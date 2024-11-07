Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 16 novembre 2024 à 10:00:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Toujours une jolie listeChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les RPG sont en soldes :
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition
- Deus Ex™ GOTY Edition
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition
- System Shock™ 2
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 2
- Fallout
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex 2: Invisible War
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution - Director’s Cut
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - Digital Deluxe Edition
- Anachronox
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
- Fallout Tactics
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition
- King's Bounty: The Legend
- Shadowrun Returns
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Dungeon Siege Collection
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Siege of Dragonspear
- ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
- Warlords Battlecry 3
- Warhammer: Mark of Chaos - Gold Edition
- The Bard's Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
- Shadowrun Hong Kong - Extended Edition
- Omikron: The Nomad Soul
- Geneforge Saga
- Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky
- Darklands
- Revenant
- Tyranny - Standard Edition
- DLC Baldur's Gate: Faces of Good and Evil
- Styx: Master of Shadows
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Star Wolves
- Ys I & II Chronicles+
- Wasteland 1: The Original Classic
- The Bard's Tale Trilogy
- Heretic Kingdoms: The Inquisition
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition
- Blackguards 2
- Master of Orion 1+2
- Stronghold Crusader HD
- Stronghold HD
- Jagged Alliance 2
- Darkest Dungeon®
- Disciples 2 Gold
- Master of Magic Classic
- Commandos 2+3
- Commandos Ammo Pack
- Worms: Armageddon
- King of Dragon Pass
- Cossacks Anthology
- Total Annihilation: Kingdoms + Iron Plague
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Age of Wonders: Shadow Magic
- Age of Wonders
- Patrician 3
- Knights and Merchants
- King's Bounty: Crossworlds GOTY
- Worms 2
- Port Royale 2
- Jagged Alliance
- Age of Wonders 2: The Wizard's Throne
- Majesty Gold HD
- Blitzkrieg Anthology
- Disciples: Sacred Lands Gold
- Earth 2150 Trilogy
- Supreme Commander Gold Edition
- S2: Silent Storm Gold Edition
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Crimson Court
- Ghost Master
- Cultures 1+2
- Earth 2160
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Color Of Madness
- Empires: Dawn of the Modern World
- DLC Darkest Dungeon®: The Shieldbreaker
- American Conquest + Fight Back
- Worms United
- Worms World Party Remastered
- Blitzkrieg 2 Anthology
- Tzar: The Burden of the Crown
- Soldiers: Heroes of World War II
- Dorfromantik
- Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition
- Jagged Alliance: Deadly Games
- Earth 2140 Trilogy
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- WORMS FORTS : ÉTAT DE SIÈGE
- Hotline Miami
- Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock
- No Man's Sky
- Torchlight II
- Deponia 2: Chaos on Deponia
- Legend of Grimrock 2
- Deponia 3: Goodbye Deponia
- Machinarium Collector's Edition
- Torchlight
- A New Beginning: Final Cut
- Botanicula
- Inquisitor
- Memoria
- Avernum: The Complete Saga
- Project Zomboid
- The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav
- The Night of the Rabbit
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- The Whispered World: Special Edition
- NEO Scavenger
- The Age of Decadence
- Deponia 4: Deponia Doomsday
- Driftmoon Enchanted Edition
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous - Enhanced Edition
- Noita
- Blackguards Special Edition
- Evoland
- Avadon: The Black Fortress
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Eschalon: Book II
- Quest for Infamy
- Avernum: Escape From the Pit
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Avadon 2: The Corruption
- Samorost 2
- Journey of a Roach
- TIS-100
- Apotheon
- DLC Blackguards: Untold Legends
- Dungeon Rats
- Eschalon: Book III
- Return to Monkey Island
- Long Live the Queen
- SHENZHEN I/O
- Anodyne
- Din's Curse
- Shadowgate: Special Edition
- Dex
- Vaporum
- Samorost 3
- Pilgrims
- Hero of the Kingdom
- BLACKHOLE
- CHUCHEL
- El Matador
- Project Hospital
- Hero of the Kingdom III
- Comanche
- Creaks
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 1
- Hero of the Kingdom: The Lost Tales 2
- Through the Ages
- Hero of the Kingdom II
- HROT
- Vaporum: Lockdown
- Attentat 1942
- The House of Da Vinci
- Workers & Resources: Soviet Republic
- Last Train Home
- The House of Da Vinci 2
- Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition
- Happy Game
- Sacred Fire: A Role Playing Game
- Bzzzt
- The House of Da Vinci 3
- Rail Route
- 1428: Shadows over Silesia
- Svoboda 1945: Liberation
- FixFox
- Lords and Villeins
- 1428: Shadows over Silesia - Deluxe Edition
- DLC Last Train Home - Legion Tales
- Last Train Home Digital Deluxe Edition
- Kubikon 3D
- DLC Lords and Villeins - The Great Houses
- Lords and Villeins: The Great Houses Edition
- DLC Last Train Home Digital Artbook
- DLC Last Train Home Official Soundtrack
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet II : Les Boucliers de Quetzalcoatl
