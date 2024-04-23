Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 11 mai 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
On y trouve toujours quelque chose de bienChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux avec des coffres à trésor sont en soldes :
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- SimCity™ 4 Deluxe Edition
- Leisure Suit Larry : Drague en Haute Mer !
- The Saboteur™
- Leisure Suit Larry
- Lands of Lore™ 1+2
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Endzone - A World Apart
- DLC Endzone - A World Apart: Prosperity
- Another World 20ème anniversaire
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Sacrifice
- Unepic
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Lands of Lore 3
- Stonekeep
- Drakensang
- The Wolf Among Us
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Screamer 2
- Prehistorik 1+2
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Earthworm Jim 3D
- Celtic Kings: Rage of War
- Screamer
- Anodyne
- BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut
- Inherit the Earth
- The Moment of Silence
- Never Alone Arctic Collection
- Combat Chess
- Crystal Caves
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Monster Bash
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- HunieCam Studio
- Realms of Chaos
- The Fall
- House Party
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Master of Magic Classic
- I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Frostpunk
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Patrician 3
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Worms United
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Jagged Alliance
- Port Royale 2
- Space Colony HD
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- Darklands
- Toonstruck
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Cultures 1+2
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Independence War™ Deluxe
- Star Wolves
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Bad Mojo Redux
- Seven Kingdoms 2 HD
- Invisible Inc.
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Fantasy General
- Metal Fatigue
- Zafehouse: Diaries
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
- Death to Spies
- Tower of Time
- Imperial Glory
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Liberte
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
- DLC Gamedec: Digital Soundtrack
- DLC Liberte Soundtrack
- DLC The Art of Gamedec
- DLC The Last Show of Mr. Chardish Soundtrack
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Digital Bestiary
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Soundtrack
- Zoria Digital Goodies Pack
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- Stardew Valley
- No Man's Sky
- Capitalism 2
- Don't Starve
- Prison Architect
- NEO Scavenger
- Capitalism Plus
- Pizza Connection 2
- Submarine Titans
- Starbound
- Pizza Connection
- DLC Don't Starve: Reign of Giants
- Thea: The Awakening
- Craft The World
- Train Fever
- Diggles: The Myth of Fenris
- Space Haven
- Restaurant Empire
- Train Valley
- Pizza Connection 3
- Oh...Sir!! The Insult Simulator
- Bridge Constructor
- Project Highrise
- Caves of Qud
- Transport Fever
- My Time At Portia
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- DLC Don't Starve: Shipwrecked
- We. The Revolution
- Thief Simulator
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Medieval Dynasty
- DLC Craft The World - Sisters in Arms
- Parkitect
- Planetbase
- Breathedge
- Sheltered
- Railway Empire
- Shadwen
- Cities in Motion Collection
- SKYHILL
- DLC Prison Architect Aficionado DLC
- The Riftbreaker
- Travellers Rest
- Amazing Cultivation Simulator
- Transport Fever 2
- SimplePlanes
- Train Valley 2
- Sunrider Academy
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Shining Song Starnova Limited Edition
- Shining Song Starnova
- Sound of Drop - fall into poison -
- Serment - Contract with a Devil
- fault - milestone one
- Shining Song Starnova: Idol Empire
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.01
- fault - milestone two side:above
- Baldr Sky
- Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell
- The Falconers: Moonlight
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.02
- WORLD END ECONOMiCA episode.03
- A Light in the Dark
- Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~
- Ne no Kami: The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto
- Kimagure Temptation
- Just Deserts Complete Costume Bundle
- Amatsutsumi
- The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me
- Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Part 2
- Memory's Dogma CODE:01
- DLC Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~ - unrated
- Re;Lord 2 ~The witch of Cologne and black cat~
- DLC Just Deserts: Valerya Chapter
- The Seventh Sign -Mr.Sister-
- DLC Sound of Drop - fall into poison - Official Soundtrack
- Fatal Twelve
- DLC The Ditzy Demons Are in Love With Me - 18+ Adult Only Content
- Just Deserts
- The Witch's Love Diary
- DLC A Light in the Dark: Prologue Manga
- Amairo Chocolate
- DLC Just Deserts: Original Soundtrack
- DLC Ne no Kami - The Two Princess Knights of Kyoto Original Soundtrack
- DLC WORLD END ECONOMiCA Complete Soundtrack
- DLC Mhakna Gramura and Fairy Bell - Original Soundtrack
- DLC fault Series ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK vol 1
- DLC fault milestone one - THE ART OF fault milestone one
- Sunrider 4: The Captain's Return
- DLC Shining Song Starnova Soundtrack
- DLC Memory's Dogma CODE:01 - Original Soundtrack
- DLC A Light in the Dark: Original Soundtrack
- DLC A Light in the Dark: The Art of A Light in the Dark
- DLC Shining Song Starnova Vocal Collection
- DLC Re;Lord 1 ~The witch of Herfort and stuffed animals~ Original Soundtrack
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : The Director's Cut
- HuniePop
- SOMA
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Still Life
- Her Story
- Thimbleweed Park
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Still Life 2
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Post Mortem
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Batman™: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- The Mystery of the Druids
- Technobabylon
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Gorogoa
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Batman™: Arkham Knight
- The Sexy Brutale
- Unavowed
- Shardlight
- Kona
- The Darkside Detective
- Pilot Brothers
- The Council
- 80 Days
- Overclocked: Thérapie de Choc
- Deliver Us The Moon
- Pilot Brothers 2
- Yesterday
- Pilot Brothers 3: Back Side of the Earth
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Syberia: The World Before
- Orwell
- Might and Magic® 6-pack Limited Edition
- Settlers® 3: Ultimate Collection
- The Settlers® 2: 10th Anniversary
- Heroes Chronicles: All Chapters
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Homeworld: Emergence
- Mortal Kombat 1+2+3
- Jazz Jackrabbit 2 Collection
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- Jazz Jackrabbit Collection
- Worms 2
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Stranglehold
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Mortal Kombat 4
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- The Suffering: Ties That Bind
- METAL GEAR
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Port Royale
- Gex
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Warlords III: Darklords Rising
- Die By The Sword + Limb From Limb
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Europa Universalis II
- Waxworks
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- The Wheel of Time
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Venom. Codename: Outbreak
- Mortal Kombat Trilogy
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Personal Nightmare
- FireStarter
- Entomorph: Plague of the Darkfall
- Pure Pinball 2 REDUX
- People's General
- Elvira's Horror Bundle
- Summer & Winter: Olympic Challenge
