  • Warhammer 40K Bundle
  • Endless™ Bundle
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Bundle
  • Travellin Cats Bundle
  • Myst 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Buff Studio Bundle
  • Moonstone Island Decorator's Bundle
  • DLC Moonstone Island Eerie Items DLC Pack
  • The Pixel Pulps Collection
Les plus grosses réductions jamais vues sur Gog :
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Grim Fandango Remastered
  • UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Brutal Legend
  • Lust Theory - Season 2
  • Full Throttle Remastered
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Graveyard Keeper
  • Mad Max
  • DLC Graveyard Keeper - Better Save Soul
  • Inscryption
  • DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
  • DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Return to Monkey Island
  • Cult of the Lamb
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Wartales
  • Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
  • DLC X4: Community of Planets Edition
  • The Wreck
  • Beyond The Edge Of Owlsgard
  • Spellcaster University
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Eternal
Les Indés :
  • Terraria
  • This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition
  • Legend of Grimrock 2
  • Inscryption
  • ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Noita
  • The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
  • The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  • Roadwarden
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • RimWorld
  • Battle Brothers
  • Terraformers
  • Unpacking
  • HighFleet
  • HuniePop 2: Double Date
  • Kenshi
  • Rain World
  • Torchlight II
  • Bzzzt
  • DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
  • Verne: The Shape of Fantasy
  • FAITH: The Unholy Trinity
  • Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
Les soldes récemment ajoutées :
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
  • Far Cry®
  • Rayman 2: The Great Escape
  • TERRACOTTA
  • Akane
  • Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
  • DLC Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga - Legends
  • Flooded
  • Brigand: Gold
  • Retreat to Enen
  • Dreamscaper
  • Heads Will Roll: Reforged
  • Hamster on Rails
  • Vengeance of Mr. Peppermint
  • Night Loops
  • DLC Night Loops - Original Soundtrack
  • DLC R-Type Final 2 - B-99 APOCALYPSE R-Craft
  • Cyber mission
  • LunarLux
  • Tavernacle!
  • Mondealy
  • Hello Goodboy
  • DLC Hello Goodboy Soundtrack
  • Arto
  • City of Beats
  • Monster Tribe
  • The Witch of Fern Island
  • Mail Time
  • Troublemaker
  • Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire
  • DLC TERRACOTTA Soundtrack
  • Mars Base
  • Monorail Stories
  • DLC Monorail Stories Soundtrack
  • Broken Pieces
  • Tyrant's Blessing
  • Tyrant's Blessing Deluxe Edition
  • DLC Tyrant's Blessing Soundtrack
  • One More Island
  • To The Rescue! Deluxe Edition
  • DLC To The Rescue! Soundtrack
  • To The Rescue!
  • Jetboard Joust
  • DLC Akane: Soundtrack
  • DLC Heads Will Roll: Reforged - Artbook
Les meilleures ventes :
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 3: Complete
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
  • Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
  • Heroes of Might and Magic® 5: Bundle
  • The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Project Zomboid
  • System Shock
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Days Gone
  • Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
  • Against the Storm
  • Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
  • Mortal Kombat Trilogy
  • UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
  • Divinity: Original Sin - The Source Saga
  • Wartales
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Ghostrunner 2 Deluxe Edition
  • Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
Les jeux mis en avant :
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
  • SPORE™ Collection
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate EditionThe Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • Days Gone
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
Les jeux Goblinz sont en soldes :
  • Shogun Showdown
  • As Far As The Eye: Supporter Bundle
  • Hero's Hour
  • Racine Demo
  • Banners of Ruin - Moonstone
  • Legend of Keepers: Prologue
  • Legend of Keepers: Feed the Troll
  • Oaken DEMO
  • Iris and the Giant
  • Banners of Ruin - Iris
  • Terraformers: First Steps on Mars
  • As Far As The Eye – Soundtrack
  • Snowtopia: Ski Resort Builder
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim
  • Ozymandias - Soundtrack
  • Banners of Ruin
  • Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder
  • Legend of Keepers - Supporter Pack
  • Racine
  • Snowtopia Demo
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim - Deluxe Edition
  • Shogun Showdown: Prologue
  • Terraformers - Supporter Pack
  • Hero's Hour - Deluxe Edition
  • Legend of Keepers: Soul Smugglers
  • Diluvian Winds - Supporter Pack
  • Banners of Ruin - The Powdermaster
  • As Far As The Eye – Supporter Pack
  • Legend of Keepers: Return of the Goddess
  • Defend the Rook Demo
  • Oaken
  • Neurodeck: Psychological Deckbuilder Demo
  • As Far As The Eye
  • Oaken - Supporter Pack
  • As Far As The Eye: Soundtrack Bundle
  • Banners of Ruin - Supporter Bundle
  • Diluvian Winds: Prologue
  • Banners of Ruin - Supporter Pack
  • Ozymandias: Bronze Age Empire Sim DEMO
  • Defend the Rook
  • Terraformers
  • Diluvian Winds
Les "Hot Picks" en soldes :
  • Undertale
  • Jagged Alliance 3
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • No Man's Sky
  • Yakuza Complete Series
  • METAL GEAR SOLID
  • Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
  • ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
  • Turbo Overkill
  • Wartales
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Xenonauts 2
  • Dishonored: Complete Collection
  • Treasure of Nadia
  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Ghostrunner 2 Brutal Edition
  • System Shock
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • Songs of Conquest
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
  • Trepang2
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
  • RimWorld
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition
  • Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
  • EVERSPACE™ 2
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
  • The Cave
  • Distant Worlds 2
  • SpaceBourne 2
  • Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
  • Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Quake II
Les nouveautés :
  • Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
  • Against the Storm
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
  • Trail Out: Complete Edition
  • Perfect Tides
  • Warhammer 40K Bundle
  • Yokai Hunter Shintaro
  • Blue Wednesday
  • Endless™ Bundle
  • Myst 30th Anniversary Collection
  • Booze Masters: Freezing Moonshine
  • Mothmen 1966
  • Moonstone Island
  • Back Then
  • Bahnsen Knights
  • The Pixel Pulps Collection
  • Pizza Possum
  • Varney Lake
  • The Video Game History Foundation Supporter Bundle
  • Buff Studio Bundle
  • Moonstone Island Collector's Edition
Les jeux CD Projekt :
  • Cyberpunk 2077 : Édition Ultime
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077 REDmod
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Blood and Wine
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Hearts of Stone
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The - Programme de DLC Gratuits
  • The Witcher Adventure Game
  • Drake Hollow
  • The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
  • Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Uniquement sur Gog.com :
  • Diablo + Hellfire
  • Warhammer Quest Deluxe
  • SWAT 4: Gold Edition
  • Star Trek™: Armada
  • Emperor: Rise of the Middle Kingdom
  • The Incredible Machine Mega Pack
  • Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
  • ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
  • Star Trek™: Voyager - Elite Force
  • Soldier of Fortune: Platinum Edition
  • SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
  • Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
  • Evenicle 2
  • Nox™
  • Star Trek™: Armada II
  • Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix - Gold Edition
  • Star Trek™: Starfleet Command III
  • Warcraft I & II Bundle
  • Warcraft: Orcs and Humans
  • Warcraft II Battle.net Edition
Les classiques intemporels :
  • Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
  • Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
  • The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
  • Empire Earth Gold Edition
  • Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
  • Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
  • Terraria
  • Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
  • Dungeon Keeper™ 2
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  • SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
  • Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
  • Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
  • Dungeon Keeper Gold™
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  • Indiana Jones® and the Fate of Atlantis™
  • The Secret of Monkey Island™: Special Edition
  • Escape from Monkey Island™
  • The Curse of Monkey Island™
  • Monkey Island™ 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge™
  • Indiana Jones® and the Infernal Machine™
  • Pharaoh + Cleopatra
  • Indiana Jones® and the Last Crusade™
  • Indiana Jones et le Tombeau de L'Empereur
  • Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
  • Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00