- Tales of Monkey Island: Complete Season
- FlatOut 2
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : Le manuscrit de Voynich
- Les Chevaliers De Baphomet : Les Gardiens du Temple de Salomon
- Les Chevaliers de Baphomet : La Malédiction du Serpent
- FlatOut
- Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded
- Atlantis : Secrets d'un Monde Oublié
- Moto Racer
- Atlantis 2: Beyond Atlantis
- B-17 Flying Fortress: The Mighty 8th
- Retour sur l’Ile Mystérieuse
- Moto Racer 2
- Atlantis III : Le nouveau monde
- L'Amerzone : Le testament de l'explorateur (1999)
- Enemy Engaged: Comanche vs Hokum
- Sinking Island
- The Inner World
- Moto Racer 3 Gold Edition
- Enemy Engaged: Apache vs Havoc
- Galador - The Prince and the Coward
- Necronomicon: The Dawning of Darkness
- Curse: The Eye of Isis
- Dragon Lore : La Légende Commence
- Silence
- E.Y.E: Divine Cybermancy - Single-Player Edition
- World Rally Fever: Born on the Road
- Dream Pinball 3D
- AMID EVIL
- Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest
- Ankh 2: Heart of Osiris
- Jack Keane 2: The Fire Within
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2000
- THE LAST BLADE
- Spellcasting 1+2+3
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition
- The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIII GALAXY EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS '98 ULTIMATE MATCH FINAL EDITION
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 UNLIMITED MATCH
- Apache Longbow
- Ankh 3: Battle of the Gods
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition
- Sunrider: Liberation Day - Captain's Edition
- Eric the Unready
- Mashed
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® Deluxe
- Roller Coaster Tycoon® 2: Triple Thrill Pack
- Sid Meier's Colonization
- RollerCoaster Tycoon® 3: Complete Edition
- Tropico Reloaded
- Gangsters: Organized Crime
- Immortal Cities : Les enfants du Nil
- Capitalism 2
- Lula: The Sexy Empire
- Haegemonia Gold Edition
- Port Royale
- Graveyard Keeper
- Prison Architect
- ANSTOSS 3: Der Fußballmanager
- Airline Tycoon Deluxe
- Pizza Connection 2
- Loop Hero
- Tropico 3 Gold Edition
- Kenshi
- Capitalism Plus
- RimWorld
- Original War
- Hard Truck 2: King of the Road
- Tropico 4
- Xenonauts
- Pizza Connection
- Locomotion, Chris Sawyer's
- Slime Rancher
- Aven Colony
- Northgard
- DLC Tropico 4 - Complete DLC Pack
- Tropico 5: Complete Collection
- Beholder
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- HunieCam Studio
- Human Resource Machine
- Space Haven
- Dawn of Man
- Pizza Connection 3
- Train Fever
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Game of Crone
- Bridge Constructor
- O.R.B.: Off-World Resource Base
- Bridge Constructor Portal
- Train Valley
- Restaurant Empire
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Chance of Dragons
- DLC Dungeons 2: A Game of Winter
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- To The Moon
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- EVERSPACE™
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- UnderRail
- Red Faction
- Stellaris
- Daikatana
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Spacechem
- MegaRace 1+2
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Enter the Gungeon
- Flashback™
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Red Faction 2
- Ion Fury
- X3: Terran War Pack
- Iron Storm
- Perimeter
- Project Eden
- Submarine Titans
- AI War Collection
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Hard Reset Redux
- Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
- X3: Reunion
- CrossCode
- Fragile Allegiance
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- X2: The Threat
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Liberte
- Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
- DLC Gamedec: Digital Soundtrack
- DLC Liberte Soundtrack
- DLC The Art of Gamedec
- DLC The Last Show of Mr. Chardish Soundtrack
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Digital Bestiary
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Soundtrack
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Ancestors' Weapon Pack
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Wild
- Syberia
- Syberia II
- HuniePop
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Syberia 3: The Complete Journey
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- Still Life
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Her Story
- Thimbleweed Park
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Still Life 2
- HuniePop 2: Double Date
- Post Mortem
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- The Samaritan Paradox
- Wallace & Gromit's Grand Adventures
- DLC HuniePop - Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- House Party
- Jack Orlando: A Cinematic Adventure - Director's Cut
- In Cold Blood
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Treasure of Nadia
- Technobabylon
- DLC House Party - Explicit Content Add-On
- Cognition: Game of the Year Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Unavowed
- The Darkside Detective
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Return to Mysterious Island 2
- Shardlight
- Pilot Brothers
- Nostradamus: The Last Prophecy
- Puzzle Agent
- Bear With Me: The Complete Collection
- Lust Theory - Season 1
- Virginia
- 80 Days
- Syberia: The World Before
- Deliver Us The Moon
- VirtuaVerse
- Atlantis Evolution
