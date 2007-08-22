Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 29 juin 2024 à 10:00:00 par Clémentine Carrasqueira
Gog.com, les soldes d'été continuent
Plein de belles chosesC'est les soldes de d'été chez Gog.com qui nous propose des jeux à prix cassés, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux à la une sont en solde :
- God of War
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Alpha protocol
- Stardew Valley
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Days Gone
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Season Pass 2
- Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Songs of Conquest
- Manor Lords
- In Sound Mind
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Cultures 1+2
- Cultures: Northland + 8th Wonder of the World
- Patrician 1+2
- Port Royale
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Sudden Strike 4
- Sudden Strike 4: Complete Collection
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Tropico 4
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Tropico 6
- Tropico 6 El Prez Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- Alpha Protocol
- God of War
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Stardew Valley
- Against the Storm
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Yakuza Complete Series
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Manor Lords
- RoboCop: Rogue City
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- STAR WARS™: Dark Forces Remaster
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- EVERSPACE 2
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Outcast - A new Beginning
- A Plague Tale: Innoncence
- Hollow Knight
- Rain World
- CupHead
- Syberia: The World Before
Les bons vieux jeux sont en soldes :
- Titan Quest Anniversary Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Full Throttle Remastered
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- DLC Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition Digital Deluxe Edition
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Blood: Fresh Supply
- DOOM 64
- To The Moon
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Myst
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- The Making of Karateka
- PowerSlave Exhumed
Les Bestsellers sont en soldes :
- Riven
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory
- Riven: The Deluxe Edition
- Dungeon Tavern
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- X4: Community of Planets Edition (2024)
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator
- Angry Video Game Nerd I & II Deluxe
- Prison City
- The I of the Dragon Digital Deluxe Edition
- DLC Train Life - Supporter Pack
- DLC Lords and Villeins - The Great Houses
- SKALD: Against the Black Priory Deluxe Edition
- Darkest Dungeon® II
- DLC Train Life - 1920's Orient-Express Train
- Toy Tanks
- Dumpy and Bumpy
- Frogun Encore
- DLC The Art of Riven
- DLC The Riven Companion
- DLC Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic - Biomes
- DLC Darkest Dungeon® II: The Binding Blade
- Kona II: Brume
- LOVE 3
- Cats Love Boxes
- X4: Discovery Pack (X4: Foundations + X4: Timelines)
- Lords and Villeins: The Great Houses Edition
- NYO-NIN-JIMA -My New Life in Charge of a Tropical Island-
- Real Anime Situation! 2
- Everafter Falls
Les classiques sont en soldes :
- Dragon Age™: Origins - Ultimate Edition
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- DREDGE
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Fallout 2
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Silent Hill 4: The Room
- The Saboteur™
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Frostpunk
- SimCity™ 3000 Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- World in Conflict: Complete Edition
- Sid Meier's Civilization IV®: The Complete Edition
- SPORE™ Collection
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War - Master Collection
- Quake
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War II - Grand Master Collection
- METAL GEAR SOLID
- Quake II
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Directors's Cut
- Kingdom Come Delivrance
