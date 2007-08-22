Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 30 mars 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du printemps se poursuivent
Lâchez les sousGog.com lance ses soldes de printemps. Plus de 5500 jeux à prix cassés.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
L'offre du jour :
- La vallée qui murmure
- Victor Vran
- Basement
- Beautiful Indie Worlds Bundle
A la Une :
- Alone in the Dark: The Trilogy 1+2+3
- Nox
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- System Shock
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Alone in the Dark
- God of War
- Achilles Legends Untold
- No More Snow
- Cult of the Lamb (Cultist Edition)
- Stardew valley
- Divinity Original Sin II Definitive Edition
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition
- Rimworld
- Alpha Protocol
- Baldur's Gate III
- A Plague Tale Requiem
- Heroes of Might and Magic III Complete
- Ixion
- DLC Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 2
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- DLC Baldur's Gate 3 - Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition
- House Party
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Winter Memories
- The Invincible
- Achilles: Legends Untold
- Against the Storm
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- The Sinking City - Deluxe Edition
- Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition
- IXION
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Complete Edition
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- Sovereign Syndicate
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice
- Kenshi
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- CARRION
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Weird West: Definitive Edition
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Noita
- RimWorld
- DLC Ion Fury: Aftershock
- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun
- Tales From The Unending Void: Season 1
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Returning To Mia
- IXION
- Citizen Sleeper
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Inscryption
- Ion Fury
- Inkulinati
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- The Universim
- Battle Brothers
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
- Ruiner
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Laika: Aged Through Blood
- Beat Hazard 2
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Tower 57
- Enter the Gungeon
- REPLIKATOR
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Necromunda: Hired Gun – Bundle
- Jet Lancer
- Xeno Crisis
- Nightmare Reaper
- Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition - Deluxe
- SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising
- Nine Parchments
- Cryptark
- DLC Enter the Gungeon Collector's Edition Upgrade
- Shadowgrounds
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Vampire®: The Masquerade - Bloodlines™
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Alpha Protocol
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- SPORE™ Collection
- The Saboteur™
- SWAT 4: Gold Edition
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Star Trek™: Bridge Commander
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada II
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Thief™ Gold
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Theme Hospital
- Star Trek™: Elite Force II
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Homeworld® Remastered Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Fallout
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- Star Trek™: Armada
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Days Gone
- UNCHARTED™: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- God of War
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dishonored 2
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Prey - Mooncrash
- Dishonored: Complete Collection
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Fallout 2
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- Quake III Arena
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Upgrade
- Dishonored - Definitive Edition
- The Evil Within Bundle
- The Evil Within 2
- Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles - Episode 3
- Call of Cthulhu: Dark Corners of the Earth
- Dishonored®: Death of the Outsider™
- Quake
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Prey
- The Evil Within
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- DOOM 3
- DOOM (1993)
- Quake 4
- DOOM 64
- Arx Fatalis
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- DOOM II
- Quake II
- Fallout
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Fallout Tactics
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Alpha Protocol
- Alien: Isolation
- Endless™ Bundle
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- ENDLESS™ Space - Definitive Edition
- Warhammer 40K Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- The Yakuza Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- ENDLESS™ Space 2
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS™ - Definitive Edition
- Alien: Isolation - Season Pass
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- The Deadly Tower of Monsters
- Two Point Hospital
- Alien: Isolation Collection
