Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Dernières actus

(TEST) Let's Sing 2025 (PS4, PS5...

L'ARPG Mandragora s'offre une da...

Royaumes Fantastiques : un livre...

Railroads Online annoncé pour l...

Voin : le FPS Dark Fantasy annon...

 

Publié le Samedi 23 novembre 2024 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini

 

Gog.com, les soldes du week-end

Encore du lourd

Chaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.

Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.

Nos préférences sont en gras.

Les jeux gore et violents sont en soldes :
  1. Hotline Miami
  2. Painkiller Black Edition
  3. XIII
  4. POSTAL 2
  5. Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
  6. Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  7. Hitman 3: Contracts
  8. Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  9. DOOM 3
  10. Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  11. Outlast
  12. Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
  13. Shadow Warrior (2013)
  14. Inquisitor
  15. Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
  16. Graveyard Keeper
  17. NecroVision
  18. Broforce
  19. DOOM 64
  20. DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
  21. Call of Juarez
  22. Shadow Warrior 2
  23. Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  24. Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  25. Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
  26. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  27. Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
  28. Painkiller: Overdose
  29. DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
  30. DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
  31. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
  32. Blasphemous
  33. Ruiner
  34. Hard West
  35. Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
  36. Outlast 2
  37. DUSK
  38. Hard West Collector's Edition
  39. Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
  40. Aragami
  41. Zombie Night Terror
  42. CARRION
  43. Shadowgrounds
  44. Katana ZERO
  45. Volgarr the Viking
  46. Beat Cop
  47. Lucius
  48. DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
Les jeux Science-Fiction sont en soldes :
  • Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
  • To The Moon
  • Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
  • Serious Sam: The First Encounter
  • EVERSPACE™
  • Rise of the Triad: Dark War
  • Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
  • Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
  • Shadow Warrior (2013)
  • Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
  • UnderRail
  • Red Faction
  • Stellaris
  • Daikatana
  • Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
  • Rise of the Triad (2013)
  • Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
  • Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
  • Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
  • Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
  • Spacechem
  • MegaRace 1+2
  • Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
  • Enter the Gungeon
  • Flashback™
  • EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
  • UFO: Aftershock
  • UFO: Aftermath
  • Blake Stone: Planet Strike
  • Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
  • Red Faction 2
  • Ion Fury
  • X3: Terran War Pack
  • Iron Storm
  • Perimeter
  • Project Eden
  • Submarine Titans
  • AI War Collection
  • Stellaris: Utopia
  • Alien Breed + Tower Assault
  • Hard Reset Redux
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
  • X3: Reunion
  • CrossCode
  • Fragile Allegiance
  • Beyond a Steel Sky
  • Incoming + Incoming Forces
  • X2: The Threat
Les jeux Anshar Publishing sont en soldes :
  • Gamedec - Definitive Edition
  • Liberte
  • Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
  • The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
  • DLC Gamedec: Digital Soundtrack
  • DLC Liberte Soundtrack
  • DLC The Art of Gamedec
  • DLC The Last Show of Mr. Chardish Soundtrack
  • DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Digital Bestiary
  • DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Soundtrack
  • Zoria: Age of Shattering
  • DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Ancestors' Weapon Pack
  • DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Wild
Les soldes en bazar :
  1. Tomb Raider GOTY
  2. Resonance
  3. This War of Mine: Complete Edition
  4. Trine Enchanted Edition
  5. This War of Mine
  6. Trine 2: Complete Story
  7. Rune Classic
  8. Crypt of the NecroDancer
  9. Freedom Fighters
  10. Victor Vran
  11. Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
  12. Europa Universalis III Complete
  13. Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
  14. Europa Universalis II
  15. Waxworks
  16. The Shivah
  17. Simon the Sorcerer 3D
  18. Europa Universalis
  19. Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
  20. Lost Words: Beyond the Page
  21. Capsized
  22. Sudden Strike Gold
  23. Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
  24. Sudden Strike 2 Gold
  25. Crystal Caves
  26. Gone Home
  27. Monster Bash
  28. The Messenger
  29. Goetia
  30. Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
  31. Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
  32. DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
  33. Downwell
  34. GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
  35. Catacombs Pack
  36. Escape Goat
  37. Personal Nightmare
  38. Shadows: Awakening
  39. DLC Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
  40. Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
  41. Trine: Ultimate Collection
  42. Distrust
  43. Sudden Strike 3
  44. Powerslide
  45. DLC Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
  46. The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
  47. FATAL FURY SPECIAL
  48. El Matador
Les jeux en monde ouvert sont en soldes :
  1. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
  2. Thief™ Gold
  3. Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
  4. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
  5. Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
  6. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
  7. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
  8. S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
  9. Banished
  10. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
  11. Two Worlds Epic Edition
  12. The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
  13. An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
  14. IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
  15. Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
  16. Metro Franchise Bundle
  17. Pathologic Classic HD
  18. Saints Row 2
  19. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
  20. We are the Dwarves
  21. Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
  22. Rogue Legacy
  23. Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
  24. GRIS
  25. NEO Scavenger
  26. The Age of Decadence
  27. Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
  28. Outcast - Second Contact
  29. SteamWorld Dig
  30. Sunless Sea
  31. Manor Lords
  32. Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
  33. Darkstar One
  34. Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
  35. FAR: Lone Sails
  36. THIEF: Definitive Edition
  37. Satellite Reign
  38. Death to Spies
  39. Battle Brothers
  40. Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
  41. Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
  42. Dying Light: Definitive Edition
  43. Pathologic 2
  44. Vaporum
  45. Quern - Undying Thoughts
  46. Just Cause
  47. State of Mind
  48. Owlboy
Les soldes Popculture :
  1. Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
  2. Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
  3. Prince of Persia
  4. Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
  5. Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
  6. Dracula Trilogy
  7. Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
  8. The Last Express
  9. Tex Murphy: Overseer
  10. Realms of the Haunting
  11. Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
  12. Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
  13. Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
  14. Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
  15. Harvester
  16. The Wolf Among Us
  17. The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
  18. Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
  19. Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
  20. Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
  21. Dracula 4+5
  22. The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
  23. Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
  24. Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
  25. Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
  26. The Wheel of Time
  27. Street Fighter Alpha 2
  28. The Walking Dead: Season One
  29. Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  30. The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
  31. Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
  32. Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
  33. The Walking Dead: Season Two
  34. Dracula Origin
  35. Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
  36. Noctropolis
  37. Armikrog
  38. DLC The Walking Dead: 400 Days
  39. Batman - The Telltale Series
  40. Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
  41. Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
  42. Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
  43. Voyage au Centre de la Terre
  44. Schizm: Mysterious Journey
  45. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
  46. Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
  47. The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
  48. Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
Les soldes de la semaine :
  1. Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
  2. Tomb Raider: Anniversary
  3. Hitman: Blood Money
  4. Hitman: Codename 47
  5. Primordia
  6. Rebel Galaxy
  7. The Cat Lady
  8. Hitman: Absolution
  9. Corsairs Gold
  10. Enclave
  11. The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
  12. Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
  13. ARMA: Cold War Assault
  14. STASIS
  15. Anna's Quest
  16. Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
  17. ARMA: Gold Edition
  18. North & South
  19. Children of Morta
  20. Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
  21. Chroniques de la Lune Noire
  22. Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
  23. STASIS: Deluxe Edition
  24. Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
  25. Freedom Planet
  26. Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
  27. The Fall
  28. Lumino City
  29. Downfall: Redux
  30. The Bluecoats: North & South
  31. Moonlighter
  32. Moonlighter: Complete Edition
  33. SHOCK TROOPERS
  34. Superliminal
  35. SAMURAI SHODOWN II
  36. Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
  37. Shattered Haven
  38. Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
  39. Tacoma
  40. Blocks That Matter
  41. Alwa's Legacy
  42. REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
  43. Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
  44. Lamplight City
  45. Lorelai
  46. DLC STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
  47. Close Combat: Cross of Iron
  48. SENGOKU 3

