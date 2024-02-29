DerniÃ¨res actus
PubliÃ© le Samedi 9 mars 2024 Ã 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore une fois, il y a de quoi faire...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux avec des héroïnes sont en soldes :
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Dishonored 2
- Hedon - Extra Thicc Edition
- X-Blades HD Gold
- Steelrising - Bastille Edition
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Lost in Play
- Spiritfarer®: Farewell Edition
- Dungeons 3 Complete Collection
- Beyond: Two Souls
- The Longest Journey
- Fight'N Rage
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- GYLT
- The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood
- BloodRayne Absolute Bundle
- BloodRayne: Terminal Cut Bundle
- DLC Ion Fury + Aftershock
- The Witch of Fern Island
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition
- Black Book
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles
- Blackwell Bundle
- Resonance
- Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Memoria
- Her Story
- Enclave
- GRIS
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Blackwell Epiphany
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Ion Fury
- 1954 Alcatraz
- Shelter
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Anna's Quest
- Slime Rancher
- Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord
- Long Live the Queen
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Master of Magic Classic
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- Alan Wake
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Sacrifice
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Capitalism 2
- Outlast
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Cannon Fodder
- This War of Mine
- Uplink: Hacker Elite
- Jagged Alliance
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Hitman: Absolution
- The Cat Lady
- Earth 2160
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Cannon Fodder 2
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Capitalism Plus
- Harvester
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Die By The Sword + Limb From Limb
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Epic Pinball: The Complete Collection
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- Quest for Infamy
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- Screamer 2
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- DUSK
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Cossacks Anthology
- Heroes of Annihilated Empires
- Cossacks 3
- Cossacks II Anthology
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Hover Ace
- DLC Cossacks 3: The Golden Age
- DLC Cossacks 3: Path to Grandeur
- DLC Cossacks 3: Guardians of the Highlands
- DLC Cossacks 3: Rise to Glory
- DLC Cossacks 3: Days of Brilliance
- FireStarter
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell®
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Rayman® Forever
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc
- Rayman 2: The Great Escape
- Far Cry® 2: Fortune's Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Far Cry®
- Prince of Persia
- Rayman Origins
- Bee Simulator
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Streets of Rage 4
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
- Mordheim: City of the Damned
- Northgard
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos - Ultimate Edition
- Northgard: The Viking Age Edition
- War Hospital
- Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Undead
- DLC Mordheim: City of the Damned - Witch Hunters
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Sid Meier’s Pirates!
- Project Zomboid
- Hollow Knight
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Crysis®
- Call of Juarez Bundle
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Cold Waters
- DREDGE
- Against the Storm
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- DLC Wartales, Pirates of Belerion
- DREDGE - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Pathologic 2
- UBOAT
- Battle Brothers
- Wartales
- The Sinking City
- Syberia: The World Before
- Sinking Island
- Syberia
- Syberia: The World Before - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Syberia II
- Syberia: The World Before - Digital Deluxe Edition
- XIII
- XIII - Remake
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The First Cases
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Agatha Christie - Hercule Poirot: The London Case
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- The Smurfs - Mission Vileaf
- GOLDORAK – Le Festin des Loups
- Tintin Reporter - Les Cigares du Pharaon
- Agatha Christie - Murder on the Orient Express
- Empire of the Ants (2000)
- There Is No Light
- Intravenous
- Stoneshard
- Quasimorph
- Nova Lands
- Jack Move
- DLC Black Book - Endless Battles
- Black Book
- Police Stories
- Breathedge
- Plane Mechanic Simulator
- Lust from Beyond
- Drug Dealer Simulator
- Lust from Beyond: M Edition
- MythBusters: The Game - Crazy Experiments Simulator
- Fire Commander
- Beyond Sunset
- Brewpub Simulator
Articles préférés