- (TEST) Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo Switch) par guildem

- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par Cedric Gasperini

- Diablo IV : nouvelle saison pour Halloween et arrivée sur Steam par iactus

- (TEST) MotoGP 23 (PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation) par antoninio

- (TEST) Asus Rog Ally, l'avenir de la console portable ? par AltATou

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Quantum

Articles préférés

- Gog.com, derniers jours pour les soldes d'hiver

- (TEST) Super Mario RPG (Nintendo Switch)

- (TEST) Last Train Home (PC)

- (TEST) Dragon Quest Monster : Le Prince des Ombres (Switch)

- (TEST) Avatar : Frontiers of Pandora (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

- (TEST) Naruto X Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections (PC, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch)

- (TEST) Guns and Spurs 2 (Nintendo Switch)

Dernières Vidéos

- Baldur's Gate 3 : Frodon et Sam découvrent le jeu

- Wish, Asha et la bonne étoile : chantons à travers le monde

- South Park: Snow Day annoncé pour le 26 mars 2024

- Viking Frontiers : participez à la bêta

- Dungeons of Hinterberg, un action-RPG signé Microsoft

- Outward annoncé sur Nintendo Switch en 2024

- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, une nouvelle vidéo

Derniers Concours

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 21 : Cities Skylines Parklife Edition (Xbox One)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 20 : Phoenix Point Behemot Edition (PS4)

49948-soldes-d-hiver-jeux-video-pc-gog-com-liste-offres