 

 
image

 

 

 

 

Home

 

 

Commentaires

Il n'existe aucun commentaire sur cette actualité


Ajouter un commentaire

Vous devez être inscrit sur le site pour poster un commentaire

Derniers Commentaires

- New Order : un nouvel album remasterisé par Cedric Gasperini

- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00

- L'Edito du Dimanche par clayman00

- L'Edito du Dimanche par Azu

- L'Edito du Dimanche par streum13

- Top des ventes de jeux vidéo sur Steam par iactus

- Flashback 2 est sorti ! par clayman00

Articles préférés

- (Test) Undisputed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

- (TEST) Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo Switch)

- PlayStation Portal : les jeux PS5 disponibles en streaming

- (TEST) Silent Hill 2 (PS5, PC)

- (TEST) Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, Xbox Series)

- (TEST) Magic: The Gathering : Mornebrune la Maison de l'horreur

- (TEST) Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5)

Dernières Vidéos

- L'ARPG Mandragora s'offre une date de sortie

- Railroads Online annoncé pour le 5 décembre

- Voin : le FPS Dark Fantasy annoncé pour le 10 décembre

- Entropy Survivors, le shoot en coop à la grenouille, pour le 4 décembre

- Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer, un nouveau point & click pour 2025

- The Rogue Prince of Persia s'offre un nouveau chapitre

- Flint: Treasure of Oblivion s'offre une nouvelle vidéo

Derniers Concours

- Une manette Deadpool & Wolverine plutôt généreuse

- Amazon Prime Gaming : les jeux gratuits de juillet deuxième partie

- L'Edito du Dimanche

- Enemy of the State : un shoot coop au pays d'Al Capone

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 24 : Gagnez un disque dur Seagate, Call of Duty : Vanguard (PS4/PS5), le jeu Funforge Viceroy et le film MIB International 4K UHD

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 23 : Battlefield 2042 Edition Ultimate (PS4, PS5)

- Concours Calendrier de l'Avent Jour 22 : Spiderman intégrale 8 films (DVD)

52342-soldes-jeux-video-promotions-pc-gog-com-liste-offres