Publié le Samedi 20 janvier 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore de belles chosesChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les soldes Blue Monday :
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Worms: Armageddon
- Bee Simulator
- Parkitect
- LEGO® Bricktales
- Graveyard Keeper
- Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator
- Travellers Rest
- LEGO® DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Yooka-Laylee
- Worms W.M.D
- LEGO Harry Potter : Années 5-7
- Worms Ultimate Mayhem - Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter: Années 1-4
- ISLANDERS
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Railway Empire Complete Collection
- Overcooked! 2 Gourmet Edition
- Pizza Connection 3
- Hidden Folks
- Owlboy
- FlatOut 2
- UsoNatsu ~The Summer Romance Bloomed From A Lie~
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Super Catboy
- Above Snakes
- Firmament
- TerraScape
- Tinykin
- Anvil Saga
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- Pieces of my Heart
- Röki
- LOST EMBER
- The Universim
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Tropico 4
- LEGO Batman: Le Jeu Vidéo
- World of Goo
- Lost Words Beyond the Page
- Asterix & Obélix XXL Romastered
Les soldes de la semaine :
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- HuniePop
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Inquisitor
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- We are the Dwarves
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Spacechem
- The Wolf Among Us
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Evil Islands
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Fragile Allegiance
- Rage of Mages II: Necromancer
- Defender's Quest
- Conquest: Frontier Wars
- Smugglers V
- Hostile Waters: Antaeus Rising
- Inscryption
- Oddworld: New ’n’ Tasty
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Teslagrad
- Combat Mission: Beyond Overlord
- Volgarr the Viking
- Democracy 3
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Sanctuary RPG: Black Edition
- Raiden Legacy
- Strategic Command: European Theater
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Gone Home
- The Sexy Brutale
- Train Fever
- Candle
- Combat Chess
- Redshirt
- X4: Foundations
- F/A-18E Super Hornet
- Phantom Doctrine Deluxe Edition
- Time Gentlemen, Please! + Ben There, Dan That!
- Sinking Island
- Signal Ops
- GRIP
- Tender Loving Care
- Depths of Peril
- Combat Mission: Barbarossa to Berlin
- Phantom Doctrine
- Talisman: Digital Edition
- DLC X4: Tides of Avarice
- Street Racing Syndicate
- DLC Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition Official Soundtrack
- Serious Sam 4
- Gateways
- Monster Prom
- Seven Cities of Gold: Commemorative Edition
- We. The Revolution
- Combat Mission: Afrika Korps
- Massive Assault
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Party Hard
- Tacoma
- North & South
- Book of Demons
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- Forgotton Anne
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon
- Death Road to Canada
- DLC Democracy 3: Extremism
- DLC Democracy 3: Social Engineering
- The Signal From Tölva
- Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- INSOMNIA: The Ark
- Rise of Industry
- Between the Stars
- DLC Democracy 3: Clones and Drones
- DLC Trine 2: Soundtracks & Artbooks
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Help Will Come Tomorrow
- The Swindle
- Zombasite
- The Riftbreaker
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- Blacksad: Under the Skin
- DLC Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass
- Massive Assault: Phantom Renaissance
- Stick it to the Man!
- Meridian: Squad 22
- UnderRail
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Darkest Dungeon®
- King of Dragon Pass
- Blackguards Special Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- Torchlight II
- The Age of Decadence
- NEO Scavenger
- Rogue Legacy
- Torchlight
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Geneforge Saga
- Unepic
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- King of Dragon Pass
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Slay the Spire
- Endzone - A World Apart
- Door Kickers
- DEFCON: Guerre Mondiale Thermonucléaire
- Capitalism 2
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Satellite Reign
- Capitalism Plus
- Frostpunk
- Xenonauts
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- AI War Collection
- Darwinia - 10000th Anniversary Edition
- Hotline Miami
- No Man's Sky
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- SteamWorld Dig
- Noita
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Unepic
- Enter the Gungeon
- Spelunky
- INSIDE
- This War of Mine
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Blasphemous 2
- CrossCode
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM 3
- DOOM II
- DUSK
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Freedom Fighters
- Ion Fury
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Mad Max
- MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - JumpShip Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- Mortal Shell - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Quake
- Quake 4
- Quake II
- Quake III Arena
- Rance 01 + 02
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Thief™ Gold
- Torchlight II
- Trepang2
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Turbo Overkill
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
