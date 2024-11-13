Dernières actus
Publié le Samedi 23 novembre 2024 à 10:30:00 par Cedric Gasperini
Gog.com, les soldes du week-end
Encore du lourdChaque semaine, Gog.com propose des jeux à prix cassés, en soldes, selon différentes catégories.
Comme d'habitude, nous avons extrait quelques titres de jeux de la liste. Pour avoir la liste complète des jeux en soldes, cliquez sur les liens.
Nos préférences sont en gras.
Les jeux gore et violents sont en soldes :
- Hotline Miami
- Painkiller Black Edition
- XIII
- POSTAL 2
- Hitman 2: Silent Assassin
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Hitman 3: Contracts
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- DOOM 3
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- Outlast
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Inquisitor
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Graveyard Keeper
- NecroVision
- Broforce
- DOOM 64
- DLC POSTAL 2: Paradise Lost
- Call of Juarez
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Jagged Alliance 2: Wildfire
- Painkiller: Overdose
- DLC Outlast: Whistleblower
- DLC Hard West: Scars of Freedom
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital Deluxe Edition
- Blasphemous
- Ruiner
- Hard West
- Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth
- Outlast 2
- DUSK
- Hard West Collector's Edition
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Aragami
- Zombie Night Terror
- CARRION
- Shadowgrounds
- Katana ZERO
- Volgarr the Viking
- Beat Cop
- Lucius
- DLC Graveyard Keeper - Stranger Sins
- Total Annihilation: Commander Pack
- To The Moon
- Serious Sam: The Second Encounter
- Serious Sam: The First Encounter
- EVERSPACE™
- Rise of the Triad: Dark War
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Septerra Core: Legacy of the Creator
- Shadow Warrior (2013)
- Nexus: The Jupiter Incident
- UnderRail
- Red Faction
- Stellaris
- Daikatana
- Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate
- Rise of the Triad (2013)
- Krush Kill ‘N Destroy 2: Krossfire
- Final Liberation: Warhammer Epic 40,000
- Krush Kill 'N Destroy Xtreme
- Blake Stone: Aliens of Gold
- Spacechem
- MegaRace 1+2
- Warhammer: Shadow of the Horned Rat
- Enter the Gungeon
- Flashback™
- EVERSPACE™ - Encounters
- UFO: Aftershock
- UFO: Aftermath
- Blake Stone: Planet Strike
- Shadow Warrior Classic Redux
- Red Faction 2
- Ion Fury
- X3: Terran War Pack
- Iron Storm
- Perimeter
- Project Eden
- Submarine Titans
- AI War Collection
- Stellaris: Utopia
- Alien Breed + Tower Assault
- Hard Reset Redux
- Warhammer 40,000: Rites of War
- X3: Reunion
- CrossCode
- Fragile Allegiance
- Beyond a Steel Sky
- Incoming + Incoming Forces
- X2: The Threat
- Gamedec - Definitive Edition
- Liberte
- Gamedec - Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Last Show of Mr. Chardish
- DLC Gamedec: Digital Soundtrack
- DLC Liberte Soundtrack
- DLC The Art of Gamedec
- DLC The Last Show of Mr. Chardish Soundtrack
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Digital Bestiary
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering Soundtrack
- Zoria: Age of Shattering
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Ancestors' Weapon Pack
- DLC Zoria: Age of Shattering - Wild
- Tomb Raider GOTY
- Resonance
- This War of Mine: Complete Edition
- Trine Enchanted Edition
- This War of Mine
- Trine 2: Complete Story
- Rune Classic
- Crypt of the NecroDancer
- Freedom Fighters
- Victor Vran
- Tiny and Big: Grandpa's Leftovers
- Europa Universalis III Complete
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Don't Dry
- Europa Universalis II
- Waxworks
- The Shivah
- Simon the Sorcerer 3D
- Europa Universalis
- Death to Spies: Moment of Truth
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Capsized
- Sudden Strike Gold
- Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power
- Sudden Strike 2 Gold
- Crystal Caves
- Gone Home
- Monster Bash
- The Messenger
- Goetia
- Cosmo's Cosmic Adventure
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice
- DLC This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Downwell
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Catacombs Pack
- Escape Goat
- Personal Nightmare
- Shadows: Awakening
- DLC Europa Universalis III: Collection Upgrade
- Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
- Trine: Ultimate Collection
- Distrust
