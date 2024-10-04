Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 19 octobre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Y'a quand même de bonnes petites choses...Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux Rimworld sont en soldes
Les jeux à la narration "riche" sont en soldes :
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition
- Primordia
- Resonance
- Gemini Rue
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Mad Max
- ELEX
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Her Story
- Thimbleweed Park
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Blackwell Epiphany
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Gabriel Knight: Sins of the Fathers – 20th Anniversary Edition
- The Evil Within 2
- Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection
- realMyst: Masterpiece Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Original War
- Torment: Tides of Numenera
- The Evil Within Bundle
- STASIS
- The Last Door: Collector's Edition
- Wasteland 3
- Inscryption
- Obduction ®
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Mythic Edition
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Pathologic 2
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- The Shivah
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Technobabylon
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Katana ZERO
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Unavowed
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Jazzpunk: Director's Cut
- Technobabylon: Deluxe Edition
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Frostpunk
- Dracula Trilogy
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- Rebel Galaxy
- Spacechem
- Sunless Sea
- Frostpunk: Game of the Year Edition
- Double Dragon Trilogy
- Wasteland Remastered
- TIS-100
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw
- Zombie Night Terror
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition
- Capsized
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1
- Beat Cop
- Lucius
- DLC Frostpunk: Season Pass
- Raiden Legacy
- Armikrog
- Human Resource Machine
- Kao the Kangaroo Trilogy
- Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition
- The Messenger
- Opus Magnum
- Realms of Chaos
- Sundered® : Édition surnaturelle
- Magrunner: Dark Pulse
- The Ball
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth3 V Generation
- Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth2: Sisters Generation
- Yesterday Origins
- Drox Operative
- Pharaoh™: A New Era
- Realpolitiks
- 7 Billion Humans
- Megabyte Punch
- Crystal Caves HD
- Curved Space
- DLC Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth1 - DLC pack
- Apocalipsis: Wormwood Edition
- Breathedge
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Shardlight: Special Edition
- Tempest
- Legend of Grimrock
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- King of Dragon Pass
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Torchlight II
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- Lords of the Fallen Game of the Year Edition
- Inquisitor
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Mount & Blade: With Fire & Sword
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of Mordor™ Game of the Year Edition
- Victor Vran
- The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing: Final Cut
- DLC Mount & Blade: Warband - Napoleonic Wars
- Middle-earth™: Shadow of War™ Definitive Edition
- DLC Mount & Blade: Warband - Viking Conquest Reforged Edition
- Evoland
- Blasphemous
- Quest for Infamy
- Mount & Blade
- Defender's Quest
- Children of Morta
- Long Live the Queen
- Return to Monkey Island
- Volgarr the Viking
- Owlboy
- Din's Curse
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Blasphemous Digital Deluxe Edition
- Slain: Back From Hell
- Man O' War: Corsair - Warhammer Naval Battles
- Severance: Blade of Darkness
- Darksiders Genesis
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Driftland: The Magic Revival
- Hand of Fate
- Against the Storm
- Stories: The Path of Destinies
- F.E.A.R. Platinum
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- Return to Castle Wolfenstein
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Painkiller Black Edition
- Quake
- POSTAL 2
- Quake II
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Heretic + Hexen Collection
- Wolfenstein 3D
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- Stranglehold
- F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin + Reborn
- DOOM 3
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Metro Exodus - Gold Edition
- Quake III Arena
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Quake 4
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Warhammer 40,000: Fire Warrior
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- NecroVision
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- DOOM 64
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Call of Juarez
- Enter the Gungeon
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Ion Fury
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Painkiller: Overdose
- NecroVisioN: Lost Company
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- System Shock
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Gold Edition
- Ruiner
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Conflict: Desert Storm
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Tomb Raider: Underworld
- Stoneshard
- Breathedge
- Intravenous
- Black Book
- Quasimorph
- Police Stories
- Jack Move
- Nova Lands
- There Is No Light
- Intravenous 2
- StormEdge
- HuniePop
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- House Party
- Treasure of Nadia
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Agony + Agony UNRATED
- HunieCam Studio
- Succubus
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- Summer Memories Deluxe Edition
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Being a DIK - Season 1
- Lust Epidemic
- The Book of Bondmaids
- Leap of Faith + Official Walkthrough
- Inside Jennifer
- DLC Being a DIK - Season 2
- Summer with Mia Season 1
- DLC House Party - Doja Cat Expansion Pack
- Lust Theory - Season 2
- LustyVerse: Passion on Display
- Treasure Hunter Claire
- Lust Academy - Season 1
- Being a DIK: Season 1 & 2 + Acting Lessons Bundle
- Evenicle
- Alternate DiMansion Diary
- DLC House Party - Detective Liz Katz in a Gritty Kitty Murder Mystery Expansion Pack
- DLC The Book of Bondmaids - Cooks, Thieves, Wives and Lovers
- Dungeon Keeper™ 2
- Theme Hospital
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri™ Planetary Pack
- Dungeon Keeper Gold™
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Gothic 2 Gold Edition
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Nox™
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- Stronghold HD
- Medal of Honor: Allied Assault War Chest
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- Freespace 2
- Gothic
- Populous™: The Beginning
- Syndicate Plus™
- Wing Commander™ 3 Heart of the Tiger™
- Wing Commander™ 4: The Price of Freedom
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Wing Commander™ 1+2
- Jade Empire: Special Edition
- Gothic 3
- Wing Commander ®: Privateer ™
- Clive Barker's Undying
