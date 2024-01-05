Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 13 janvier 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
De quoi se faire plaisirChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les "encore" des soldes d'hiver :
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Frostpunk
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak
- Cuphead
- XCOM® 2
- SOMA
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Khaaneph Fleet Pack
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Soban Fleet Pack
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - Expedition Guide
- Blackguards 2
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- King's Bounty: Dark Side - Premium Edition
- BATTLETECH - Mercenary Collection
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North - Complete Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Stronghold Crusader 2
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Songs of Conquest
- Cossacks 3
- The Inner World
- BATTLETECH
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Pathologic 2
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- Dungeons 3
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Song of Sand and Fire
- Space Haven
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
- Dungeons 2
- DLC War for the Overworld Ultimate Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky the 3rd
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- DLC ATOM RPG - Supporter Pack
- Tropico 5
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition
- Goetia
- DLC BATTLETECH - Season Pass
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- DLC Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Soundtrack
- Timberborn
- Battlevoid: Harbinger
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Tyranny - Deluxe Edition
- House Party
- Reigns
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
- The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries
- DLC Homeworld® Remastered Soundtrack
- Agarest: Generations of War Zero
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- ATOM RPG: Trudograd
- DLC BATTLETECH - Flashpoint
- Ash of Gods: Redemption
- Syberia: The World Before
- The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut - Standard Edition
- Sudden Strike 4
- DLC Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands
- XCOM®: Chimera Squad
- DLC Cossacks 3: Days of Brilliance
- DLC Cossacks 3: Rise to Glory
- DLC Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry Artbook & Soundtrack
- King's Bounty: Warriors of the North
- DLC Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur
- Agarest: Generations of War 2
- Agarest: Generations of War
- Stellar Tactics
- DLC Cossacks 3: The Golden Age
- King's Bounty: Dark Side
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
- DLC BATTLETECH - Urban Warfare
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Empire Earth Gold Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- SimCity™ 2000 Special Edition
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Ultima™ 7 The Complete Edition
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Freespace 2
- Nox™
- Fallout 2
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- Syndicate Plus™
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Fallout
- Gothic
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Empire Earth 2 Gold Edition
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Ultima™ Underworld 1+2
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- System Shock: Enhanced Edition
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Jagged Alliance 2
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Ultima™ 4+5+6
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Blade Runner
- Theme Park
- Hotline Miami
- The Longest Journey
- Master of Magic Classic
- Clive Barker's Undying
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Ultima™ 8 Gold Edition
- Syberia
- Ultima™ 1+2+3
- Sacred Gold
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Syndicate Wars™
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Syberia II
- Commandos 2+3
- The Saboteur™
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Wing Commander™ 5: Prophecy Gold Edition
- Ultima™ 9: Ascension
- Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- SPORE™ Collection
- Fallout Tactics
- Privateer 2: The Darkening
- Populous™ 2: Trials of the Olympian Gods
- POSTAL 2
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- Lords of the Realm: Royal Edition
- Evil Genius
- Populous™
- Crusader: No Remorse™
- Empire Earth 3
- Sid Meier's Civilization® III Complete
- Arx Fatalis
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Descent: Freespace Battle Pack
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- Redneck Rampage Collection
- X-Com: UFO Defense
- Worms 2
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Mirror's Edge™
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Magic Carpet Plus™
- Crusader: No Regret™
- Dreamfall: The Longest Journey
- Sacred 2 Gold
- Star Trek™: 25th Anniversary
- Wing Commander™: Armada
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Age of Wonders
- Risen
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Cossacks Anthology
- Spelunky
- Capitalism 2
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- EVERSPACE™
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- NEO Scavenger
- Realms of Arkania 1+2
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Realms of Arkania 3
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Fantasy Wars
- Capitalism Plus
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Red Baron Pack
- Sid Meier's Covert Action
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- AI War Collection
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- DLC EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Cossacks II Anthology
- Quest for Infamy
- Darkstar One
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Konung 1 + 2
- Aven Colony
- Wings of Prey: Special Edition
- Long Live the Queen
- Men of War: Assault Squad GOTY Edition
- Elven Legacy Collection
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- In Cold Blood
- Thea: The Awakening
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Craft The World
- X Rebirth: Home of Light Complete Edition
- The Darkside Detective
- Pilot Brothers
- Crimsonland
- Crossroads Inn Anniversary Edition
- Lumino City
- Grimoire : Heralds of the Winged Exemplar
- Incredipede
- Lords of Xulima - Deluxe Edition
- Downwell
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Gurumin: A Monstrous Adventure
- StarCrawlers
- Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition
- Thunderscape
- Cold Waters
- Big Pharma
- Order of the Thorne: The King's Challenge
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians
- Xanadu Next
- 7th Legion
- The Adventures of Shuggy
- Crookz - The Big Heist
- CHUCHEL
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Transport Fever
- Parkan 2
- BLACKHOLE
- Superliminal
- Tetrobot and Co.
- The Forgotten City
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Blocks That Matter
- Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption
- Bionic Dues
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Tangledeep
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager
- DLC EVERSPACE™ Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Medieval Dynasty
- Frozen Synapse
- Lords of Xulima
- Atlantic Fleet
- Gratuitous Space Battles 2
- Moebius: Empire Rising
- My Brother Rabbit
- They Are Billions
- Immortal Redneck
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- Gun Metal
- Gunship!
- European Air War
- Knights of the Sky
- Ironclad Tactics Deluxe Edition
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville
- Exiled Kingdoms
- Demonicon
- The Journey Down Trilogy
- Monster Train
- CHUCHEL Cherry Edition
- UnderRail
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Darkest Dungeon®
- King of Dragon Pass
- Blackguards Special Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Torchlight II
- The Age of Decadence
- NEO Scavenger
- Rogue Legacy
- Torchlight
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Geneforge Saga
- Unepic
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Slay the Spire
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Door Kickers
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Capitalism 2
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Satellite Reign
- Capitalism Plus
- Frostpunk
- Xenonauts
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- AI War Collection
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- Hotline Miami
- No Man's Sky
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- SteamWorld Dig
- Noita
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Unepic
- Enter the Gungeon
- Spelunky
- INSIDE
- This War of Mine
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Blasphemous 2
- CrossCode
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM II
- DUSK
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- Ion Fury
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Mad Max
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Mortal Shell - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Quake
- Quake 4
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Rance 01 + 02
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ Gold
- Torchlight II
- Trepang2
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Turbo Overkill
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