- Sudden Strike 3
- Powerslide
- DLC Victor Vran: Motörhead - Through the Ages
- The Last Tinker™: City of Colors
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL
- El Matador
- The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
- Thief™ Gold
- Thief™ 2: The Metal Age
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion - Game of the Year Edition Deluxe
- Thief™ 3: Deadly Shadows
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Clear Sky
- Banished
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition
- Two Worlds Epic Edition
- The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard
- An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire
- IL-2 Sturmovik™: 1946
- Saints Row: The Third - The Full Package
- Metro Franchise Bundle
- Pathologic Classic HD
- Saints Row 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- We are the Dwarves
- Two Worlds II: Epic Edition
- Rogue Legacy
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- GRIS
- NEO Scavenger
- The Age of Decadence
- Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition
- Outcast - Second Contact
- SteamWorld Dig
- Sunless Sea
- Manor Lords
- Just Cause 2 - Complete Edition
- Darkstar One
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
- FAR: Lone Sails
- THIEF: Definitive Edition
- Satellite Reign
- Death to Spies
- Battle Brothers
- Space Rangers HD: A War Apart
- Nosferatu: Wrath of Malachi
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition
- Pathologic 2
- Vaporum
- Quern - Undying Thoughts
- Just Cause
- State of Mind
- Owlboy
- Prince of Persia : Les Sables du temps
- Prince of Persia : L'Âme du guerrier
- Prince of Persia
- Prince of Persia : Les Deux Royaumes
- Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon
- Dracula Trilogy
- Tex Murphy: The Pandora Directive
- The Last Express
- Tex Murphy: Overseer
- Realms of the Haunting
- Call of Cthulhu: Prisoner of Ice
- Call of Cthulhu: Shadow of the Comet
- Tex Murphy: Mean Streets + Martian Memorandum
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper
- Harvester
- The Wolf Among Us
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
- Titanic: Une aventure hors du temps
- Blade Runner - Enhanced Edition
- Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened (2008)
- Dracula 4+5
- The Journeyman Project 3: Legacy of Time
- Sherlock Holmes: Nemesis - Remastered
- Tesla Effect: A Tex Murphy Adventure
- Sherlock Holmes: Secret of the Silver Earring
- The Wheel of Time
- Street Fighter Alpha 2
- The Walking Dead: Season One
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- The Journeyman Project 1: Pegasus Prime
- Terra Nova: Strike Force Centauri
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- The Walking Dead: Season Two
- Dracula Origin
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter
- Noctropolis
- Armikrog
- DLC The Walking Dead: 400 Days
- Batman - The Telltale Series
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War
- Gibbous - A Cthulhu Adventure
- Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones
- Voyage au Centre de la Terre
- Schizm: Mysterious Journey
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock
- The Walking Dead: A New Frontier
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles
- Robin Hood : La légende de Sherwood
- Tomb Raider: Anniversary
- Hitman: Blood Money
- Hitman: Codename 47
- Primordia
- Rebel Galaxy
- The Cat Lady
- Hitman: Absolution
- Corsairs Gold
- Enclave
- The Talos Principle: Gold Edition
- Close Combat 2: A Bridge Too Far
- ARMA: Cold War Assault
- STASIS
- Anna's Quest
- Close Combat 3: The Russian Front
- ARMA: Gold Edition
- North & South
- Children of Morta
- Close Combat 5: Invasion: Normandy - Utah Beach to Cherbourg
- Chroniques de la Lune Noire
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today
- STASIS: Deluxe Edition
- Close Combat 4: The Battle of the Bulge
- Freedom Planet
- Chicago 1930: The Prohibition
- The Fall
- Lumino City
- Downfall: Redux
- The Bluecoats: North & South
- Moonlighter
- Moonlighter: Complete Edition
- SHOCK TROOPERS
- Superliminal
- SAMURAI SHODOWN II
- Fahrenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered
- Shattered Haven
- Arkanoid - Eternal Battle
- Tacoma
- Blocks That Matter
- Alwa's Legacy
- REAL BOUT FATAL FURY 2: THE NEWCOMERS
- Close Combat: Gateway to Caen
- Lamplight City
- Lorelai
- DLC STASIS: Deluxe Edition Upgrade
- Close Combat: Cross of Iron
- SENGOKU 3
